Boulder City American restaurants you'll love

The Harbor House Cafe image

GRILL

The Harbor House Cafe

490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City

Avg 4.1 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$7.95
Crispy breaded shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Sliced grilled chicken breast on top of a bed of greens with carrots, celery and tomatoes!
Garlic Cheese Curds$6.95
Fried, lightly breaded and perfectly seasoned served with warm marinara for dipping!
More about The Harbor House Cafe
Fox Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fox Smokehouse BBQ

930 Nevada Way, Boulder City

Avg 4.6 (2083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Fries$10.00
Thinkly cut pickles, battered and deep fried ending in perfect crunch.
St. Louis Ribs (Per Bone)$3.00
St. Louis Pork Ribs - scroll to bottom of screen to enter number of ribs
Cornbread$3.00
Our sweet cornbread served with butter.
More about Fox Smokehouse BBQ
The Boat House Restaurant image

 

The Boat House Restaurant

490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firebowl Cove - Buffalo Wrap$9.99
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheddar and lettuce with hot ranch sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Watermelon Spritz$6.50
More about The Boat House Restaurant
