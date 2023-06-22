Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Tacotarian

18 Reviews

$

6135 South Fort Apache Road,

Unit 402

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Popular Items

Baja Taco

$3.99

Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita

Taco Platter

$14.99

Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans

Gabacho Taco🌮

$3.50

Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico

FOOD 🌮

ANTOJITOS🌽

Guacamole

$9.99

Homemade Guacamole made with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime; served with fresh corn chips

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa

Takis Elote

$7.50

"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro

Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, crema, pickled jalapeños, guacamole

Ceviche De Coliflor

$6.99

Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

$10.99

cheese fondue with poblano peppers, corn, onion, mushrooms; served with 2 flour tortillas

GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS

$13.50

In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips

SALSA FRESCA

$2.99

5 oz side of our roasted tomato fresh salsa

CHIPS

$2.00

fried corn tortillas

TORTA

$9.99

Mexican bolillo bread , with your choice of Al pastor or Asada meat, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo , lettuce and pickled onions

NACHOS

$11.99

fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein

TACOS

Carne Asada Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico

Al Pastor Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita

Gabacho Taco🌮

$3.50

Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico

Barbacoa Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro

Mushroom Asada Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , portobello, chili powder, onion, cilantro

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla, soy chorizo, pico, queso fresco

Dorado Taco

$2.99

Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema

Veggie Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla, refried beans, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Baja Taco

$3.99

Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita

Super Taco

$4.99

Gabacho crunchy taco, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Plantain con Mole

$2.99

Corn tortilla, plantain, traditional mole sauce, pickled red onion, sesame, crema

Chicken Milanesa

$3.50

Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco

Fish Taco

$4.50

Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla

GIANT TACO

$15.99

French fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, house nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema, salsa morita

Taco Platter

$14.99

Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans

MORE EATS

Flautas

$14.99

corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita

Cali Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans

Burrito Regular

$14.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita. Served with a side of rice and black beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES

$8.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides

Quesadilla

$12.99

14" flour tortilla, with a blend of white and yellow cheese; add "meat" +1.50

Enchiladas

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce

BIRRIA PLATTER

$15.99

4 tacos with a side of dipping broth; tacos consist of a mix of jackfruit barbacoa and our Beyond Beef mix, served in a corn tortilla with a layer of melted cheese

SOUPS & SALADS

Fideo Soup

$4.99

vegetable stock, pico, miso, noodles

Tortilla Soup

$6.99

avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Tacotarian Salad

$11.99

romaine, corn, poblano peppers, cheddar, cilantro-lime dressing, black beans, corn tortilla strips, pico

Chicken Salad

$13.99

chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing

SPECIALS

THE CRUNCHWRAP

$12.99

Your choice of protein , served on a crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .

TACO BOX

$49.99

10 DORADO TACOS CHIPS, GUACAMOLE & SALSA. BEANS RICE

RW BIRRIA RAMEN

$10.99

SIDES🍟

Refried Beans

$3.50

6 oz side of refried beans

Black Beans

$3.50

6 oz side of black beans

Rice

$3.50

6 oz side of mexican rice

Fries🍟

$3.50

8 oz side of fries

BIRRIA BROTH 6oz

$5.99

6 oz side of birria broth

Guacamole Side🥑

$3.50

2 oz side of guacamole

Sliced Avocado

$2.99

side of sliced avocado

Crema 2 oz

$1.99

1 oz side of crema

Shredded cheese 2oz

$2.99

2 oz side of shredded cheese

NACHO CHEESE SIDE 2oz

$2.99

2 oz side of our in house-made nacho cheese

QUESO FRESCO 2oz

$1.99

1 oz side of queso fresco

CHILI~MAYO 2oz

$2.99

2 oz side of our in house made chili mayo

CIL-LIME DRESSING 2oz

$2.00

2 oz side of cilantro lime dressing

CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING 2OZ

$2.00

2 oz side of chipotle ranch dressing

MOLE 2oz

$2.99

2 oz side of Mole

SIDE OF PLANTAIN, 3 PIECES

$2.99

3 piece side of flash fried plantains

MASHED POTATOES 6oz

$4.99

6 oz side of mashed potatoes

Pico 2 Oz

$2.00

2 oz side pico de gallo

JALAPENO SIDE 2oz

$1.00

2 oz side of sliced jalapeños

FLOUR TORTILLA 3 PIECES

$2.00

3 piece(s) side of flour tortillas

CORN TORTILLA 3 PIECES

$2.00

3 piece(s) side of corn tortillas

SWEETS

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.99

sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce

Fried Oreos

$6.99

4 deep fried oreos with a side of ice cream

Arroz Con Leche

$4.99

Rice soaked in coconut & almond mild, with cinnamon and topped w/toasted coconut shavings

Coconut cake

$5.99

cookies soaked in condensed coconut milk, topped with cinnamon , toasted coconut shavings and vegan caramel sauce

Ice Cream

$4.99

almond milk, coconut milk, sugar

KIDS MENU

KIDS Bean and cheese burrito

$4.99

Kids bean and cheese burrito only, no sides or toppings.

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.99

kids cheese quesadilla with no sides

KIDS NACHOS

$4.99

Kids Nachos with cheese only

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

Kids vegan chicken strips (3) with a side of fries

KIDS CARNE ASADA TACO PLAIN

$2.50

Kids plain Carne asada taco

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES