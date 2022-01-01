Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve waffles

Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Waffle$3.00
Two Waffles With Fruit$9.59
Kids Waffle with Fresh Fruits$5.99
More about Munch Box
Tender Meal image

 

Houston's Hot Chicken

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shake N' Waffle$6.99
Waffle Sandwich$14.99
Tenders and Waffles$13.95
Served with a Belgian Waffle, Pickles and House Sauce
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
Consumer pic

 

Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffle$13.50
with Apple Bacon Syrup and butter
Kids Waffle$5.50
served with a fruit cup
More about Biscuits & Bourbon
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$14.99
Panko breaded fried gardein chicken breast, topped with bacon and caramelized banana in a waffle sandwich, served with breakfast potatoes and fruit
More about Tacotarian

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

Tiramisu

Enchiladas

Pies

Chimichangas

Coleslaw

Bruschetta

French Toast

Pork Belly

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston