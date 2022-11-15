Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1,867 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.
Location
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
No Reviews
3873 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurant