Mama Bird - SoHi
1,578 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through. From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket. A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.
Location
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89141
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. (DTNC01) - Southern Highlands
4.5 • 302
10650 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Spaghetty Western
4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
No Reviews
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
SO HI Cantina - 10670 Southern Highlands Parkway Suite 102
No Reviews
10670 Southern Highlands Parkway Suite 102 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Spaghetty Western
4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurant
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos @ Blue Diamond
4.5 • 402
8180 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant