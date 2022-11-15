Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Letty's on Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Homecoming, traditional Mexican cuisine that you will taste all ingredients. Fast Casual in the Art District of Las Vegas
Location
807 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern - LVB
No Reviews
725 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurant
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant