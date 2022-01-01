Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
GRILLED TROUT$23.00
HH Roasted Cauliflower$6.00
Downtown Las Vegas image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
CHORIZO & HASH BROWN$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
The Great Greek image

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
AVGOLEMONO SOUP$4.95
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
eat. image

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
Carson Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Golden Fog Coffee image

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Glazed Donut$2.75
Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!
Blue Fog$6.00
12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.
Lavender Matcha Latte$6.50
Our matcha tea with house made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.
Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Lunch #1$13.00
Two Tamales served rice and beans
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Inari Roll$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.00
chipotle aïoli
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
Tacotarian image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
SoulBelly image

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 MEAT COMBO$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
BBQ BASICS$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
TEXAS BRISKET 1lb$32.00
Mothership Coffee Roasters image

 

Mothership Coffee Roasters

1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano$3.25
Matcha Latte$5.00
Lg Sweet Cold Brew Latte$6.00
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRIES$6.50
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
Buff Chx. Nachos$13.50
Birria El Compa image

 

Birria El Compa

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO$16.50
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gobernador Taco$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Taco$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co. image

 

Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co.

1031 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
West Coast Lemon Beignets w/Strawberry Sauce (V)$6.00
Beignets - Strawberry Sauce
NO TAX SALE BUTTON
Banger Brewing image

 

Banger Brewing

450 Fremont St #135, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (2182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MUG CLUB$120.00
Single Ticket$50.00
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern image

 

Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern

725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atomic Liquors & Kitchen image

 

Atomic Liquors & Kitchen

927 Fremont Street, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Downtown Terrace image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Downtown Terrace

707 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (1913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bin 702 image

SANDWICHES

Bin 702

707 E Fremont St #1220, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Dirt Dog

450 Freemont St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Atomic Tavern image

 

Atomic Tavern

1402 S 3rd St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arts District Craft & Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Arts District Kitchen

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
