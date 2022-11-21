Restaurant header imageView gallery
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102

Las Veags, NV 89178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Triple Threat Chimichanga
Elote
Queso Dip

Apps

Chips and Salsa

$2.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Luchador Salad

Luchador Salad

$9.99

iceberg lettuce, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Ceviche

Ceviche

$13.99

shrimp, mahi mahi, mango de gallo, avocado, tajin, crisp tortillas

Chorizo Meatballs

Chorizo Meatballs

$8.99

house made chorizo meatballs, citrus tomato sauce, melted cheese, cilantro, talera bread

Elote

Elote

$8.99

charred corn, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, cotija, tajin

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.99

hass avocados, tomato, jalapeno, onion, garlic

Loaded Papas Fritas

Loaded Papas Fritas

$10.99

french fries, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, crema

Nachos Guero Small

Nachos Guero Small

$7.99

queso sauce, refried beans, tomato, crema

Nachos Guerro Large

Nachos Guerro Large

$10.99

queso sauce, refried beans, tomato, crema

Quesadilla Carne Asada

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$13.49

carne asada, melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Carnitas

Quesadilla Carnitas

$13.49

carnitas, melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Cheese

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.99

melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Chorizo

Quesadilla Chorizo

$13.49

chorizo, melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$13.49

grilled chicken, melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Pulled Chicken

Quesadilla Pulled Chicken

$13.49

pulled chicken, melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Shrimp

Quesadilla Shrimp

$13.49

grilled shrimp, melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.99

smooth cheese blend, chorizo, house made chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.99

melted chihuahua & oaxaca cheese, flour tortillas

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.99

rolled corn tortillas, adobo beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cotija

Tostada

Tostada

$13.99

adobo beef, carnitas, pulled chicken, beans, lettuce, cotija, crema, pico de gallo

Birria Quesadilla

$13.99

Burritos & Bowls

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$12.99

refried beans, luchador cheese blend

Asada Classico Burrito

Asada Classico Burrito

$17.99

carne asada, luchador cheese blend, yukon gold potatoes

Fajita Burrito Chicken

Fajita Burrito Chicken

$16.99

grilled chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, luchador cheese blend

Fajita Burrito Steak

Fajita Burrito Steak

$18.99

grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, luchador cheese blend

Burrito de Camaron

Burrito de Camaron

$16.99

grilled shrimp, slaw, guacamole, chipotle crema, pico de gallo

Green Chile Carnitas Burrito

Green Chile Carnitas Burrito

$15.49

carnitas, ranchero beans, cheese, pickled onion, covered in salsa verde

Tazon De Proteinas

Tazon De Proteinas

$14.99

grilled chicken, rice, ranchero beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, crema

Tazon De Quinoa

Tazon De Quinoa

$12.99

white quinoa, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans, rice

Triple Threat Chimichanga

Triple Threat Chimichanga

$17.99

choice of adobo beef, pulled chicken, carnitas, refried beans, cheese, covered in salsa rojas, salsa verde, crema

Tacos

3 tacos served with luchador rice & ranchero frijoles with pork belly or refried beans upon request

Adobo Beef Tacos

$15.99

shredded adobo beef, onion, cilantro, salsa arbol

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.99

carne asada, tomato, guacamole, cheese

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

braised pork, pickled onion, green salsa

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.99

mahi mahi, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortilla

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.99

marinated pulled chicken, salsa verde, cotija,

Pork Al Pastor

$15.99

pork al pastor, avocado crema, pickled onion

Quinoa Tacos

$13.99

white quinoa fritters, avocado chipotle aioli slaw, soft corn tortillas

Tacos de Camaron

$16.99

grilled shrimp, mango de gallo, guacamole

Torta Luchador

Torta Luchador

$15.49

choice of adobo beef, pulled chicken, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, aioli, refried beans, french fries

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$17.99

quarter pound beef patty, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, cheese, sunny side up egg, pickle, roasted jalapeno

Ala Carte Adobo Beef Taco

$5.50

Ala Carte Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco

$5.50

Ala Carte Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.50

Ala Carte Pollo Rojo Taco

$5.50

Ala Carte Pork Pastor Taco

$5.50

Ala Carte Quinoa Taco

$5.00

Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Enchiladas

Adobo Beef Enchiladas

Adobo Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

two enchiladas. adobo beef, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Carne Asada Enchiladas

Carne Asada Enchiladas

$16.99

two enchiladas. carne asada, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Carnitas Enchiladas

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.99

two enchiladas. carnitas, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Fajita Chicken Enchiladas

Fajita Chicken Enchiladas

$15.99

two enchiladas. grilled chicken, peppers & onions, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Fajita Steak Enchiladas

Fajita Steak Enchiladas

$16.99

two enchiladas. grilled steak, peppers & onions, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

two enchiladas. ground beef, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.99

two enchiladas. peppers & onions, corn, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Pulled Chicken Enchiladas

Pulled Chicken Enchiladas

$15.99

two enchiladas. braised pulled chicken, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Queso Enchiladas

Queso Enchiladas

$13.99

two enchiladas, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99

two enchiladas. grilled shrimp, melted cheese, choice of rojo, salsa verde, or mole sauce, refried beans & rice

Ala Carte Adobo Beef Enchilada

$6.00

Ala Carte Carnitas Enchilada

$6.00

Ala Carte Ground Beef Enchilada

$6.00

Ala Carte Veggie Enchilada

$5.50

Ala Carte Pulled Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Ala Carte Queso Enchilada

$5.00

Ala Carte Carne Asada Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Fajita Chicken Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Fajita Steak Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Shrimp Enchilada

$6.50

Fajitas

bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

grilled chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Shrimp & Chicken

Shrimp & Chicken

$21.99

grilled shrimp & chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.99

grilled shrimp, bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Steak & Chicken

Steak & Chicken

$22.99

grilled steak & chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$23.99

grilled steak & shrimp, bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$23.99

grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$16.99

bell peppers, charred onions, corn, portabella mushroom, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans & rice

Luchador Combinations

select any 2 tacos and any 2 enchiladas

Combination 1 Item

$12.69

Combination 2 Items

$16.49

Combination 3 Items

$18.99

Especialades

grilled marinated carne, papas fritas, onion, jalapeño, ancho sauce
Arrachera Steak

Arrachera Steak

$26.99Out of stock

grilled marinated skirt steak, sauteed jalapenos, peppers & onions, chimichurri

Milanesa De Puerco

Milanesa De Puerco

$21.99Out of stock
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$15.99

mahi mahi, onions, jalapeno, citrus tomato sauce

Sides

Extra Tortillas - Corn

$2.00

Extra Tortillas - Flour

$2.00

Side - 6 Limes

$2.00

Side Adobo Beef

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side of Cheese Blend

$2.00

Side of Guac

$2.50

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Nuke Sauce

$1.00

Side of Peppers and Onions

$4.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Ranchero Beans

$2.50

Side of Refried Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sauce - Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Sauce - Crema

$1.00

Side of Sauce - Mole

$1.00

Side of Sauce - Rojo

$1.00

Side of Sauce - Verde

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Dessert

Apple Chimichanga

$9.00Out of stock
Churro Sundae

Churro Sundae

$12.00

cinnamon & sugar churros, vanilla ice cream, whip cream, chocolate & caramel sauce

Dessert Nachos

$9.00Out of stock
Flan

Flan

$7.00

house made flan, whip cream, caramel sauce

Kids

Kids Turn Buckle Tacos

$5.99

Kids Pollo Pequeno Burrito

$5.99

Kids Super Crazy Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Beefcake Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tendies

$6.99

Kids No Sell Nachos

$6.99

Kids Classy Freddy's Fries

$5.99

Sunday Brunch 11AM-3PM

Banana Pancakes

$11.99

Doughnuts

$8.99

French Toast

$11.99

Luchador Frittata

$11.99

Mexican Frittata

$11.99

Cafe de Olla

$3.99

Roasted Potatoes

$5.99

Two Eggs

$3.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Catering

Taco Party

$12.99

Taco Party with Elote

$15.99

Enchilada Fiesta

$13.99

Burrito Celebration

$13.99

Fajita Fiesta

$13.99

Chips & Salsa

$9.99

Guacamole

$16.99

PIco de Gallo

$9.99

Sour Cream

$9.99

Queso Dip

$22.99

Tortillas

$0.59

Extra Sauce

$11.99

House Salad

$19.99

Luchador Rice

$9.99

Refried Beans

$9.99

Ranchero Beans

$9.99

Flan Half

$24.00

Flan Full

$48.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 8:45 pm
Monday4:20 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:20 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:20 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:20 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:20 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch Mexican Kitchen by Chef Aaron Bryan

Website

Location

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags, NV 89178

Directions

