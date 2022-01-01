Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Hola Cocina + Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hola Traditional Corn
Avocado Caesar Salad
Guacamole - Hola Traditional

BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS

Burrito - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla Chimichanga - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla then fried golden Make it Mojado salsa verde (green) or salsa seco (red) Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans

Picado Pulled Chicken

$22.00

w/ salsa seco + rajas + pico de gallo + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri

$25.00

w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas

$23.00

w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile

Achiote Jackfruit

$22.00

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + guacamole + pico de gallo served with grilled corn & beans

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

hola traditional w/ crispy chorizo+chicharron+queso cotija

Guacamole - Madre's Style

$13.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds+toasted pepitas

Guacamole - Dirty

$14.00

Guacamole - Hola Traditional

$12.50

avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices

DESSERTS

Churro & Dulce de leche

$9.00

Hola Chocolate Flan

$10.00Out of stock

caramel + tres leche sauce

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

4oz side Dulce De Leche

$3.50

ENCHILADAS

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada

$20.00

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Carne Asada Steak & Mushroom - Enchilada

$21.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada

$20.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada

$24.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada

$20.50

served with grilled corn & black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

SALADS

Avocado Caesar Salad

$7.50+

romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing

KIDS

served w/ fideo + black beans or cilantro rice

KIDS Soft Taco

$11.00

flour tortilla + lettuce + tomato + cheese

KIDS Cheese Enchilada

$10.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Enchilada

$12.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$12.00

KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

14 inch grilled flour tortilla + queso fresca + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack, served with cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans

Picado Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$21.00

w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri Quesadilla

$23.50

w/ mushrooms + pickled red onion + serrano chile

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$25.00

w/ pico de gallo + grilled corn + chipotle mayo

Achiote Jackfruit Quesadilla

$21.00

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + serrano chile

Cheese Quesadilla

$16.95

SHAREABLES

Corn Tortilla Quesadilla

$10.00

queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion

Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche

$19.50

aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas

Cantina Nachos

$13.50

black beans + aguacate salsa + queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack + pico de gallo + crema + serrano chile + green onions

SIDES

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Avocado - Half

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Flour Tortilla (2)

$3.50

Blue Corn Tortilla (2)

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.50

Cilantro Rice

$4.50

Chipotle Fideo Con Crema

$4.50

Salsas

$3.50

Cremes

$2.50

Chicharron

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Small Crema

$0.95

Small Queso

$0.95

Small Pico

$0.95

Small Guac

$0.95

Small Salsa/Sauce

$0.95

Small Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Sonoran Fajita Chicken

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Carne Asada

$14.00

Side Mahi-mahi

$14.00

Crudite

$4.50

Banderillo Straw

$2.95

Side Shredded Chicken

$12.00

Side pickled red onion

$0.95

Side shredded lettuce

$0.95

Side Grilled Corn

$4.50

SIZZLING FAJITAS

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS

$27.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS

$25.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS

$28.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS

$28.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Achiote Jackfruit & Pineapple FAJITAS

$22.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ black beans+ pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled corn

SOUPS

Chicken Albondigas Soup

$8.00+

pollo meatballs + calabasas squash + chayote squash + carrots + potatoes + onion + celery + cilantro

Shrimp & Crab Tortilla Soup

$10.00+

grilled shrimp + lump crab + avocado + crema + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla strips + fresh lime + cilantro

STREET CORN

Hola Traditional Corn

$7.50

crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro

Madre's Style Corn

$8.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds + toasted pepitas

Dirty Corn

$9.00

hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo

Chupacabra Corn

$11.00

TACOS

Picado Pulled Chicken TACOS

$20.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS

$21.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + avocado

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS

$20.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile

Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS

$22.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS

$23.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime

Achiote Jackfruit TACOS

$20.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ grilled corn & black beans w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpea + serrano chile + roasted onion

Non- Alcoholic

Stubborn Soda

$4.00

Bottled Mexican Soda

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Mexican Tres-Citrus- Ade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Whole Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.50

Club soda

$3.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.00

MARGARITAS

La Sirena - Pomegranate Margarita

$15.00

La Estrella - Lime Margarita

$14.50

El Pajaro - Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

La Chalupa - Mango Margarita

$15.00

MEZCAL'RITAS

La Muerte - Cherry Lime Mezcal'rita

$16.00

El Diablo - Spicy Pineapple Mezcal'rita

$16.00

El Alacran - Spicy Smoked Mezcal'rita

$16.00

SANGRIAS

El Corazon Red Sangria (makes 2 drinks)

$22.00

La Rosa Spicy Rose Sangria (makes 2 drinks)

$22.00

BEERS & SELTZERS

Gringo Bottled Beer

$6.50

Mexican Bottled Beer

$7.00

La Corona Michelada

$14.00

White Claw

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tequila Wakes The Living Mezcal Wakes The Dead

Location

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89141

Directions

Gallery
Hola Cocina + Cantina image
Hola Cocina + Cantina image
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102 Las Veags, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
orange star4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
orange starNo Reviews
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120 LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104 las vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos @ Blue Diamond
orange star4.5 • 402
8180 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Spaghetty Western
orange star4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Mama Bird - SoHi
orange star4.6 • 1,578
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
orange star4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston