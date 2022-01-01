Summerlin restaurants you'll love

Wicked Donuts image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wicked Good Boston Creme$2.25
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate Ganache covers our fluffy and buttery donut, filled in the center with a bullseye of Creme Patisserie.
Glazed Buttermilk Cake$1.50
Our original Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
Pink Doh’nut$1.50
Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranea$14.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Flavored Italian Dressing
Insalata Aromi$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
Parmigiana$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce
Americana Las Vegas image

 

Americana Las Vegas

2620 Regatta drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
