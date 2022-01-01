Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli

2,095 Reviews

$$

9500 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Order Again

N/A Beverage (Restaurant)

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Chinotto

$2.99

Fanta Bottle

$3.00

Fiuggi Water (Large)

$7.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Frizz Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea (Brewed)

$2.95

Italian Soda

$4.00

Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade Lem.Riéme 750ml

$4.99

Mint Cucumber Lemonade (N/A)

$6.00

Panna (Large)

$6.50

San Benedetto Sm

$3.50

San Benedetto Lg

$7.00

Pellegrino (Large)

$6.50

Pellegrino (Small)

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull Reg. / Sugar Free

$3.75

Rock Star Energy Drink

$6.00

Sanpellegrino Chinotto

$3.25

San Benedetto Lemon Ice Tea

$3.00

San Benedetto Peach Ice Tea

$3.00

San Benedetto Green Tea

$3.00

Sanbitter

$1.99Out of stock

Panna (Small)

$3.00Out of stock

SanPelle Aranciata

$3.50

SanPelle Limonata

$3.50

San Benedetto Artesian Water

$3.25

Small San Pelle Aranciata

$1.99

Soda (20oz) Bottle

$2.45

Soda Espr.CoffeeManh.10o

$4.00

Succo Mango Looza 1 L.

$4.95

Tea Green S.Bened. 500 m

$1.89

Tea Lem. S.Bened. 500 ml

$2.99

Virg Mary

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Pina

$3.75

Voss distilled Water

$7.50

Water Car.S. Croce75 cl.

$3.49

Water Coconut

$3.75

Water Panna 1 L.

$6.00

Water Spk. Fiuggi Lg

$3.49

Water/No Bev

Cafe (Restaurant)

Americano (Grande)

$2.95

Americano (Tall)

$2.25

Blended Caramel

$4.95

Blended Mocha

$4.75

Blended White Mocha

$4.75

Brew Coffee (Grande)

$2.95

Brew Coffee (Tall)

$2.00

Cafe Latte (Grande)

$4.95

Cafe Latte (Tall)

$4.95

Cafe Mocha (Grande)

$4.25

Cafe Mocha (Tall)

$4.95

Cappuccino (Grande)

$3.95

Cappuccino (Tall)

$3.50

Esp Caramel Macchiato

$3.25

Traditional Espresso

$2.25

Espresso (Tall)

$2.25

Double Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Espresso Decaf

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea (Grande)

$3.25

Hot Tea (Tall)

$1.99

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Hazelnut

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.00

Iced Vanilla

$4.00

Iced White Mocha

$4.00

Latte (Grande)

$3.95

Latte (Tall)

$3.25

Milk - Glass

$2.95

Milk Choc - Glass

$2.95

Pumpkin Latte

$3.95

Espresso Coretto

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Sandwich - Cold (Restaurant)

Capicollo SW

$9.99

Chicken Salad SW

$8.99

Coppa SW

$9.99

Egg Salad SW

$9.99

Finocchiona SW

$13.50

Fresh Mozz & Tomatoes SW

$12.00

Garden SW

$8.99

Genoa Salami SW

$11.99

Ham SW

$9.50

Meatloaf SW

$11.95

Mortadella Dom SW

$11.99

Mortadella Imp SW

$12.00

Mozz & Prosciutto SW

$14.75

Muffoletta SW

$12.75

Parmacotto SW

$13.00

Prosciutto Imported SW

$13.50

Pepper & Egg SW

$7.99

Pepperoni SW

$10.99

Prosciutto Domestic SW

$12.00

Roast Beef SW

$13.75

Sausage & Rapini SW

$12.75

Sausage Pepper & Egg SW

$8.95

Sfilatino SW

$14.75

Sicilian Salami SW

$12.00

Sopressata Hot SW

$13.50

Sopressata Mild SW

$12.75

Toscano Salami SW

$11.99

Tuna SW

$12.00

Turkey SW

$12.00
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli image

