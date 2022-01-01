Waffles in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve waffles
More about Munch Box
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|One Waffle
|$3.00
|Two Waffles With Fruit
|$9.59
|Kids Waffle with Fresh Fruits
|$5.99
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
Houston's Hot Chicken
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson
|Shake N' Waffle
|$6.99
|Waffle Sandwich
|$14.99
|Tenders and Waffles
|$13.95
Served with a Belgian Waffle, Pickles and House Sauce
More about Biscuits & Bourbon
Biscuits & Bourbon
109 S Water Street, Henderson
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$13.50
with Apple Bacon Syrup and butter
|Kids Waffle
|$5.50
served with a fruit cup