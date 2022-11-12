Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Tacotarian HENDERSON - SOUTH VALLE VERDE DR

review star

No reviews yet

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89012

Popular Items

Taco Platter
Baja Taco
Gabacho Taco🌮

THANKSGIVING TAMALES & DESSERTS '22

PRE ORDERS FOR TAMALES AND DESSERTS WILL BE READY FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23 DURING BUSINESS HOURS.

DOZEN TAMALES BIRRIA

$29.99

DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.

DOZEN PLANTAIN CON MOLE TAMALES

$29.99

DOZEN RAJAS CON CREMA TAMALES. HOLIDAY DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.

EXTRA SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH

$4.99

EXTRA 12 oz SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH FOR HOLIDAY BIRRIA TAMALES. THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.

12 OZ SIDE OF MOLE SAUCE

$4.99

DOZEN RAJAS CON CREMA TAMALES

$29.99

DOZEN JACKFRUIT BARBACOA TAMALES. HOLIDAY DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.

8 OZ MASHED POTATOES

$4.99

32 OZ MASHED POTATOES

$14.99

WHOLE BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$45.00

WHOLE BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE. HOLIDAY DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.

WHOLE COCONUT CAKE

$45.00

WHOLE COCONUT CAKE . HOLIDAY DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.

ANTOJITOS🌽

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.99

Homemade Guacamole made with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime; served with fresh corn chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa

Takis Elote

Takis Elote

$6.50

"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$10.99

Fries topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, crema, pickled jalapeños, guacamole

Ceviche De Coliflor

Ceviche De Coliflor

$6.99

Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.99

cheese fondue with poblano peppers, corn, onion, mushrooms; served with 2 flour tortillas

GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS

$11.50

In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips

SALSA FRESCA

$2.00

5 oz side of our roasted tomato fresh salsa

CHIPS

$1.50

fried corn tortillas

TORTA

TORTA

$8.99

Mexican bolillo bread , with your choice of Al pastor or Asada meat, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo , lettuce and pickled onions

NACHOS

NACHOS

$9.99

fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein

TACOS

Corn Tortilla, marinated seitan asada, with guacamole , pico and "queso" fresco
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita

Gabacho Taco🌮

Gabacho Taco🌮

$3.50

Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro

Mushroom Asada Taco

Mushroom Asada Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , portobello, chili powder, onion, cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla, soy chorizo, pico, queso fresco

Dorado Taco

Dorado Taco

$2.50

Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Bean & Cheese Taco

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Corn tortilla, refried beans, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$3.99

Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita

Super Taco

Super Taco

$4.99

Gabacho crunchy taco, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Plantain con Mole

Plantain con Mole

$2.99

Corn tortilla, plantain, traditional mole sauce, pickled red onion, sesame, crema

Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$3.50

Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.50

Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla

GIANT TACO

GIANT TACO

$14.99

French fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, house nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema, salsa morita

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$13.99

Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans

MORE EATS

Flautas

Flautas

$13.99

corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans

Burrito Regular

Burrito Regular

$13.99

Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita. Served with a side of rice and black beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES

Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

14" flour tortilla, with a blend of white and yellow cheese; add "meat" +1.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$13.99

3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce

BIRRIA PLATTER

BIRRIA PLATTER

$15.99

4 tacos with a side of dipping broth; tacos consist of a mix of jackfruit barbacoa and our Beyond Beef mix, served in a corn tortilla with a layer of melted cheese

SOUPS & SALADS

Fideo Soup

Fideo Soup

$4.50

vegetable stock, pico, miso, noodles

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.50

avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Tacotarian Salad

Tacotarian Salad

$10.99

romaine, corn, poblano peppers, cheddar, cilantro-lime dressing, black beans, corn tortilla strips, pico

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing

SPECIALS

TACO BOX

TACO BOX

$39.99

10 DORADO TACOS CHIPS, GUACAMOLE & SALSA. BEANS RICE

CHIMICHANGA

CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA. DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO

SIDES🍟

Refried Beans

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Fries🍟

$2.99

BIRRIA BROTH 6oz

$5.99

Guacamole Side🥑

$2.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Crema 2oz

$2.00

Shredded cheese 2oz

$2.99

NACHO CHEESE SIDE 2oz

$2.00

QUESO FRESCO 2oz

$2.00

CHILI~MAYO 2oz

$2.00

CIL-LIME DRESSING 2oz

$2.00

CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING 2OZ

$2.00

Morita. 2oz

$1.50

MOLE 2oz

$1.50

SIDE OF PLANTAIN, 3 PIECES

$2.00

MASHED POTATOES 6 oz

$4.00

Pico 2 Oz

$2.00

JALAPENO SIDE 2oz

$1.00

CORN TORTILLA - 3 PIECES

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA - 2 PIECES

$1.00

SWEETS

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.50

sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$6.50

4 deep fried oreos with a side of ice cream

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$4.50

Rice soaked in coconut & almond mild, with cinnamon and topped w/toasted coconut shavings

Coconut cake

Coconut cake

$4.50

cookies soaked in condensed coconut milk, topped with cinnamon , toasted coconut shavings and vegan caramel sauce

Ice Cream

$4.50

almond milk, coconut milk, sugar

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Conchas

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KIDS Bean and cheese burrito

$4.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.99

KIDS NACHOS

$4.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.99

KIDS CARNE ASADA TACO PLAIN

$2.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)

$3.99

Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)

$3.99

Jarritos Mineral Water (Bottle)

$3.99

Manzanita (Bottle)

$3.50

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$3.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite (Can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.50

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.50

Homemade - 16 ounce

Horchata

$3.50

Homemade - 16 ounce

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.50

Homemade - 16 ounce

Iced Tea

$3.50

16 ounce

GT's Guava

$7.00

GT's GINGERADE

$7.00

GT's TRILOGY

$7.00

Bottled Water

$4.00Out of stock

Horchata Ice Coffee

$4.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!

Tacotarian image
Tacotarian image
Tacotarian image

