Henderson American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Henderson

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
STEAKation$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Biscuits & Bourbon image

 

Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Platter$18.00
Choose one meat (1/2 lb.), and two single fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
Double Down$26.00
Choose two meats (1/2 lb. each), and two small fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
A La Carte (Proteins)
Sold by the 1/2 lb unless otherwise noted.
Served with country bread and pickles.
More about Biscuits & Bourbon
Served Global Dining image

 

Served Global Dining

1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Tea Traditional$3.75
Pearly Pineapple Pear$10.00
Bam Slam$16.50
More about Served Global Dining
Sticks Tavern image

SANDWICHES

Sticks Tavern

203 S Water St, Henderson

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Croquettes$6.00
Served with charred scallion aioli
Wings
Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.
Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, house 1000 island, swiss cheese, locally baked rye.
More about Sticks Tavern
SkinnyFATS @ The District image

 

SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Buff Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District
Mustang Sally's Diner image

SANDWICHES

Mustang Sally's Diner

280 Gibson Road, Henderson

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Patty Melt$9.99
All beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions & signature sally dip
Meat Skillet$10.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef & cheddar
Spinach & Mushroom$9.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato & swiss
More about Mustang Sally's Diner

