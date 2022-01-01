Westside restaurants you'll love

Must-try Westside restaurants

Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Plate$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
Tremont Special$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
Club$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
Waffle Brothers
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Enchilada Asada$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
2 Item Combinations$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
Pozole Soup$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Meraki Greek Grill image

 

Meraki Greek Grill

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
Chicken Kalamakia$16.95
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
Traditional Gyro$15.95
Carved Beef/Lamb Mix
Meraki Greek Grill
Island Fin Poke Las Vegas image

 

Island Fin Poke Las Vegas

8780 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Island Fin Poke Las Vegas
Underground Burgers image

 

Underground Burgers

5555 Underground St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE UNDERGROUND$14.99
THE CLASSIC UNDERGROUND, DOUBLE STACKED!
FIRE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
GARDEIN PATTY IN OUR IN-HOUSE BUFFALO BATTER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE
CLASSIC UNDERGROUND$11.99
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, CHEDDAR, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE
Underground Burgers
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Vico$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
Via Brasil Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Salmon$21.99
Blackened salmon with
spinach and passionfruit sauce
Risotto$18.99
Arborio rice, chicken broth, parmesan. Choice of Asparagus or Mushroom
Lamb Chop Lollipops$24.99
(6oz) balsamic-honey glazed lamb chops
Via Brasil Steakhouse
Texas Meltz image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Meltz

4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 # Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
#16 Corpus Christi$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
Texas Meltz
Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
French Apple Pie$15.49
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Apple Pie$14.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Marie Callender's #293
POTs image

FRENCH FRIES

POTs

1745 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egyptian Fries$7.99
French fries spiced with Egyptian Doqqa. Vegan, gluten free and includes NUTS (ALMOND AND SESAME SEEDS) Fried in Peanut Oil
Samosas Platter$16.99
6 Pieces of Samosas with 3 different fflavours (2 Falafel Samosas, 2 Black Lentils with Veggies, and 2 Spinach with Red onions) with 3 different Sauces (Red Bell Pepper Sauce, Tahini Sauce and Egyptian Tzatziki), and a side of Salata Baladi.
Just a Platter$16.99
Cauliflower Shawarma
Taamia
Salata Baladi
Charred Baba Ganoush
Hummus
Pickled Eggplant
Pita Bread
POTs
HUMMUS image

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Large Pita$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
HUMMUS
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
Strip View Cafe
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
Hummus$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
Lamb Gyro sandwich$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Loco Moco$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Local Plate$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Boston's Fish House & Bar image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Boston's Fish House & Bar

400 S. Rampart Boulevard #190, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Salad$14.00
Crab Cakes$20.00
Lobster Bisque Soup
Boston's Fish House & Bar
Scenic Brewing Co. image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
The American Burger$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
Impossible Burger$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
Scenic Brewing Co.
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Polpetta$11.95
Beef and pork mixed with garlic, parmesan and fresh herbs, served with marinara sauce (2pc)
Meatball Sandwich$13.95
Homemade meatballs , marinara sauce, Parmesan in a grilled Foccacia Bread
Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp with Garlic, white wine and creamy Parmesan Sauce
First Bistro
Sultan's Palace image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Palace

8125 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Sultan's Palace
Main pic

 

Black and Blue Diner

315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black and Blue Diner
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Mariposa
Ada's image

 

Ada's

410 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ada's
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli

9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (2095 reviews)
Takeout
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Junior$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
Beyond Burger$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad
Unique Eat's
Restaurant banner

 

Weenies Charbroiled

4760 West Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Footlong$6.95
HotDog$4.95
Funnel Cake Fries (~10)$4.95
Weenies Charbroiled

