Flagstaff restaurants you'll love
Flagstaff's top cuisines
Must-try Flagstaff restaurants
Late for the Train
19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Classic Burro
|$7.00
Breakfast burrito with eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
|Bacon Burro
|$8.00
Breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
Fresh from the oven every morning!
Tinderbox Kitchen
34 South San Francisco ST, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Stuffed Quail
|$28.00
|Butternut Squash Bisque
|$12.00
|Pumpkin Tart
|$8.00
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese
|$13.50
Feeds 2-3 People
|Large Cheese
|$17.50
Feeds 3-4 People
|CGB
|$9.00
Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping
Fat-mans Smokehouse
2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|1/2 Ribs
|$18.00
|Wings
|$10.00
|Buffalo chicken sandwich
|$8.00
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese
|$13.50
Feeds 2-3 People
|Large Gary’s Special Pizza
|$24.50
It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
|Fried Zucchini
|$7.75
A half pound of crispy beer battered zucchini finished with our secret seasoning. Served with ranch dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Baklava Baked Brie
|$10.50
Phyllo wrapped Brie with pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey,
|Chocolate Molten Cake
|$9.00
with Milk Chocolate Grenache, Middle Vanilla Bean Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis.
|Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon
|$39.50
Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes.
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.50
Corn tortilla chips served with avocado and red salsa
|(2) Item **
|$11.00
Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.
|Taco
|$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE
Beaver Street Brewery
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Six Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
|Beaver Street Burger
|$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
|Hash Bowl
|$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ
Bandoleros 66
11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|10 Taco Combo
|$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
|Fajitas
|$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
|Enchiladas
|$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|**To Go Margarita
PROOF OF ID IS REQUIRED-
Jose Cuervo Gold/orange liqueur/fresh lime/sweet-n-sour
|Chimichanga**
|$13.99
Grande burrito lightly fried/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/topped with mild chili or spicy green chili sauce/sour cream/guacamole
|Navajo Taco**
|$15.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/mixed cheeses/shredded lettuce/pico de gallo/lime crème/pickled red onion/sour cream
Bigfoot BBQ
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Kids BBQ Sandwich
|$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
|Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)
|$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
towering 4 tier slice, caramel drizzle
|Chicken Sonoma
|$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, chicken, bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Ahipoki
319 S Regent St #209, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Coconut Water
|$3.50
C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can
|2 Scoop Bowl
|$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ
2320 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|1/2 lb. SLICED BEEF BRISKET W/ SLIDERS
|$12.99
Our lean brisket is house rubbed and slow smoked over straight hickory.
|TOT BASKET
|$5.75
A Flagstaff favorite.
|TOT BASKET
|$5.75
A Flagstaff favorite.
Wil's Grill
990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|BRISKET
The star of the show. Slow smoked beef brisket, sliced. Family recipe BBQ, just for you.
|Brisket sandwich
The real deal, wheelhouse BBQ. Slow smoked, sliced brisket. Served with a local brioche bun and homemade BBQ sauce.
|Ribs
Meaty pork loin back ribs prepared with homemade BBQ sauce caramelized to perfection.
PASTA • TAPAS
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$11.00
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber,
tomato, paprika.
|Moroccan Wings
|$15.00
crispy boneless chicken, moroccan spice, served naked or with buffalo, with cucumber and house ranch
|Souvlaki
|$23.00
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
Some Burros
320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
26 S San Francisco Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
|$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
|Veggie Mexican
|$12.50
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
|$19.00
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|SPANISH OMELETTE
|$13.50
3 Eggs, Pork Chorizo, Onion, Peppers, Tomato, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chile Sauce, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.
|BREAKFAST TAMALES
|$14.50
2 Vegetarian or Beef Tamales, Green Chili Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs, Black Beans & Cheddar, On Mixed Greens.
|BIG FAT FRENCH TOAST
|$10.50
Texas Toast dipped in Cinnamon-Vanilla Egg Mix, Served with Choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Potatoes
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Fat Olives
2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Meatball App*
|$8.00
Three per order topped with our ten hour meat ragu
|Pepperoni*
|$13.00
San Marzano tomato D.O.P, house-made mozzarella, hand-cut pepperoni
|Belgio Dolce*
|$16.00
(3rd Place winner, International Pizza Expo 2014)
-What Guy Ate-
White base, house-made mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano, shaved brussel sprouts, Calabrian chili oil, Molinari soppressata, local honey, crushed pistachios
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
|Deli Sandwiches
|$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, green chilies,
shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced
tomatoes and red onions served with
a side of locally made salsa.
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
|$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Tri-Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
|Mac 'n' Cheese Balls
|$10.99
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
& Thai angel sauce
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$11.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
Diablo Burger Flagstaff
120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Big Daddy Kane
|$15.75
~Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Pickles & DB Special Sauce (Thousand Island)
|Monk
|$13.00
~Straight, no chaser: the original, no muss, no fuss, straight-shootin' DB burger
|Señor Smoke
|$15.75
~Ancho Grilled Onions, Grilled Avocado, Bacon, Cilantro & Sriracha Mayo
Evans Fish and Chips
113 Suite A S. San Francisco, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Mushy Peas
|$2.50
|Cheddar and Onion Pie
|$7.95
|Chicken Tenders and Chips
|$10.95
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
6 E RT 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Vegas
|$15.00
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, krab, tobiko. Tempura-fried, topped with sweet sauce
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Vegetarian upon request
|Edamame
|$6.00
Choice of crushed salt, Sriracha salt, or ginger salt
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Burger
991 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Bacon Guacamole
|$6.50
Bacon, guacamole, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
|Mama Burger
|$5.25
House Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, and grilled onions.
Galaxy Diner
931 West Route 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|GOLDEN FRIED JALAPEÑO POPPERS
|$10.99
- 2