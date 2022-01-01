Boulder City restaurants you'll love
Boulder City's top cuisines
Must-try Boulder City restaurants
More about The Harbor House Cafe
GRILL
The Harbor House Cafe
490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Choose your meat, cheese and bread. We'll fry the egg and build your sandwich!
|Fish -N- Chips
|$9.95
Three pieces of breaded cod served with fries and tartar sauce on the side.
|Patty Melt Sandwich
|$8.95
All beef patty on grilled Rye bread with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese.
More about Southwest Diner
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southwest Diner
761 Nevada Hwy, Boulder City
|Popular items
|Loaf Bread (7 Grain Wheat)
|$4.97
|Loaf of Banana Bread
|$10.95
|California Sandwich
|$12.45
More about Fox Smokehouse BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fox Smokehouse BBQ
930 Nevada Way, Boulder City
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$3.00
Our sweet cornbread served with butter.
|Lg Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!
|St. Louis Ribs (Per Bone)
|$3.00
St. Louis Pork Ribs - scroll to bottom of screen to enter number of ribs
More about The Boat House Restaurant
The Boat House Restaurant
490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City
|Popular items
|Firebowl Cove - Buffalo Wrap
|$9.99
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheddar and lettuce with hot ranch sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
|Watermelon Spritz
|$6.50
More about Queen Tacos llc
Queen Tacos llc
567 nevada way, Boulder City
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City
Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City
1300 Arizona Street, Boulder City
More about Woods Family Sandwiches - TBD
Woods Family Sandwiches - TBD
1404 B boulder city parkway, boulder city