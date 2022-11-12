Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan
Tacotarian HENDERSON - SOUTH VALLE VERDE DR
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89012
