Westside restaurants you'll love

Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Kids Plate
|$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Tremont Special
|$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
|Club
|$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Lunch Enchilada Asada
|$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
|2 Item Combinations
|$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
|Pozole Soup
|$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
Meraki Greek Grill
8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
|Chicken Kalamakia
|$16.95
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
|Traditional Gyro
|$15.95
Carved Beef/Lamb Mix
Island Fin Poke Las Vegas
8780 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Underground Burgers
5555 Underground St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|DOUBLE UNDERGROUND
|$14.99
THE CLASSIC UNDERGROUND, DOUBLE STACKED!
|FIRE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.99
GARDEIN PATTY IN OUR IN-HOUSE BUFFALO BATTER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE
|CLASSIC UNDERGROUND
|$11.99
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, CHEDDAR, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
|Vico
|$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
|Settebello
|$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Via Brasil Steakhouse
1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon
|$21.99
Blackened salmon with
spinach and passionfruit sauce
|Risotto
|$18.99
Arborio rice, chicken broth, parmesan. Choice of Asparagus or Mushroom
|Lamb Chop Lollipops
|$24.99
(6oz) balsamic-honey glazed lamb chops
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Meltz
4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1/2 # Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
|H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
|#16 Corpus Christi
|$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
|French Apple Pie
|$15.49
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
|Apple Pie
|$14.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
FRENCH FRIES
POTs
1745 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Egyptian Fries
|$7.99
French fries spiced with Egyptian Doqqa. Vegan, gluten free and includes NUTS (ALMOND AND SESAME SEEDS) Fried in Peanut Oil
|Samosas Platter
|$16.99
6 Pieces of Samosas with 3 different fflavours (2 Falafel Samosas, 2 Black Lentils with Veggies, and 2 Spinach with Red onions) with 3 different Sauces (Red Bell Pepper Sauce, Tahini Sauce and Egyptian Tzatziki), and a side of Salata Baladi.
|Just a Platter
|$16.99
Cauliflower Shawarma
Taamia
Salata Baladi
Charred Baba Ganoush
Hummus
Pickled Eggplant
Pita Bread
HUMMUS
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|HUM Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
|Large Pita
|$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
|HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers
|$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Greek
|$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
|Hummus
|$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
|Lamb Gyro sandwich
|$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
|Lumpia Shanghai (10)
|$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
|Loco Moco
|$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|Lumpia Shanghai (10)
|$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
|Local Plate
|$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
|Kalbi Combo
|$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Boston's Fish House & Bar
400 S. Rampart Boulevard #190, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Waldorf Salad
|$14.00
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
|Lobster Bisque Soup
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
|The American Burger
|$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
First Bistro
7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Traditional Polpetta
|$11.95
Beef and pork mixed with garlic, parmesan and fresh herbs, served with marinara sauce (2pc)
|Meatball Sandwich
|$13.95
Homemade meatballs , marinara sauce, Parmesan in a grilled Foccacia Bread
|Garlic Shrimp
|$19.95
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp with Garlic, white wine and creamy Parmesan Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Junior
|$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
|Beyond Burger
|$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad