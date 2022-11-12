Restaurant header imageView gallery

Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House

5,415 Reviews

$$

7150 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Protein Plate
Single Protein Plate
Triple Protein Plate

FOOD & DRINK (RESTAURANT)

* Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Triple Protein Plate

Triple Protein Plate

$17.00

Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!

Double Protein Plate

Double Protein Plate

$15.00

Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 2 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!

Single Protein Plate

Single Protein Plate

$13.00

Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 1 Protein, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!

Lobster Plate

Lobster Plate

$33.00

Our famous WHOLE LOBSTER TAIL plate with 2 additional proteins, rice or noodles, a side of choice, and our housemade sauces.

Sides of Proteins

Sides of Proteins

Sides

Sides

Dessert

Dessert

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Drinks

Drinks

Add-Ons 🥢

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in custom Plates and Bowls, served with high quality ingredients and a wide selection of house-made sauces.

Website

Location

7150 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

