- Home
- /
- Las Vegas
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Tacotarian
Tacotarian
18 Reviews
$
6135 South Fort Apache Road,
Unit 402
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD 🌮
ANTOJITOS🌽
Guacamole
Homemade Guacamole made with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime; served with fresh corn chips
Chips and Salsa
House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa
Takis Elote
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro
Asada Fries
Fries topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, crema, pickled jalapeños, guacamole
Ceviche De Coliflor
Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips
Queso Fundido
cheese fondue with poblano peppers, corn, onion, mushrooms; served with 2 flour tortillas
GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS
In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips
SALSA FRESCA
5 oz side of our roasted tomato fresh salsa
CHIPS
fried corn tortillas
TORTA
Mexican bolillo bread , with your choice of Al pastor or Asada meat, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo , lettuce and pickled onions
NACHOS
fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein
TACOS
Carne Asada Taco
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Al Pastor Taco
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
Gabacho Taco🌮
Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico
Barbacoa Taco
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
Mushroom Asada Taco
Corn tortilla , portobello, chili powder, onion, cilantro
Chorizo Taco
Corn tortilla, soy chorizo, pico, queso fresco
Dorado Taco
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Veggie Taco
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
Bean & Cheese Taco
Corn tortilla, refried beans, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
Baja Taco
Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita
Super Taco
Gabacho crunchy taco, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Plantain con Mole
Corn tortilla, plantain, traditional mole sauce, pickled red onion, sesame, crema
Chicken Milanesa
Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco
Fish Taco
Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla
GIANT TACO
French fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, house nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema, salsa morita
Taco Platter
Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans
MORE EATS
Flautas
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
Cali Burrito
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
Burrito Regular
Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita. Served with a side of rice and black beans
Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla, with a blend of white and yellow cheese; add "meat" +1.50
Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
BIRRIA PLATTER
4 tacos with a side of dipping broth; tacos consist of a mix of jackfruit barbacoa and our Beyond Beef mix, served in a corn tortilla with a layer of melted cheese
SOUPS & SALADS
Fideo Soup
vegetable stock, pico, miso, noodles
Tortilla Soup
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
Tacotarian Salad
romaine, corn, poblano peppers, cheddar, cilantro-lime dressing, black beans, corn tortilla strips, pico
Chicken Salad
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
SPECIALS
SIDES🍟
Refried Beans
6 oz side of refried beans
Black Beans
6 oz side of black beans
Rice
6 oz side of mexican rice
Fries🍟
8 oz side of fries
BIRRIA BROTH 6oz
6 oz side of birria broth
Guacamole Side🥑
2 oz side of guacamole
Sliced Avocado
side of sliced avocado
Crema 2 oz
1 oz side of crema
Shredded cheese 2oz
2 oz side of shredded cheese
NACHO CHEESE SIDE 2oz
2 oz side of our in house-made nacho cheese
QUESO FRESCO 2oz
1 oz side of queso fresco
CHILI~MAYO 2oz
2 oz side of our in house made chili mayo
CIL-LIME DRESSING 2oz
2 oz side of cilantro lime dressing
CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING 2OZ
2 oz side of chipotle ranch dressing
MOLE 2oz
2 oz side of Mole
SIDE OF PLANTAIN, 3 PIECES
3 piece side of flash fried plantains
MASHED POTATOES 6oz
6 oz side of mashed potatoes
Pico 2 Oz
2 oz side pico de gallo
JALAPENO SIDE 2oz
2 oz side of sliced jalapeños
FLOUR TORTILLA 3 PIECES
3 piece(s) side of flour tortillas
CORN TORTILLA 3 PIECES
3 piece(s) side of corn tortillas
SWEETS
Blueberry Cheesecake
sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce
Fried Oreos
4 deep fried oreos with a side of ice cream
Arroz Con Leche
Rice soaked in coconut & almond mild, with cinnamon and topped w/toasted coconut shavings
Coconut cake
cookies soaked in condensed coconut milk, topped with cinnamon , toasted coconut shavings and vegan caramel sauce
Ice Cream
almond milk, coconut milk, sugar
KIDS MENU
KIDS Bean and cheese burrito
Kids bean and cheese burrito only, no sides or toppings.
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
kids cheese quesadilla with no sides
KIDS NACHOS
Kids Nachos with cheese only
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
Kids vegan chicken strips (3) with a side of fries
KIDS CARNE ASADA TACO PLAIN
Kids plain Carne asada taco