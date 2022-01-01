Henderson restaurants you'll love

Henderson restaurants
Toast
  • Henderson

Henderson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Henderson restaurants

Sonrisa Grill image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sonrisa Grill

30 Via Brianza, Henderson

Avg 4 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$15.95
Queso Dip$7.45
Chimichanga$16.95
More about Sonrisa Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Johnny Mac's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Johnny Mac's

842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Avg 3.4 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Traditional NY Cheese Pizza$21.75
Zucchini Sticks$8.95
16" Johnny Mac Special$26.45
More about Johnny Mac's
Main pic

 

Baguette Cafe

10604 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE BLUE BRIE$9.95
Apple, Walnut, Celery, Blue Cheese, Brie, Mustard Spread, with Chicken, Turkey or Mushrooms.
TUNA SALAD & GREENS$12.00
Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Cornichons, Red Onion, & Herbs) mixed greens, Tomato, Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Celery, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
RICOTTA & GREENS$13.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Almond Milk Ricotta, Avocado, Croutons, Tomato, Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Baguette Cafe
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
STEAKation$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Lickin Good BBQ image

 

Lickin Good BBQ

183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Served on brioche bun. Served with in house pickled red onions.
Brisket Chili$3.99
Ancho chilis, de seeded by hand, ample amounts of beef brisket and hot links. Served with cheese, spring onions.
Brisket$19.99
Beef brisket, slow smoked for 14-18 hours. Rubbed with salt, pepper and coffee for a Texas twist.
More about Lickin Good BBQ
Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Munch Box Breakfast$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
BYO Srambowl$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
More about Munch Box
Houston's Hot Chicken image

 

Houston's Hot Chicken

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salad$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
Extra Sauce$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
Fountain Drinks$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
Biscuits & Bourbon image

 

Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Platter$18.00
Choose one meat (1/2 lb.), and two single fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
Double Down$26.00
Choose two meats (1/2 lb. each), and two small fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
A La Carte (Proteins)
Sold by the 1/2 lb unless otherwise noted.
Served with country bread and pickles.
More about Biscuits & Bourbon
Served Global Dining image

 

Served Global Dining

1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Tea Traditional$3.75
Pearly Pineapple Pear$10.00
Bam Slam$16.50
More about Served Global Dining
Amore Taste of Chicago image

 

Amore Taste of Chicago

4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Beef$8.75
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Medium Deep Dish$19.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Large Thin Crust$17.00
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
More about Amore Taste of Chicago
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie

375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
Nachos Guerro$12.99
queso sauce, ground beef, bean puree, tomato, sour cream, guacamole
Carne Asada Burrito$15.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
HUMMUS image

 

HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUM Beef$14.59
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
Drink$2.54
Fresh house-made juices, lemonade, and Stubborn craft sodas.
HUM Roasted Veg$13.79
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.
More about HUMMUS
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pizza$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio
Prosciutto & Fig$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 4.6 (4273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
AVGOLEMONO SOUP$4.95
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
The Whole Hog$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
2x2x2$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
More about Scrambled
Sticks Tavern image

SANDWICHES

Sticks Tavern

203 S Water St, Henderson

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticks Burger$13.00
Beef & American Cheese; smashed to perfection on a locally-baked bun. Served w/ fries.
Potato Croquettes$6.00
Served with charred scallion aioli
Wings
Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.
More about Sticks Tavern
SkinnyFATS @ The District image

 

SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Buff Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District
Founders Coffee - St. Rose image

 

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
Deluxe Lox Toast$9.25
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
More about Founders Coffee - St. Rose
Rebellion Pizza image

PIZZA

Rebellion Pizza

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson

Avg 5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(6) Wings Buffalo$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Garlic Knots$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
More about Rebellion Pizza
Mustang Sally's Diner image

SANDWICHES

Mustang Sally's Diner

280 Gibson Road, Henderson

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Patty Melt$9.99
All beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions & signature sally dip
Biscuit & Gravy$7.99
Two large biscuit halves generously covered in sausage gravy
Steak & Eggs$14.99
Ribeye steak, two eggs & toast
More about Mustang Sally's Diner
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean image

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

10612 S.Eastern, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap$9.49
Our most popular wrap. Sliced gyro wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate$15.99
Our most popular plate. Sliced gyro with tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus, Israeli salad, rice, and pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap(Chicken Gyro)$9.49
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Tacotarian image

 

Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
Nachos$7.99
fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
More about Tacotarian
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson image

 

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson

3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
REGULAR$9.88
More about Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson
Boom Bang Fine Foods image

 

Boom Bang Fine Foods

N/A, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Marshmallow Pie$28.00
Chocolate Graham Cracker Crust,
Caramel, Dark Chocolate Custard,
Roasted Marshmallows
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs,
Prepared in a kitchen that works with nuts.
More about Boom Bang Fine Foods
Humboldt Sweets image

 

Humboldt Sweets

670 South Green Valley Pkwy #110, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Humboldt Sweets
Mojave Brewing Company image

 

Mojave Brewing Company

107 S. Water St. Suite 100, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mojave Brewing Company
Pizza Heroes image

 

Pizza Heroes

1639 west warm spring road, henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizza Heroes
A Taste of Coffee image

 

A Taste of Coffee

10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about A Taste of Coffee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

More near Henderson to explore

