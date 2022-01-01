Henderson American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Henderson
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
|Popular items
|STEAKation
|$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Popular items
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Biscuits & Bourbon
Biscuits & Bourbon
109 S Water Street, Henderson
|Popular items
|Single Platter
|$18.00
Choose one meat (1/2 lb.), and two single fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
|Double Down
|$26.00
Choose two meats (1/2 lb. each), and two small fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
|A La Carte (Proteins)
Sold by the 1/2 lb unless otherwise noted.
Served with country bread and pickles.
More about Served Global Dining
Served Global Dining
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson
|Popular items
|Iced Tea Traditional
|$3.75
|Pearly Pineapple Pear
|$10.00
|Bam Slam
|$16.50
More about Sticks Tavern
SANDWICHES
Sticks Tavern
203 S Water St, Henderson
|Popular items
|Potato Croquettes
|$6.00
Served with charred scallion aioli
|Wings
Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.
|Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, house 1000 island, swiss cheese, locally baked rye.
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District
SkinnyFATS @ The District
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
|Popular items
|Hot Chix
|$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Buff Chix
|$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
More about Mustang Sally's Diner
SANDWICHES
Mustang Sally's Diner
280 Gibson Road, Henderson
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$9.99
All beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions & signature sally dip
|Meat Skillet
|$10.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef & cheddar
|Spinach & Mushroom
|$9.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato & swiss