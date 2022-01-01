Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur imageView gallery
Aloha Kitchen and Bar

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Popular Items

Spam Musubi
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Kalbi Combo

Appetizers

Eggrolls

$4.29

Vegetables eggrolls

Edamame

$6.79

Choice of garlic or sea salt

Lumpia Shanghai (10)

$7.99

Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Served with french fries

Mini Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

Poke

$11.99

Salads & Soups

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Sesame Soy Chicken Salad

$11.49

Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.

Saimin Soup

$11.99

Noodle soup with char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.

Wonton Soup

$12.79

Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.

Oxtail Soup

$20.99

Served with rice

Oxtail Ramen Soup

$20.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Served with french fries

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with french fries

Teriyaki Burger

$9.99

Served with french fries

Mahi Sandwich

$9.99

Served with french fries

Breakfast

3 Piece Banana Pancakes Breakfast

$10.49

Served with vanilla creme sauce

Portuguese Sausage Breakfast

$10.99

Served with 2 eggs any style and rice or country potatoes.

Spam Breakfast

$11.99

Served with 2 eggs any style and rice or country potatoes.

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$11.99

Served with 2 eggs any style and rice or country potatoes.

Longanisa Breakfast

$11.99

Served with 2 eggs any style and rice or country potatoes.

Tapsilog Breakfast

$11.99

Served with 2 eggs any style and rice or country potatoes.

2 Meat Combo

$15.99

Choice of two meats: Portuguese Sausage, Spam, Corned Beef Hash, Tapsilog, Longanisa

Combination Plates

Kalua Pig and Katsu Combo

$13.49

Curry and Katsu Combo

$13.49

Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo

$13.49

Adobo and Katsu Combo

$13.49

Teriyaki Combo

$13.99

Teriyaki chicken, beef and pork.

Mix Plate

$13.99

Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef, and mahi-mahi.

Bento Box

$13.99

Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and spam topped with furikake (fish flakes).

Local Plate

$13.99

Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.

Aloha Plate

$13.99

Chicken katsu, teriyaki beef, and teriyaki chicken.

Tempura and Chicken Teriyaki Combo

$13.99

Aloha Fried Chicken & Chili Plate

$13.99

Kalbi Combo

$16.99

Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.

Hawaiian Plate

$16.99

Pork lau lau and kalua pig.

Daily Favorites

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$6.99

Aloha Chili Bowl

$7.99

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$7.99

Combination Bowl

$8.49

Combination of chicken and beef teriyaki served over rice.

Loco Moco

$11.99

Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.

Fried Saimin

$11.99

Fried noodles sauteed with char siu pork and vegetables, and flavored with special sauce.

Stir Fried Vegetables with Chicken

$11.99

Garlic Chicken with Gravy

$13.49

Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.

Hamburger Steak

$13.49

Homemade hamburger patty topped with grilled onions and brown gravy, served with rice.

Kalua Pig and Cabbage

$13.49

Tasty shredded pork and cabbage served with macaroni salad and rice.

Pork Adobo

$13.49

Pork stewed in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, and bay leaves, served with rice.

Chicken Curry

$13.49

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$13.49

Barbecue Chicken

$13.49

Boneless chicken marinated in a Korean style sauce served with rice and macaroni salad.

Fried Rice Lover's Omelette

$13.49

Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette

Adobo Fried Rice Omelette

$13.49

Chicken Katsu

$13.49

Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.

Barbecue Pork

$13.49

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$13.49

Mahi-Mahi Plate

$13.49

Egg battered Mahi Mahi cooked on a flat top grill, topped with tartar sauce with a side of lemon, served with rice.

Pork Lau Lau

$13.49

Tempura Plate

$13.49

White Chk Teri Plate

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.49

Beef Stew

$13.49

Fried Chicken

$13.49

Aloha Chili Plate

$13.49

Aloha Fried Chicken

$13.49

Kalbi Ribs

$16.49

Beef short ribs marinated in a Korean style sauce then broiled to perfection. Served with rice and your choice of side.

Ginger Salmon

$13.49

Side Orders

Kimchee

$3.99

Rice

$3.49

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.79

Gravy

$1.79

Macaroni Salad

$3.69

Spam Musubi

$3.69

Mixed Vegetables

$3.99

French Fries

$5.29

Pancake Sauce

$2.49

Cheese

$1.79

Side Furikaki 2OZ only

$1.79

Side of Sauce (Adobo) 4oz only

$1.79

Side of Sauce (Beef Stew) 4OZ only

$1.79

Side of Sauce (Curry) 4OZ only

$1.79

Side Broth (saimin) 16OZ only

$4.00

Side Broth (Oxtail) 16OZ only

$4.00

Side of Fried Shrimp 6 pcs

$9.99

Side Fried Chicken (2 Pcs)

$9.99

Side White Chicken (1pc)

$7.99

Beverages

12 oz Soda Can

$2.49

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sunkist Orange, Dr Pepper

Bottled Water

$2.69

Hawaiian Sun

$3.49

Coffee

$2.29

Aloha Kids Meals

Kids Spam Musubi

$8.99

Comes with french fries, and 12 oz. drink.

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$8.99

Comes with french fries, and 12 oz. drink.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

