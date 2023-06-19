Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Vegan

NoButcher

499 Reviews

$$

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Popular Items

NoPastrami Cold Cut (Full Meal)

NoPastrami Cold Cut (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher's plant-based Pastrami, Swiss NoCheese, lettuce, pickles, spring mix greens, red onion and sweet maple-mustard aioli on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Full Meal)

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

The Greek (Full)

The Greek (Full)

$14.90

NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.


Sandwiches & Meals

Pulled NoPork Sandwich (Full Meal)

Pulled NoPork Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

Our famous Pulled NoPork with house made bbq sauce and maple-mustard cole slaw on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Pulled NoPork Sandwich (Single)

Pulled NoPork Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

Our famous Pulled NoPork with house made bbq sauce and maple-mustard cole slaw on a crispy ciabatta roll.

NoEgg Sandwich (Full Meal)

NoEgg Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoEgg tofu salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a crispy ciabatta roll. The full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoEgg Sandwich (Single)

NoEgg Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

NoEgg tofu salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a crispy ciabatta roll.

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Full Meal)

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Single)

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll.

NoTuna Sandwich (Full Meal)

NoTuna Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoTuna chickpea salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a crispy ciabatta roll. The full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoTuna Sandwich (Single)

NoTuna Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

NoTuna chickpea salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a crispy ciabatta roll.

Mediterranean Roasted Veggies Sandwich (Full Meal)

Mediterranean Roasted Veggies Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Mediterranean Roasted Veggies Sandwich (Single)

Mediterranean Roasted Veggies Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese on a crispy ciabatta roll.

Aloha NoRib Sandwich (Full Meal)

Aloha NoRib Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoRibs with bbq-teriyaki sauce, slaw, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pineapple and cilantro on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Aloha NoRib Sandwich (Single)

Aloha NoRib Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

NoRibs with bbq-teriyaki sauce, slaw, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pineapple and cilantro on a crispy ciabatta roll.

The Greek (Full)

The Greek (Full)

$14.90

NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

The Greek (Single)

The Greek (Single)

$11.90

NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll.

NoPastrami Cold Cut (Full Meal)

NoPastrami Cold Cut (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher's plant-based Pastrami, Swiss NoCheese, lettuce, pickles, spring mix greens, red onion and sweet maple-mustard aioli on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoPastrami Cold Cut (Single)

NoPastrami Cold Cut (Single)

$11.90

NoButcher's plant-based Pastrami, Swiss NoCheese, lettuce, pickles, spring mix greens, red onion and sweet maple-mustard aioli on a crispy ciabatta roll.

NoSteakhouse Sandwich (Full Meal)

NoSteakhouse Sandwich (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher’s plant-based slices of Filet Mignon topped with cashew Brie NoCheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions on arugula and chimichurri-herb-aioli. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoSteakhouse Sandwich (Single)

NoSteakhouse Sandwich (Single)

$11.90

NoButcher’s plant-based slices of Filet Mignon topped with cashew Brie NoCheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions on arugula and chimichurri-herb-aioli.

Pay It Forward Sandwich

Pay It Forward Sandwich

$7.90

Pay it forward and donate a sandwich to someone in need. We'll give it to a person who cannot afford a nice vegan meal. We offer the sandwich at a discounted price and don't make a profit on it. Since you don't actually pick up the sandwich yourself, you can select any pickup date/time during checkout.

Salads & Meals

Pulled NoPork on Salad (Full Meal)

Pulled NoPork on Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

Our famous Pulled NoPork with house made bbq sauce and maple-mustard cole slaw on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Pulled NoPork on Salad

Pulled NoPork on Salad

$11.90

Our famous Pulled NoPork with house made bbq sauce and maple-mustard cole slaw on a spring mix salad.

NoTuna on Salad (Full Meal)

NoTuna on Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoTuna chickpea salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoTuna on Salad

NoTuna on Salad

$11.90

NoTuna chickpea salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a spring mix salad.

Italian Cold cut Salad (Full Meal)

Italian Cold cut Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special garlic-herb cream cheese on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Italian Cold Cut Salad

Italian Cold Cut Salad

$11.90

NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special garlic-herb cream cheese on a spring mix salad.

NoEgg on Salad (Full Meal)

NoEgg on Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoEgg tofu salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoEgg on Salad

NoEgg on Salad

$11.90

NoEgg tofu salad with tomato, lettuce, cucumber and red onion on a spring mix salad.

Aloha NoRib Salad (Full Meal)

Aloha NoRib Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoRibs with bbq-teriyaki sauce, slaw, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pineapple and cilantro on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Aloha NoRib Salad

Aloha NoRib Salad

$11.90

NoRibs with bbq-teriyaki sauce, slaw, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pineapple and cilantro on a spring mix salad.

Mediterranean Veggies on Salad (Full Meal)

Mediterranean Veggies on Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Mediterranean Veggies on Salad

Mediterranean Veggies on Salad

$11.90

Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Greek Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on organic spring mix greens. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

Greek Salad (Single)

$11.90

NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on organic spring mix greens.

NoPastrami Salad (Full Meal)

$14.90

NoButcher's plant-based Pastrami, Swiss NoCheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion and sweet maple-mustard aioli (on the side) on organic spring mix greens. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.

NoPastrami Salad (Single)

$11.90

NoButcher's plant-based Pastrami, Swiss NoCheese, lettuce, pickles, spring mix greens, red onion and sweet maple-mustard aioli on a crispy ciabatta roll.

Deli Salads

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

NoEgg Salad

NoEgg Salad

NoTuna Salad

NoTuna Salad

Bow Tie NoTurkey Salad

Bow Tie NoTurkey Salad

NoMeats

Pulled NoPork

Pulled NoPork

NoRibs

NoRibs

NoRibs come slightly marinated. Simply add bbq sauce of your choice. NoButcher's Classic BBQ Sauce and NoButcher's Teriyaki BBQ Sauce are available for purchase separately.

NoPepperoni

NoPepperoni

NoTurkey

NoTurkey

NoBacon

NoBacon

NoGyro

NoGyro

NoPastrami

NoPastrami

Classic BBQ Sauce

$4.90

8oz of our home made classic bbq sauce.

Teriyaki BBQ Sauce

$4.90

8oz of our home made teriyaki bbq sauce.

NoCheeses

NoMozzarella

NoMozzarella

Cashew based.

NoFeta

NoFeta

Almond based

Dilly Ranch Cheese Ball

Dilly Ranch Cheese Ball

$13.00

Cashew based.

Marbled Wine Cheese Ball

Marbled Wine Cheese Ball

$13.00

Cashew based.

Beer NoBacon Cheese Ball

Beer NoBacon Cheese Ball

$13.00

Cashew based.

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

house made, rosemary infused, 20oz cup

Ice Tea

$3.00

house made, unsweetened, 20oz cup

Half & Half

$3.00

Half lemonade, half ice tea, 20oz cup.

Bottled Water

$1.70

16.9 fl oz

Iced Coffee

$3.90

20oz cup

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.90

Sugar cookies with vanilla and blueberry ice cream (coconut based) rolled in colorful sprinkles.

Sweets

Cookie

Cookie

$1.50

Orange - Chocolate Chip Cookie. Sold individually.

Small Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Small Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$6.90

Delicious Cinnamon Coffee Cake in aluminum pan (3"x5", about 2 portions)

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$5.90

Single serving.

Peach Crisp

Peach Crisp

$5.90

Juicy peaches baked with a sweet and crunchy oat topping. Sold as individual serving.

Dog Treats

4oz bag with home made vegan treats with peanut butter pumpkin and oats.
Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$3.90

4oz bag home made vegan treats with peanut butter pumpkin and oats.

Merchandise

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$19.90
Insulated Bottle

Insulated Bottle

$14.90
Bumper Sticker

Bumper Sticker

$1.90
Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$14.90
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Plant-based Deli & Eatery in Las Vegas. Enjoy our signature sandwiches and deli items like plant-based meat and cheese. Dine in, take out, order online or drive thru!

Website

Location

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
NoButcher image

