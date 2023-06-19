Sandwiches
Vegan
NoButcher
499 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Plant-based Deli & Eatery in Las Vegas. Enjoy our signature sandwiches and deli items like plant-based meat and cheese. Dine in, take out, order online or drive thru!
Location
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli - Siena Deli
4.2 • 2,095
9500 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
No Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant