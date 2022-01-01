Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
Old Soul
495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
|GRILLED TROUT
|$23.00
|HH Roasted Cauliflower
|$6.00
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
|CHORIZO & HASH BROWN
|$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
|AVGOLEMONO SOUP
|$4.95
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
|GREAT GREEK GYRO
|$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
eat.
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|BISCUITS & GRAVY
|$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
|KILLER GRILLED CHEESE
|$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
|LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS
|$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Pepp on Pepp Flatbread
|$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
|Iron Chef Burger 2.0
|$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Vegan Glazed Donut
|$2.75
Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!
|Blue Fog
|$6.00
12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.
|Lavender Matcha Latte
|$6.50
Our matcha tea with house made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.
Dona Maria Tamales
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|DOZEN
|$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|HALF DOZEN
|$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|Lunch #1
|$13.00
Two Tamales served rice and beans
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Vegan Inari Roll
|$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
chipotle aïoli
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
|BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP
|$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|3 MEAT COMBO
|$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
|BBQ BASICS
|$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
|TEXAS BRISKET 1lb
|$32.00
Mothership Coffee Roasters
1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.25
|Matcha Latte
|$5.00
|Lg Sweet Cold Brew Latte
|$6.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CRISPY FRIES
|$6.50
|Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$12.50
|Buff Chx. Nachos
|$13.50
Birria El Compa
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO
|$16.50
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
|TACO BLANDITO DE RES
|$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Gobernador Taco
|$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Marlin Taco
|$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
|Octopus Chicharron Taco
|$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co.
1031 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|West Coast Lemon Beignets w/Strawberry Sauce (V)
|$6.00
Beignets - Strawberry Sauce
Banger Brewing
450 Fremont St #135, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|MUG CLUB
|$120.00
|Single Ticket
|$50.00
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern
725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Downtown Terrace
707 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Atomic Tavern
1402 S 3rd St, Las Vegas
FRENCH FRIES
Arts District Kitchen
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas