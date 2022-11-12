Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
5,415 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We specialize in custom Plates and Bowls, served with high quality ingredients and a wide selection of house-made sauces.
Location
7150 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113
