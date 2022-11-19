Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL COMPA BIRRIA TATEMADA

review star

No reviews yet

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO DORADO RES
QUESO TACO DE RES
QUESO TACO CHIVO

ORDENES

ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO

ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$19.50

Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.

ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES

ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES

$18.00

Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome

Orden Lengua de Res

Orden Lengua de Res

$25.00

Beef tongue Birria

TACOS

QUESO TACO DE RES

QUESO TACO DE RES

$4.90

(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

TACO BLANDITO DE RES

TACO BLANDITO DE RES

$4.50

(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

TACO DORADO RES

TACO DORADO RES

$3.90

(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

QUESO TACO DE FRIJOLES

$3.90

(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

TACO DORADO DE FRIJOLES

$2.90

(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco in a hard shell 6 inches corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

QUESO TACO CHIVO

QUESO TACO CHIVO

$5.25

(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

TACO BLANDITO DE CHIVO

TACO BLANDITO DE CHIVO

$5.00

(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

TACO DORADO CHIVO

TACO DORADO CHIVO

$4.25

(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

TACO BLANDITO DE FRIJOLES

$3.50

(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

TACO LENGUA

$5.50

Hand made corn tortilla with Lengua

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$4.50

El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

QUESADILLA DE RES

QUESADILLA DE RES

$7.00

Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

QUESADILLA DE CHIVO

QUESADILLA DE CHIVO

$8.00

Oven roasted Goat with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

QUESADILLA DE FRIJOL

$4.50

El Compa very special fried beans taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.50

5 inches Hand made corn tortilla with a lot of El Compa Special Cheese

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$8.50

EXTRAS, SIDES

EXTRA CONSOME CHIVO

$2.50

5 oz Goat broth

EXTRA CONSOME RES

$2.50

5 oz Beef broth

CONSOME DE CHIVO GRANDE

$6.00

16 oz Goat broth

CONSOME DE RES GRANDE

$6.00

16 oz Beef broth

SIDE DE TORTILLAS DE MAIZ (4)

$3.00

4 Hand made corn tortillas

DOCENA DE TORTILLAS DE MAIZ

$8.00

dozen hand mande corn tortillas

ORDEN DE FRIJOLES

ORDEN DE FRIJOLES

$5.00

5 oz El Compa spicy fried beans and chips

LIBRA DE FRIJOLES

LIBRA DE FRIJOLES

$8.00

16 oz El Compa spicy fried beans and chips

BOTELLA DE SALSA

$6.00

REFRESCOS BOTELLA

COCA COLA MEXICANA

$3.75

SQUIRT BOTELLA

$3.75

JARRITO DE MANDARINA

$3.75

Mexican Mandarin flavored soda

SANGRIA

$3.75

Mexican non alcoholic sangria

SIDRAL MUNDET

$3.75

Mexican apple flavored soda

JARRITO DE PINA

$3.75

Mexican pinneaple flavored soda

JARRITO DE TAMARINDO

$3.75

Mexican Tamarind flavored soda

JARRITO DE LIMON

$3.75

Mexican lime flavored soda

AGUA MINERAL

$3.75

Mexican sparkly mineral water

REFRESCO LATA

COCA COLA LATA

$3.00

can of coca cola

DIET COKE LATA

$3.00

can of diet coke

SPRITE

$3.00

can of sprite

SQUIRT

$3.00

can of squirt

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.50

Water bottle

café

$2.00

coffe

AGUA FRESCA

HORCHATA DE FRESA

HORCHATA DE FRESA

$3.50

Guadalajara's famous strawberry drink

JAMAICA

$3.50

Hibiscus iced tea flavor drink

PINA

$3.50

Pinneaple flavored drink

POSTRE

JERICALLA

$4.50

Home made custard like texture, with a cinammon finish. (allergies contain Milk and eggs)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Authentic Birria Tatemada from Jalisco

