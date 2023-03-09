Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mariposa 2575 S Decatur Blvd
196 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Fine cocktails and fun atmosphere!
Location
2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
No Reviews
3873 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant