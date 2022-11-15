Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Letty's on Main

review star

No reviews yet

807 S Main St

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Popular Items

Burrito
QuesaTaco
Enchiladas (2)

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

*Two eggs, seared tortilla, served with refried black beans, choice ofrancheraortomatillosaucetoppedwithquesocotija&crema.

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Choice of: Ranchera, tomatillo or mole sauce, *two eggs, served with refried beans, topped with chopped onion, queso cotija, & crema. Add a protein 2

Chorizo & Eggs

$10.00

Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs. Served with refried beans and tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

Omelet with chopped tomatoes, onions and jalapeños and melted Oaxaca cheese Served with refried beans and tortillas add ranchera, tomatillo or mole sauce 1

Beef Machaca

$10.00

Shredded beef scrambled with eggs, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños. Served with refried beans & tortillas. Add ranchera, tomatillo, or mole sauce 1

Burritos

$13.00

Choice of: Eggs & Chorizo; Chicharrones & refried beans; Huevos a la Mexicana; or Beef Machaca & refried beans.

Chicharrones

$9.00

Fresh fried crispy pork skins served with queso fresco, salsa verde, avocado & tortillas.

Sopes Benedicto

$12.00

Aperitivos

Ceviche

Ceviche

$9.00

Fish cooked in a pico lime & cucumber sauce, sliced avocados & tostaditas.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$10.00

Shrimp in a Mexican cocktail sauce, cucumbers, avocado & lime

Mex Grilled Corn

Mex Grilled Corn

$6.00

Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Homemade cut chips with our roasted salsa.

Chips & Small Guacamole

$7.00

Quesadilla

$13.00+

Flour, corn or chipotle masa tortilla filled with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, & sliced jalapeño. Add any protein or sautéed veggies

Volcan

$5.00

Crispy mini tostadadita with beans, melted oaxaca cheese, crema, pico de gallo, & queso cotija. Add any protein

Nachos

$11.00+

Choice of Fries / Chips, refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Add: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / Rajas con Queso 2

Chicharrones

$10.00

Fresh fried crispy pork skins served with queso fresco, salsa verde, avocado & tortillas.

Carlitos Fries

Carlitos Fries

$9.00

Letty’s seasoned fries, Mexican chorizo, refried beans, oaxaca cheese & topped with *two eggs any style.

Molletes

$8.00

Nopalitos Fries

$7.00

AguaChile Shrimp

$18.00

La Comida

Taquitos

$8.00

(2) Chicken tinga, beef, or potatoes & cheese. Topped with crema,

Tamale

$5.00

Pork / Beef / Chicken / Rajas con Queso / Chipotle Fajitas. Add enchilada sauce & melted cheese. .50

Empanaditas

Empanaditas

$10.00

Corn masa fried crispy filled with Rajas con Queso / Chicken Tinga / Cochinita Pibil. With crema, queso cotija & salsa verde.

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$9.00

Two seared tortillas, adobo marinated tender pork, escabeche Jalapeño. With pickled onions & crema.

Chilangos

$14.00

Burrito

$13.00

Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1

Enchiladas (2)

$12.00

Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole

Gorditas

Gorditas

$9.00

Choose from: Rajas Con Queso / Chicken Tinga / Cochinita Pibil / Birria / Papas & Chorizo. With refried beans or black beans, crema, & queso cotija.

Steak Ranchera

$13.00

Carne asada, onions, chile poblano, corn in a ranchera sauce with Mexican rice & tortillas.

Pozole

$16.00

Traditional Beef & Pork Soup.

Menudo

$14.00

Traditional soup with tripe & hominy.

Enchilada (1)

$4.00

Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole

Tamales by DZ

$38.00

Birria Ramen

$13.00

Birria Pizza

$28.00

Chilango Burro

$15.00

1/2 Dz Tamales

$25.00

Taquitos Enchilados

$14.00

Tacos

Choose from: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / Rajas con Queso or Ribeye. Topped with pickled onions crema and cilantro.

Taquizas taco

$3.50

Choose from: Carne Asada / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / Rajas conQueso. Topped with chopped onions, cilantro & lime. Add Melted Cheese / Guacamole / Avocado. .50 MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY

Guisado Taco

$5.00

Choose from: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Beef Birria / Cochinita Pibil. Topped with crema, queso cotija, & marinated onions.

Doradito

Doradito

$4.00

Chorizo, refried beans, crema & queso cotija.

Ensenada Taco

$5.00

Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.

QuesaTaco

$5.00

Seared Oaxaca cheese stuffed with your choice of protein and chipotlecrema.CarneAsada/AlPastor/Carnitas/Grilled Chicken / Rajas con Queso or Ribeye. MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY

Tostada Montada

$12.00

Taquiza Taco Platter #1

$40.00

9 Tacos to each platter

Taquiza Taco Platter #2

$50.00

9 Tacos to the platter Choices of: Al Pastor / Ribeye / Birria / Fish / Shrimp / Pork Belly

Taquiza Taco Platter #3

$60.00

QuesaBirria / QuesaTaco / Chilango

Tortas

Torta Carne Asada

$14.00

Seared carne asada with toreado onions and jalapeño, refried beans, gucamole, cilantro lime aioli, & queso fresco.

Torta Cubano

$15.00

Adobo pork, Jamón, Chicken grilled, grilled Salchicha, chipotle aioli, mustard, avocado, escabeche jalapeños & queso Oaxaca.

Torta Steak Milanesa

$13.00

Breaded tenderized Steak, refried beans, cilantro lime aioli, mustard, papa y queso croquettes, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & mixed greens.

Torta Chicken Milanesa

$13.00

Breaded tenderized Chicken, refried beans, cilantro lime aioli, mustard, papa y queso croquettes, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & mixed greens.

Torta Mole

$12.00

Choice of Carnitas / Chicken with refried black beans, crema, marinated onions & queso cotija.

Torta Cochinita

$11.00

Achiote adobo tender pork, sliced jalapeño, crema, & pickled onions.

Torta Ahogado

$12.00

Adobo pork, refried beans, drenched in a tomato guajillo sauce, topped with pickled onions & queso fresco.

Torta Chilaquiles

$13.00

Choose from: Chilaquiles / Chicharrones in Ranchera / Tomatillo / Molesaucein atoastedbolillobreadwithrefriedbeans,crema,& queso cotija. Add any protein 2

QuesaBirria Torta

$15.00

Pork Belly Torta

$15.00

Sides

Letty's Fries

$6.00

Letty’s Seasoning or salt

Guacamole

$6.00+

Small 4 Large 8

Tossed Green Salad

$5.00

Vinaigrette / Ranch

Black Beans

$4.00

Served with crema

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Rajas Con Queso

$3.00

Tortillas Side (3)

$2.00

Toreados

$1.50

Side of Salsa

$0.25

Avocado

$2.00

Side Cotija

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$0.25

Side Tomatoe

$1.00

Side Carne Asada

$4.00

Side Pastor

$4.00

Side Birria

$4.00

Side Onions

$0.25

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Panela

$1.00

Side Tostadas

$0.50

Side 2 Eggs

$2.00

Side Guajillo

$2.00

Papas Y Chorizo

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Pork Belly

$4.00

Side Bolillo

$2.00

Mayo 2 oz

$0.25

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Add on's

Guacamole

$4.00+

Small 4 Large 8

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsas

$2.00

Roasted Molcajete / Roasted Habanero Taquiza Red / Green Salsa

4oz Pico

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.75

Chiles

$2.00

Lettuce

Atomic Scooter

Standard

$8.67

Full Exp.

$16.00

Standard Vegan

$8.67

Specials

Pupusas (2)

$8.00

Birria Pizza

$28.00

Bucket High Noon

$14.00

Chiles En Nogada

$17.00

A poblano chile filled with beef & pork, with apricots, apples, pears, walnuts, pecans in a hint of spice tomatoes based sauce and topped with a creamy white cheese sauce. Served with cilantro rice or salad.

Carne en su jugo

$17.00

Champurado y pan de muerto

$8.00

Soups

Pozole

$18.00

Menudo

$14.00

Small Menudo

$11.00

Small Pozole

$12.00

Plates

Birria Plate

$16.00

Carne Asada Plate

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Mex Coke Sm

$5.00

Mex Coke Lrg

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Fanta

$6.00

Sidral

$4.00

Senorial

$4.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Juice/Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.00

Milk

$2.00

Cafecitos

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Chocolate Mexicano

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Champurrado

$3.00

DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.00

BUNUELOS

$3.00

Cinnamon Donuts

$6.00

Mexican Choc Cake

$5.00

Palelas

$4.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

Chicharrones

$12.00

Beef Machaca

$10.00

Chorizo & Eggs

$10.00

Molletes

$8.00

Burritos

$13.00

Desserts/Postre

Tamboraso

$8.00

Bunuelos

$7.00

Flan

$4.00

Pan Dulce

$4.00

Aperitivos

Ceviche

$9.00

Coctel de Camaron

$10.00

Mex Grilled Corn

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chicharrones

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00+

Quesadilla

$11.00+

Carlitos Fries

$9.00

La Comida

Volcan

$5.00

Taquitos

$8.00

Tamale

$5.00

Empanaditas

$10.00

Gordita

$9.00

Enchiladas (2)

$12.00

Cochinita Pibil

$9.00

Steak Ranchera

$13.00

Enchiladas (1)

$5.00

Chilango Burrito

$15.00

Pupusas(2)

$8.00

PizzaBirria (serves 2-4)

$28.00

Tortas

Torta Chilaquiles or Chicharron

$13.00

Torta Milanesa

$13.00

Torta Carne Asada

$14.00

Torta Mole

$12.00

Torta Cubano

$15.00

Torta Ahogado

$12.00

Torta Cochinita

$11.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taquizas Street Taco

$3.50

Guisado Taco

$4.00

Doradito

$3.00

Ensenada Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor Taquiza Street Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taquiza Street Taco

$3.50

Rajas con Queso Taquiza Street Taco

$3.50

Ribeye Taquiza Street Taco

$4.00

Pork Belly Taquiza Street Taco

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Taquiza Street Taco

$3.50

QuesaBirria Taco

$5.00

QuesaTaco

$5.00

Seared Oaxaca cheese stuffed with your choice of protein and chipotlecrema.CarneAsada/AlPastor/Carnitas/Grilled Chicken / Rajas con Queso or Ribeye. MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY

Sides

Leticia's Fries

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00+

Tossed Green Salad

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Arroz Poblano

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Chiles

$2.00

Salsas

$2.00

Pozole

$12.00

Menudo

$11.00

Cafecitos

Cafe Americano

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Cafe de Olla

$4.00

Chocolate Mexicano

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Homecoming, traditional Mexican cuisine that you will taste all ingredients. Fast Casual in the Art District of Las Vegas

Location

807 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Letty's image

