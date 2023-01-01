The George Sportmen's Lounge
6903 South Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89148
GEORGE MENU
Breakfast
- All-American Skillet$12.00
Sunny-side-up eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese.
- Belgian Waffle$10.00
Macerated strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup.
- Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
Whipped cream, blueberry syrup
- Durango Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, chorizo, green chile relish, sour cream, cheddar cheese, cotija, breakfast potatoes, avocado salsa verde.
- California Omelet$15.00
Avocado, spinach, tomatoes, bell pepper, swiss cheese, breakfast potatoes.
- Chicken & Waffle$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hot honey drizzle.
- Classic Omelet$15.00
Bacon, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, breakfast potatoes, tomato relish.
- Croissant Sandwich$13.00
Sausage, bacon, fried egg, american cheese, breakfast potatoes.
- Denver Omelet$15.00
Black forest ham, bell pepper, onion, american cheese, breakfast potatoes, green chile relish.
- Homemade Banana Bread$11.00
Caramelized brown butter
- Monte Cristo$13.00
Black forest ham, roasted turkey, swiss, french toast, seasonal preserves, breakfast potatoes.
- Southwest Skillet$12.00
Sunny-side-up eggs, chorizo, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, black beans, cheese sauce, avocado, salsa verde, cotija, cilantro.
- Steak & Eggs$16.00
NY strip, two eggs any style, choice of toast, breakfast potatoes.
- Sweet Cream Pancakes$9.00
Whipped cream, maple syrup
- Two-Egg Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, choice of toast, breakfast potatoes.
- Wild Berry French Toast$12.00
Wildberry compote, whipped cream.
Shareables & Appetizers
- 24-Hour Short Rib Sliders$16.00
Slow-roasted short rib with horseradish cream, topped with crispy onions
- Baked Goat Cheese$16.00
Cherry tomato chutney, roasted pecans, served with focaccia toast point.
- Beef Carpaccio$16.00
Creamy horseradish drizzle, crostinis, capers, shaved parmesan, red onion, evoo, microgreens
- Beer-Brined Wings$14.00
Beer-Brined jumbo wings with choice of sauce: honey chipotle bbq, traditional buffalo, honey sriracha
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Roasted brussels sprouts topped with balsamic glaze, shaved parmesan, toasted pecans
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
Slow-roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, chives, focaccia toast points
- Chicken Bites$14.00
Cornflake-crusted chicken bites, spicy asian glaze, sesame seeds, chives
- Chicken Sliders$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, vinegar coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$14.00
Panko-breaded mozzarella bites, marinara sauce, grated parmesan cheese
- Fried Pickle Planks$12.00
Panko-crusted dill pickles, parmesan ranch
- Honey Siracha Grilled Shrimp$18.00
Jumbo head-on shrimp, honey sriracha glaze, asian slaw, sesame seeds, chive
- Hummus Duo$10.00
Two types of hummus: roasted garlic, roasted red pepper served with warm toasted pita bread, cucumber, red bell pepper
- Lamb Rib Appetizer$18.00
Three grilled lamb ribs, pistachio mint pesto, mediterranean salad
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
Shaved ribeye, onion, mushrooms, white american cheese rolled in a wonton deep fried to golden brown, served with a three-cheese sauce
- Pretzel Charcuterie$45.00
Assorted meats and cheeses, seasonal preserves, olives, cornichon, pretzel crostinis
- Shishito Peppers$9.00
Blistered shishito peppers served with thai chili aioli
- Short Rib Fries$16.00
Braised short rib, three cheese sauce, pickled onion, jalapenos, sour cream, smashed avocado
- Street Corn Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, fire-roasted corn, poblano peppers, black beans, pickled onions, three-cheese sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, tajin
- Truffle Fries$14.00
French fries topped with truffle oil, grated parmesan cheese, fresh herbs
- Tuna Wonton Nachos$16.00
Sesame seared tuna, pickled red onion, jalapeños, avocado, scallions, furikake, creamy sriracha sauce, spicy asian glaze
Soups & Salads
- B.L.T. Salad$12.00
Thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, micro arugula, cucumber, feta cheese, pita croutons, greek vinaigrette
- Chicken & Corn Chowder$8.00
Cheddar, chipotle, bacon, green onion
- Classic Ceasar Salad$7.00
Heart of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, ceasar dressing
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Gruyere, thyme, crostin
- Frisee Salad$12.00
Frisée, jammy egg, warm bacon mustard vinaigrette, bacon lardon, gorgonzola crumbles
- Salmon Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon, romaine & arugula, radish, asparagus, cucumber, tomatoes, orange segments, creamy citrus vinaigrette
- Steak Salad$21.00
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, wild mushrooms, pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, creamy horseradish dressing, crispy onions, balsamic drizzle
- Summer Tomato & Burrata Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, microgreens, shaved parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
- Tuna Salad$22.00
Sesame seared tuna with spring mix, carrots, cabbage mix, radish, cucumber, avocado, asian sesame dressing, creamy sriracha drizzle, feta
- Wedge Salad$7.00
Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, thick-cut bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
- B.L.T.$15.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, thick-cut bacon, american cheese, bistro sauce
- Banh Mi Sandwich$16.00
Five-spice pork, pickled vegetables, cilantro, creamy sriracha sauce, hoisin drizzle
- BBQ Burger$18.00
Thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, fried onions, honey chipotle BBQ sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, comeback sauce
- Green Chili Burger$16.00
Avocado, green chili relish, three-cheese sauce, pickled red onions
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, vinegar coleslaw, pickles, hot honey
- Portobello Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Roasted portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, white american cheese topped with truffle aioli
- Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly shaved ribeye, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, three-cheese sauce
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$18.00
24-hour short rib, american cheese, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish sauce, beef demi-glace
- Turkey & Bacon Club$16.00
Smoked turkey with lettuce, heirloom tomato, swiss cheese, thick-cut bacon, honey dijonnaise
Artisan Flatbreads
- Bahn Mi Flatbread$16.00
Five spice pork, pickled veggies, creamy chili sauce, cilantro, drizzled hoisin glaze
- Pepperoni Hot Honey Flatbread$15.00
Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, parmesan cheese, oregano
- Roasted Chicken Flatbread$16.00
Marinara, chicken, tomatoes, thick cut bacon, scallions, parmesan ranch dressing
- Summer Flatbread$15.00
Whipped goat cheese, poached pears, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, micro arugula, prosciutto
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
Wild mushroom, whipped herb ricotta, micro arugula, truffle oil
Mains
- 14oz Chili Rubbed Pork Chop$28.00
14oz bone-in pork chop, mashed yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus
- 24-Hour Short Ribs$33.00
Whipped cauliflower, roasted heirloom carrots, red wine demi-glace, crispy onions
- 32oz Tomahawk Ribeye$110.00
Rosemary roasted baby potatoes, avocado chimichurri sauce
- 6oz Filet$42.00
- 8oz Flat Iron Steak Chimichurri$28.00
French fries, avocado chimichurri sauce
- Cajun Salmon$32.00
Sautéed garlic spinach, whipped cauliflower, white wine lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Piccata$23.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, garlic spinach linguine, lemon butter caper sauce
- Fish & Chips$21.00
Beer-battered cod, french fries, vinegar slaw, tartar sauce, grilled lemon
- Gorgonzola Crusted Lamb$42.00
Mashed yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, red wine demi glace
- Herb Roasted Half Chicken$27.00
Mashed yukon gold potatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, chicken jus
- Hot Honey Chicken Mac & Cheese$24.00
Three cheese cavatappi, fried buttermilk chicken, hot honey drizzle, crispy onions, chives
- Mussels$32.00
P.E.I. mussels, bacon lardon, white wine cream, lemon, herb, linguine
- Seared Scallops$45.00
Four jumbo U10 scallops, mediterranean orzo, pesto cream
- Surf & Turf$58.00
6oz filet, grilled head-on shrimp, mashed yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Umami-Dusted Halibut$45.00
Wild mushroom risotto, truffle aioli, balsamic roasted mushrooms
Dessert
- Banana Pecan Bread Pudding$13.00
Vanilla ice cream, anglaise, bourbon caramel sauce
- Brownie Sundae$10.00
Fresh baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, pecans
- Peach Cobbler$10.00
Vanilla ice cream, anglaise, bourbon caramel sauce
- Strawberry Shortcake$11.00
Poundcake, strawberry coulis, lemon mascarpone cream, fresh strawberries
- Seasonal Cheesecake$14.00
Sides
Extras
- Side 3 Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Side Avocado Mayo$0.50
- Side Avocado Salsa Verde$0.50
- Side Beet Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Berry Compote$1.00
- Side Bistro Sauce$0.50
- Side Bourbon Caramel$0.50
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side Caesat Dressing$0.50
- Side Chimichurri$3.00
- Side Comaback Sauce$0.50
- Side Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Creamy Sriracha$0.50
- Side Greek Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Honey Dijonaisse$0.50
- Side Honey Sriracha$0.50
- Side Horseradish Cream$0.50
- Side Hot Honey$0.50
- Side Lemon Oil$0.50
- Side Marinara$3.00
- Side Parmesan Ranch$0.50
- Side Pesto Cream$0.50
- Side Pistachio Mint Pesto$1.00
- Side Red Wine Demi Glace$0.50
- Side Smashed Avocado$3.00
- Side Spicy Asian Glaze$0.50
- Side Strawberry Coulis$1.00
- Side Tai Chili Aioli$0.50
- Side Tomato Chutney$0.50
- Side Truffle Aioli$0.50
GEORGE DRINKS
Beer
- Bud Light (Bottle)$5.00
- Corona Extra (Bottle)$7.00
- Corona Non-Alcoholic (Bottle)$7.00
- Heineken (Bottle)$7.00
- Miller Light (Bottle)$5.00
- Ace Mango (Draft)
- Bad Beat Bluffing Isn't Weisse (Draft)
- Big Dog's Red Hydrant (Draft)
- Cali-Squeeze Blood Orange (Draft)
- Coors Light (Draft)
- Firestone Walker 805 (Draft)
- pFriem Pilsner (Draft)
- Guinness (Draft)
- Kronenburg 1664 Blanc (Draft)
- Modelo (Draft)
- Michelob Ultra (Draft)
- Mojave Ruby Soho (Draft)
- Pacifico (Draft)
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing (Draft)
- Sierra Nevada Celebration (Draft)
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force (Draft)
Cocktails
- Durango Sunrise$14.00
- Forty-Love$16.00
- Gameday$14.00
- Lavender Mule$14.00
- O'Keefe$18.00
- Pleasure Business$18.00
- Power Play$22.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Ruby Soho$18.00
- The Babe$16.00
- The Chica$22.00
- The Starter$12.00
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go$14.00
- White Peach Sangria$12.00
- Bailey$15.00
- Clooney$15.00
- Takei$15.00
- AMF$15.00
- Grateful Dead$15.00
- Liquid MJ$15.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Mai Tai$17.00
- Tokyo Tea$17.00
Wine
- Champagne, Dom Perignon
- Champagne, Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve
- Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Brut
- Moscato d'Asti, Saracco
- Prosecco, Bisol, Jeio Rose
- Prosecco, LaMarca
- Rose, Chateau D'Esclans, Whispering Angel
- Rose, Summer Water
- Cabernet, Daou
- Cabernet, Foley Johnson, Rutherford
- Cabernet, Justin
- Cabernet, Montes Alpha
- Cabernet, Nickel & Nickel, Dogleg Vineyard St. Helena
- Cabernet, Opus One
- Cabernet, Scarecrow, M. Etain, Rutherford
- Cabernet, Shafer, One Point Five
- Italianisimo, Antinori, Rosso di Montalcino
- Italianisimo, Giuseppe Mascarello, Nebbiolo
- Malbec, Nieto Senetiner
- Merlot, Pepper Bridge
- Merlot, Rutherford Hill
- Merlot, St. Francis
- Pinot Noir, Carmel Road
- Pinot Noir, Chanson, Clos Feves, Beaune 1er Cru
- Pinot Noir, Luis Jadot, Gevrey Chambertin
- Pinot Noir, Meiomi
- Pinot Noir, Purple Hands
- Pinot Noir, Raen, Royal St. Robert Cuvée
- Red Blend, Stag's Leap Hands of Time
- Red Blend, The Prisoner
- Shiraz, Two Hands, Angel's Share
- Chardonnay, Cakebread
- Chardonnay, Duckhorn, Decoy
- Chardonnay, La Crema
- Chardonnay, Rombauer
- Chardonnay, Vocoret, Le Forét, Chablis 1er Cru
- Sauvignon Blanc, Nobilo
- Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford
- Sauvignon Blanc, Honig
- Pinot Grigio, Cielo
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita
- Reisling, Heinz Eiffel, Kabinett
- Reisling, Dr Loosen, Blue Slate Kabinett
N/A Bev
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
A place anyone can become George - where the party starts with you. Chef-driven American fare, unparalleled sports viewing, and captivating entertainment intersect to create The George Sportsmen’s Lounge, or for short – The George. The concept pays homage to classic Vegas big tippers, commonly called “a George” – a nod to the recognizable portrait on the one-dollar bill. The sportsmen’s lounge features indoor dining and a vibrant outdoor patio with wrap-around LED screens that create an immersive atmosphere for sports, live entertainment and private events. Sports wagering kiosks are also available within the lounge offering convenient entertainment for guests.
6903 South Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148
