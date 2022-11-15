Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1,867 Reviews

$$

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bajamar Fish Taco

Chef's Favorites

Aguachile Bajamar

Aguachile Bajamar

$20.00

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.

Aguachile Red

Aguachile Red

$20.00

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled red onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.

Aguachile Green

Aguachile Green

$20.00

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & a serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions and shaved carrots. Served with basket of chips & spoon.

Surf N Turf Fries

Surf N Turf Fries

$18.00

French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, mild Anaheim pepper(pasilla), carne asada, & grilled shrimp(7). Garnished with aioli, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo & guacamole

Loreto

Loreto

$14.00

Lightly battered shrimp tossed in buffalo hot sauce. Garnished with pickled onions, shaved carrots, cilantro & sesame seeds. With a side of ranch.

Fish Chicharron

Fish Chicharron

$12.00

Lightly battered fish chunks over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions, & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.

Calamari Chicharron

Calamari Chicharron

$14.00

Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.

Loreto Fries

Loreto Fries

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp, Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, and garnish of carrots and pickled Onions.

Tacos

Bajamar Fish Taco

Bajamar Fish Taco

$4.00

Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Spicy Octopus Taco

Spicy Octopus Taco

$6.25

Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.

Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.

Gobernador Taco

Gobernador Taco

$6.25

Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Lucas Taco

Lucas Taco

$6.75

Grilled Anaheim pepper(mild) stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp(3), salsa lucas, cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Octopus Chicharron Taco

Octopus Chicharron Taco

$6.75

Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.

Marlin Taco

Marlin Taco

$6.25

Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.

Marlin Adobada Taco

Marlin Adobada Taco

$6.75

Smoked tuna marinated in achiote spices & pineapple chunks, served on a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, & guacamole aioli (avocado & aioli mixed)

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.75

Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole

Surf N Turf Taco

Surf N Turf Taco

$6.75

Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp(3), topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings

Puerto Nuevo Taco

Puerto Nuevo Taco

$6.75

Shrimp sauteed in butter on a bed of rice and beans topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, serrano chile and cucumber served on a flour tortilla.

La Paz

$6.75

Tostadas

Ceviche Sampler

Ceviche Sampler

$22.00

Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish"La PLaya"Ceviches. Served with a bag of chips.

Baja Tour Tostadas

Baja Tour Tostadas

$20.00

3 ahi tuna tostadas. All three tostadas are different from each other.

Cortez Tostada

Cortez Tostada

$9.50

Raw shrimp marinated in aguachile green sauce, guacamole, and garnished with cucumber strings, pickled onions, and cilantro.

Wipeout Tostada

Wipeout Tostada

$9.00

Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw bay scallops, prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, pico de gallo, cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots and avocado slices

Tsunami Tostada

Tsunami Tostada

$10.50

Sashimi style fish, pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops & shrimp; prepared in lime juice, soy sauce and sesame oil; mixed with pickled onions, cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro, and serrano chile garnish

Cabo Tostada

Cabo Tostada

$9.00

Pe-cooked shrimp & octopus, raw bay scallops prepared in lime juice & house spices, mixed with pickled onions, shaved carrots and cucumbers

Fish Tostada

$8.00

Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chipotle aioli, shaved carrots, pickled onions, avocado & tajin chili powder

Ensenada Tostada

Ensenada Tostada

$8.50

Sashimi style fish marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, pickled onions, shaved carrots, and avocado

La Playa Tostada

La Playa Tostada

$8.50

Chopped fish marinated in lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumbers, pickled onions, avocado, and carrots. Served with a tostada.

Octopus Tostada

Octopus Tostada

$8.75

Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice & spicy ketchup, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled oinions, shaved carrots and avocado

Kraken Tostada

Kraken Tostada

$9.50

Pre-cooked octopus prepared in lime juice, soy sauce, and sesame oil, mixed with cucumber, shaved carrots, cilantro and a serrano chile garnish

Rosarito Tostada

Rosarito Tostada

$9.00

Pre-cooked octopus marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumbers, topped with shaved carrots, pickled onions & avocado

Shrimp Tostada Cooked

Shrimp Tostada Cooked

$8.50

Chopped raw shrimp prepared in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, pickled onions, shaved carrots & topped with avocado.

Shrimp Tostada Raw

$8.50
Tijuana Tostada

Tijuana Tostada

$9.00

Uncooked chopped shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol, served in a small bowl with clamato juice, pickled onions, shaved carrots, diced cucumbers, & avocado. Served with tostada on the side.

Aquachile Red Tostada

Aquachile Red Tostada

$9.25

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & chile de arbol sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices

Aquachile Green Tostada

Aquachile Green Tostada

$9.25

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & serrano chile sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices

Aquachile Bajamar Tostada

Aquachile Bajamar Tostada

$9.25

Uncooked butterflied shrimp marinated in lime juice & habanero beet sauce, over a bed of cucumber, topped with pickled onions, shaved carrots & avocado slices

Seafood Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Pre-cooked Shrimp in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge, & spoon

Octopus Cocktail

Octopus Cocktail

$18.00

Pre-cooked octopus in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.

Campechana Cocktail

Campechana Cocktail

$19.00

Pre-cooked shrimp & octopus, with raw Bay Scallops in cold shrimp broth with house spices, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber & avocado slices. Served with homemade chips, lime wedge & spoon.

Soups

Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Soup

$18.00

Shrimp in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.

Mixed Soup

Mixed Soup

$20.00

Shrimp, fish, octopus, muscles, bay scallops in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.

Fish Soup

Fish Soup

$16.00

Fish in homemade shrimp & tomato broth, with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots and celery. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortillas corn or flour.

Sides

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$10.00

Smashed avocados lightly seasoned, topped with pico de gallo, served with chips and a lime wedge. (free chip refill)

Beans & Chips

$6.50

Refried pinto beans topped with cheese served with chips

Quesadilla

$7.00

Large flour tortilla toasted with mozzarella cheese inside.

Side of Beans

$4.00

Our beans are topped with cheese. If you're vegan/vegetarian however, you can ask to remove the cheese altogether.

Side of Rice

$4.00

Cooked with tomato paste & chicken stock

Side of Fries

$5.00

Small side order served with a side ketchup

Side of Guac

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Half an avocado, sliced.

Side Of Sour Cream

$2.00

2oz Habanero Sauce

$2.50

10oz Habanero Sauce

$7.00

10 oz side of homemade habanero sauce

Side of Chipotle sauce

$0.75

Side of Aioli sauce

$0.75

Side of Tomatillo cream sauce

$0.75

Side of Pickled onions

$0.75

Side Of Limes

$1.00

Side of Pico

$0.75

Side of Cabbage

$0.75

Side of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side of corn tortillas

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of flour tortillas

Side Chips

$2.00

Side of tostadas

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

House Salad

$6.00

Ranch

$1.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

Dessert

Homemade Cheesecake

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.00

1 slice of cheesecake garnished with whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Horchata

$4.00

Sweet rice milk

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$4.00

Made from Hibiscus plant, sweet and tart flavor.

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Unsweet Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$4.00

Sweet or Unsweet

Pure Leaf Sweet Ice Tea

$4.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Pelligrino Michelada

$7.00

Bottled Water

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Beer

Pacifico Draft

$6.50

Negro Modelo Draft

$6.50

BajaMar Draft

$6.50

Sunny Wheat Ale

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Draft

$7.50

Corona Familar Bottle

$6.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Michelada

Pacifico Michelada

$9.50

Negro Modelo Michelada

$9.50

BajaMar Michelada

$9.50

Corona Extra Michelada

$9.50

Corona Familiar Michelada

$9.50

Corona Premier Michelada

$9.50

Little Hazy IPA Michelada

$9.50

Seasonal Draft Michelada

$9.50

Michelada Kit

$20.00

32 oz. of our house Michi Mix and our homemade Mango Chamoy chili rim

Wine

Sauvgnon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Margaritas

Fly Bird Margarita

$10.00

Retail

Bajamar Hat

$20.00

Bajamar Tee

$20.00

Bajamar Sticker

Bajamar Sauce

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.

Website

Location

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
orange star4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Letty's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
807 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Taco Dive Bar - 4080 Paradise Road
orange starNo Reviews
4080 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
3873 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
EL COMPA BIRRIA TATEMADA
orange starNo Reviews
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150 Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Banger Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,182
450 Fremont St #135 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Velveteen Rabbit - 1218 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 493
1218 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Able Baker Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 482
1510 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Bin 702
orange star4.3 • 475
707 E Fremont St #1220 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston