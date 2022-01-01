Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Summerlin

Summerlin restaurants
Summerlin restaurants that serve cake

Glazed Buttermilk Cake image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Glazed Buttermilk Cake$1.50
Our original Vanilla Buttermilk Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
Blueberry Bliss Cake$2.25
Our Buttermilk Square Donut dappled with blueberries and slathered in a sweet Blueberry Glaze made with crushed blueberries.
She Devil Cake$2.95
Red Velvet Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Cream Cheese Icing and Red Non Pareils.
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heath Bar Cake$10.00
