Boulder City restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Boulder City

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Boulder City restaurants

The Harbor House Cafe image

GRILL

The Harbor House Cafe

490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City

Avg 4.1 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Choose your meat, cheese and bread. We'll fry the egg and build your sandwich!
Fish -N- Chips$9.95
Three pieces of breaded cod served with fries and tartar sauce on the side.
Patty Melt Sandwich$8.95
All beef patty on grilled Rye bread with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese.
More about The Harbor House Cafe
Southwest Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southwest Diner

761 Nevada Hwy, Boulder City

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaf Bread (7 Grain Wheat)$4.97
Loaf of Banana Bread$10.95
California Sandwich$12.45
More about Southwest Diner
Fox Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fox Smokehouse BBQ

930 Nevada Way, Boulder City

Avg 4.6 (2083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread$3.00
Our sweet cornbread served with butter.
Lg Mac & Cheese$8.00
Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!
St. Louis Ribs (Per Bone)$3.00
St. Louis Pork Ribs - scroll to bottom of screen to enter number of ribs
More about Fox Smokehouse BBQ
The Boat House Restaurant image

 

The Boat House Restaurant

490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firebowl Cove - Buffalo Wrap$9.99
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheddar and lettuce with hot ranch sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Watermelon Spritz$6.50
More about The Boat House Restaurant
Soda at the Nest image

 

Soda at the Nest

900 NEVADA WAY, BOULDER CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Soda at the Nest
Main pic

 

Queen Tacos llc

567 nevada way, Boulder City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Queen Tacos llc
Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City image

 

Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City

1300 Arizona Street, Boulder City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City
Restaurant banner

 

Woods Family Sandwiches - TBD

1404 B boulder city parkway, boulder city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Woods Family Sandwiches - TBD
