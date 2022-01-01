Henderson restaurants you'll love
Henderson's top cuisines
Must-try Henderson restaurants
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Sonrisa Grill
30 Via Brianza, Henderson
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$15.95
|Queso Dip
|$7.45
|Chimichanga
|$16.95
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
3552 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
|Popular items
|STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI
|$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Johnny Mac's
842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson
|Popular items
|16" Traditional NY Cheese Pizza
|$21.75
|Zucchini Sticks
|$8.95
|16" Johnny Mac Special
|$26.45
Baguette Cafe
10604 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson
|Popular items
|THE BLUE BRIE
|$9.95
Apple, Walnut, Celery, Blue Cheese, Brie, Mustard Spread, with Chicken, Turkey or Mushrooms.
|TUNA SALAD & GREENS
|$12.00
Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Cornichons, Red Onion, & Herbs) mixed greens, Tomato, Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Celery, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|RICOTTA & GREENS
|$13.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Almond Milk Ricotta, Avocado, Croutons, Tomato, Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
|Popular items
|STEAKation
|$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Popular items
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Lickin Good BBQ
183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on brioche bun. Served with in house pickled red onions.
|Brisket Chili
|$3.99
Ancho chilis, de seeded by hand, ample amounts of beef brisket and hot links. Served with cheese, spring onions.
|Brisket
|$19.99
Beef brisket, slow smoked for 14-18 hours. Rubbed with salt, pepper and coffee for a Texas twist.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Munch Box Breakfast
|$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
|BYO Srambowl
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Houston's Hot Chicken
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson
|Popular items
|Salad
|$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
|Fountain Drinks
|$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
Biscuits & Bourbon
109 S Water Street, Henderson
|Popular items
|Single Platter
|$18.00
Choose one meat (1/2 lb.), and two single fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
|Double Down
|$26.00
Choose two meats (1/2 lb. each), and two small fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
|A La Carte (Proteins)
Sold by the 1/2 lb unless otherwise noted.
Served with country bread and pickles.
Served Global Dining
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson
|Popular items
|Iced Tea Traditional
|$3.75
|Pearly Pineapple Pear
|$10.00
|Bam Slam
|$16.50
Amore Taste of Chicago
4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson
|Popular items
|Italian Beef
|$8.75
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
|Medium Deep Dish
|$19.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
|Large Thin Crust
|$17.00
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson
|Popular items
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
|Nachos Guerro
|$12.99
queso sauce, ground beef, bean puree, tomato, sour cream, guacamole
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|Popular items
|HUM Beef
|$14.59
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
|Drink
|$2.54
Fresh house-made juices, lemonade, and Stubborn craft sodas.
|HUM Roasted Veg
|$13.79
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson
|Popular items
|Kids Pizza
|$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio
|Prosciutto & Fig
|$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
|Diavola
|$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson
|Popular items
|GYRO PLATE
|$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
|AVGOLEMONO SOUP
|$4.95
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
|GREAT GREEK GYRO
|$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Popular items
|Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
|The Whole Hog
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
|2x2x2
|$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
SANDWICHES
Sticks Tavern
203 S Water St, Henderson
|Popular items
|Sticks Burger
|$13.00
Beef & American Cheese; smashed to perfection on a locally-baked bun. Served w/ fries.
|Potato Croquettes
|$6.00
Served with charred scallion aioli
|Wings
Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.
SkinnyFATS @ The District
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
|Popular items
|Hot Chix
|$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Buff Chix
|$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Founders Coffee - St. Rose
3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
|Deluxe Lox Toast
|$9.25
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
PIZZA
Rebellion Pizza
2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson
|Popular items
|(6) Wings Buffalo
|$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Caesar
|$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
SANDWICHES
Mustang Sally's Diner
280 Gibson Road, Henderson
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$9.99
All beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions & signature sally dip
|Biscuit & Gravy
|$7.99
Two large biscuit halves generously covered in sausage gravy
|Steak & Eggs
|$14.99
Ribeye steak, two eggs & toast
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
10612 S.Eastern, Henderson
|Popular items
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap
|$9.49
Our most popular wrap. Sliced gyro wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate
|$15.99
Our most popular plate. Sliced gyro with tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus, Israeli salad, rice, and pita.
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap(Chicken Gyro)
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Tacotarian
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson
|Popular items
|Cali Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
|Nachos
|$7.99
fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson
3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|REGULAR
|$9.88
Boom Bang Fine Foods
N/A, Henderson
|Popular items
|Chocolate Marshmallow Pie
|$28.00
Chocolate Graham Cracker Crust,
Caramel, Dark Chocolate Custard,
Roasted Marshmallows
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs,
Prepared in a kitchen that works with nuts.
