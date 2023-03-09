Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mariposa 2575 S Decatur Blvd

196 Reviews

$$

2575 S Decatur Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89102

FOOD

Appetizers

Mariposa House Guac

$11.00

Chicken Flautas

$6.50

Nachos/Fries

$12.00

Quesadillas

$11.00

Cheese And Bean Dip

$10.00

6 Chicken Wings W Fries

$9.00

10 Chicken Wings W fries

$13.00

3 Chicken strips W Fries

$10.00

6 Chicken Strips W Fries

$14.00

Entrees

Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Burrito

$16.00

Queso Birria

$16.00

Camarones Zarandeado

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

Steak Fajitas

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas

$31.00

Steak/Shrimp Fajitas

$32.00

Steak/Chicken Fajitas

$30.00

Trio Fajitas

$35.00

Catfish Filet w fries

$15.00

Whiting W Fries

$10.00

6 Shrimp W Fries

$12.00

10 Shrimp W Fries

$18.00

Soups/Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.00

Tostada Salad

$13.00

Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00

Birra Tacos

$15.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Ground Beef ( NO RICE AND BEANS )

$12.00

Turkey ( NO RICE AND BEANS)

$14.00

Sides

Latin Fries

$5.00

Achiote Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

SD of Jalapenos

$2.00

SD of Sour Cream

$2.00

SD of Guac

$2.00

SD of Habanero

$2.00

SD of Tortillas

$2.00

Small Rice

$3.00

SD of Pico

$2.00

Small Beans

$3.00

DRINKS

COCKTAILS

Adios

$14.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Giant Margarita

$33.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Sangria

$13.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$15.00

BEER

BUDLIGHT BTL

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Dos Equis XX

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Passion

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00Out of stock

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Ketel Grapefruit & Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Lucky 29

$10.00

Chopin Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$10.00Out of stock

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

GG Peach Rosemary

$13.00

GG Strawberry Lemongrass

Well Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00Out of stock

Plymouth Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00Out of stock

Seagrams

$9.00Out of stock

Well Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$10.00Out of stock

Cruzan Key Lime

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Meyers

$7.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

400 Conejos

$11.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$12.00

1800 Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Anejo

$60.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Terramana Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Terramana Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Jose Gold

$14.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Peach

$11.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00Out of stock

Bulleit 95 Rye (Green Label)

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon (Orange Label)

$14.00Out of stock

Howler Head Banana

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$13.00

Malahat Spirits Co.

$9.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Chivas Regal 12 Year

$15.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 1842

$16.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie

$15.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$15.00Out of stock

Bailey's

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00Out of stock

Dissarano

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Peach Schnaaps

$8.00

Apricot Liquer

$8.00Out of stock

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$9.00Out of stock

Licor 43

$9.00

Peach Brandy

$9.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$15.00

Remy

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$28.00

Dusse

$18.00

Ciroc VS

$13.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

E&J Peach

$10.00Out of stock

WINE/CHAMPAGNE

Gls Cabernet

$8.00

Gls Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Gls Mascoto

$7.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gls Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Gls Vinho Verde

$7.00Out of stock

GLS J ROGET

$7.00

GLS Campo Viejo

$8.00

GLS Mumm Napa

$60.00

Belaire Rose

$125.00

BTL MUMM NAPA BRUT ROSE

$56.00

BTL J ROGET

$20.00

Btl JNSQ Rose

$54.00

BTL ACE OF SPADES

$750.00

MOCKTAILS

MOCK Margarita

$8.00

N/A BEVS

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Gingerale

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

CELEBRATION

CELEBRATION SHOT

Celebration Drink

Titos Party

Charge

$1.00

Employee Meals

Dinner Menu

Steak Fajitas EP

$10.00

Shrimp Fajitas EP

$10.00

Chicken Fajitas EP

$10.00

6 pc Chicken Wings EP

$6.00

3 pc Chicken Tenders EP

$6.00

Caesar salad EP

$2.00

Queso Birria EP

$5.00

Chicken Tacos EP

$5.00

Carne Asada EP

$5.00

Nacho Fries EP

$4.00

6 Shrimp and Fries EP

$10.00

Catfish and Fries EP

$10.00

Quesadilla Ep

Burrito

10 Pc Chicken Wings EP

$2.00

Brunch Menu

All American EP

$5.00

Breakfast Sliders EP

$4.00

French Toast EP

$5.00

Brunch Skillet EP

$7.00

Chicken and Waffles EP

$7.00

Shrimp and Grits EP

$10.00

Catfish and Grits EP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fine cocktails and fun atmosphere!

Location

2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

