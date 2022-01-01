Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place Southern Highlands
No reviews yet
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Juice
Coffee & Tea
Almond Milk Creamer
Coffee
Coffee - Italian Roast
Cappucino
Latte
Single Espresso
Espresso - Single
Double Espresso
Espresso - Double
French Press
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Hot Tea
Iced Caramel
Iced cold brew coffee with half & half and caramel drizzle. Topped with whipped cream.
Iced Italian Roast
Iced Italian Roast Coffee
Iced Mocha
Iced cold brew with half & half and chocolate drizzle. Topped with whipped cream.
Parfait
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Cheese Omelette
choice of cheddar, american, swiss, or provolone cheese with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Fancy Steakhouse Omelette
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette
smoked salmon, dijon-cream cheese, capers, grilled onions, and spinach with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Chicken, Avo & Egg White Omelette
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, mushrooms, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Steak, Avo & Egg White Omelette
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, avocado, mushrooms, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
XTRA Protein & Egg White Omelette
grilled steak, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Classics
Two Egg Breakfast
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Three Egg Breakfast
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
(contains pork & green onions) - 3 eggs any-style, choice of toast, biscuit or Cup O Bread.
Sausage Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuits & Eggs
two eggs any style, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions)
Oatmeal & Toasted Pecans
served with a side of milk, maple syrup, brown sugar, and raisins
Eggs Benedict
Ham-N-Eggs Benedict
english muffin, shaved ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsalmic, hash browns ( contain green onions)
AvoVeggie-N-Eggs Benedict
avocado mashed on english muffin. grilled tomato, spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsamic, hash brown (contains green onion)
Smoked Salmon-N-Eggs Benedict
english muffin, smoked salmon, poached egs, hollandaise, spinach, red onion, capers, hash browns (contain green onions)
Two Fisted Bagel Egg Sandwiches
3 Little Pigs Bagel
Plain or Everything bagel served with bacon, ham, banger sausage (contains gluten), 2 eggs scrambled & american cheese, served with French Fries
AvoVeggie & Cheddar Bagel
Plain or Everything bagel with mashed avocado, grilled tomato, spinach, 2 eggs scrambled and cheddar cheese, served with french fries.
Smoked Salmon & Bacon Bagel
Plain or Everything bagel with capers, tomato, red onion, scrambled egg, and dijon-cream cheese served with french fries.
Steak & Eggs
Big Bone-In Country Ham Steak & Eggs
2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.
Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffle
giant buttermilk battered boneless chicken breast, belgian waffle, and maple syrup make it a platter with 2 eggs any style & your choice of bacon, banger sausage, or turkey kielbasa
Loco Moco
ribeye steak burger, sliced spam, white rice, gravy-yaki sauce, two eggs any-style (our spin on an island classic!)
Country Fried New York Steak & Eggs
buttermilk battered, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) & country sausage gravy
The Ultimate Ribeye Steak & 2 Egg Breakfast
ribeye steak 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.
The Ultimate Ribeye Steak & 3 Egg Breakfast
ribeye steak, 3 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.
New York Steak Spinach & Benedict-Bagel
NY steak, open-faced toasted bagel (plain or everything), two eggs any-style, spinach, hollandaise, hash brown potatoes ( contain green onions)
Buffalo-Style Crispy Chicken Breast & Eggs
battered fried boneless chicken breast, buffalo wing sauce, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.
Chicken Biscuit Skillet
Chilaquiles
Rise & Shine Chilaquiles
ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles
ribeye steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
Pork Carnitas Chilaquiles
ranchero chips, vede sauce, refried bens, cheddar & cotija cheese, pork carnitas, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream.
Carne Asada Steak Chilaquiles
carne asada steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
Burritos
Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Green Chili & Pork Carnitas Burrito
flour tortilla, eggs, pork carnitas, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
The Rise & Shine Burrito
flour tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, hash browns ( contain green onions), refried beans, avocado. Smothered in verde & rojas sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Pancakes
Old Fashioned Pancakes
*Photo shown with fruit addition* add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each. In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Pancakes
white and milk chocolate chips, served with cream cheese syrup add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95.
Short Stack Old Fashioned Pancakes
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.75 each. In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Short Stack Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Pancakes
white and milk chocolate chips, served with cream cheese syrup add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95.
Oreo Chocolate Chip
Short Stack Oreo
French Toast
Classic Texas Cut French Toast
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Bacon & Egg in the Hole French Toast
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
1/2 Classic Texas Cut French Toast
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
1/2 Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Waffles
Iron Baked Belgian Waffle
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Banana Foster Waffle
brown sugar bananas, foster sauce, vanilla ice cream. Add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
S'Mores Campfire Waffles
chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, golden grahams, & toasted marshmallow. Add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Sides
Side Egg
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese
Biscuit Butter & Jam
Toast Butter & Jam
GF Toast
Cup Of Bread
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Side of bananas
Side of blueberries
Side of strawberries
Cottage Cheese
Side of Yogurt
Side Nutella 4oz
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Cream Cheese
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Country Gravy
Side of Gravyaki
Side of Rojas
Side of Verde
Side of Peanut Butter 4oz
Side of Bacon
Side of Banger Sausage
Biscuit & Gravy (1)
Biscuit & Gravy (2)
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side Grilled New York Steak
Side Grilled Ribeye Steak
Side Steak Burger Patty
Side of Turkey Kielbasa
Side of Spam
Side 5oz New York
Side Sliced Ham
Side Avo Mash
Side Avocado Half
Side Hash Browns
Side of French Fries
Side Sauteed Spinach
Kids Menu
Kids Half Waffle Breakfast
Kids ABC Breakfast
1 egg, 2 bacon strips, 3 silver dollar pancakes (sub red velvet add .95 cents)
Kids Little Steak & Egg
1 egg, small steak, hash browns ( contain green onions)
Kids Silver Dollar Cakes
3 cakes plain or with one fruit choice (strawberry, blueberry, banana) (sub red velvet .95 cents)
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries
Kids French Toast
Garden Salads
Steak Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches
Bacon, Mushrooms Swiss Burger
Sourdough Patty Melt
grilled onions, swiss & american, 1000 island dressing
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich
BYO Crispy Chicken Sandwich
BYO Steak Burger
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89141