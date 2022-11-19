Mexican & Tex-Mex
EL COMPA BIRRIA TATEMADA
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Birria Tatemada from Jalisco
Location
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89104
