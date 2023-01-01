Restaurant info

A place anyone can become George - where the party starts with you. Chef-driven American fare, unparalleled sports viewing, and captivating entertainment intersect to create The George Sportsmen’s Lounge, or for short – The George. The concept pays homage to classic Vegas big tippers, commonly called “a George” – a nod to the recognizable portrait on the one-dollar bill. The sportsmen’s lounge features indoor dining and a vibrant outdoor patio with wrap-around LED screens that create an immersive atmosphere for sports, live entertainment and private events. Sports wagering kiosks are also available within the lounge offering convenient entertainment for guests.

