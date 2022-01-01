Summerlin restaurants you'll love
Summerlin's top cuisines
Must-try Summerlin restaurants
More about Wicked Donuts
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wicked Good Boston Creme
|$2.25
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate Ganache covers our fluffy and buttery donut, filled in the center with a bullseye of Creme Patisserie.
|Glazed Buttermilk Cake
|$1.50
Our original Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
|Pink Doh’nut
|$1.50
Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant
Aromi Italian Restaurant
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mediterranea
|$14.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Flavored Italian Dressing
|Insalata Aromi
|$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
|Parmigiana
|$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce