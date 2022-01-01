Flagstaff restaurants you'll love

Flagstaff restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Flagstaff

Flagstaff's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Flagstaff restaurants

Banner pic

 

Late for the Train

19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burro$7.00
Breakfast burrito with eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
Bacon Burro$8.00
Breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Fresh from the oven every morning!
More about Late for the Train
Tinderbox Kitchen image

 

Tinderbox Kitchen

34 South San Francisco ST, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Quail$28.00
Butternut Squash Bisque$12.00
Pumpkin Tart$8.00
More about Tinderbox Kitchen
NiMarco's Pizza image

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Cheese$13.50
Feeds 2-3 People
Large Cheese$17.50
Feeds 3-4 People
CGB$9.00
Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping
More about NiMarco's Pizza
Fat-mans Smokehouse image

 

Fat-mans Smokehouse

2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Ribs$18.00
Wings$10.00
Buffalo chicken sandwich$8.00
More about Fat-mans Smokehouse
NiMarco's Pizza image

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Cheese$13.50
Feeds 2-3 People
Large Gary’s Special Pizza$24.50
It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
Fried Zucchini$7.75
A half pound of crispy beer battered zucchini finished with our secret seasoning. Served with ranch dressing
More about NiMarco's Pizza
Josephine's Modern American Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baklava Baked Brie$10.50
Phyllo wrapped Brie with pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey,
Chocolate Molten Cake$9.00
with Milk Chocolate Grenache, Middle Vanilla Bean Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis.
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.50
Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes.
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Corn tortilla chips served with avocado and red salsa
(2) Item **$11.00
Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.
Taco$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
More about Kachina Kitchen
Beaver Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

Beaver Street Brewery

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Six Cheese Pizza$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
Beaver Street Burger$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
Pork Belly Banh Mi$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
More about Beaver Street Brewery
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge

52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
Hash Bowl$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
More about Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
Bandoleros 66 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ

Bandoleros 66

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Taco Combo$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
Fajitas$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
Enchiladas$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
More about Bandoleros 66
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**To Go Margarita
PROOF OF ID IS REQUIRED-
Jose Cuervo Gold/orange liqueur/fresh lime/sweet-n-sour
Chimichanga**$13.99
Grande burrito lightly fried/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/topped with mild chili or spicy green chili sauce/sour cream/guacamole
Navajo Taco**$15.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/mixed cheeses/shredded lettuce/pico de gallo/lime crème/pickled red onion/sour cream
More about Salsa Brava
Bigfoot BBQ image

 

Bigfoot BBQ

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids BBQ Sandwich$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
Full Rack of Ribs$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
More about Bigfoot BBQ
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carrot Cake$12.00
towering 4 tier slice, caramel drizzle
Chicken Sonoma$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, chicken, bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
More about Oakmont
Ahipoki image

 

Ahipoki

319 S Regent St #209, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Coconut Water$3.50
C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can
2 Scoop Bowl$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
More about Ahipoki
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ image

 

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ

2320 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 lb. SLICED BEEF BRISKET W/ SLIDERS$12.99
Our lean brisket is house rubbed and slow smoked over straight hickory.
TOT BASKET$5.75
More about Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ
Wil's Grill image

 

Wil's Grill

990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET
The star of the show. Slow smoked beef brisket, sliced. Family recipe BBQ, just for you.
Brisket sandwich
The real deal, wheelhouse BBQ. Slow smoked, sliced brisket. Served with a local brioche bun and homemade BBQ sauce.
Ribs
Meaty pork loin back ribs prepared with homemade BBQ sauce caramelized to perfection.
More about Wil's Grill
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen image

PASTA • TAPAS

Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$11.00
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber,
tomato, paprika.
Moroccan Wings$15.00
crispy boneless chicken, moroccan spice, served naked or with buffalo, with cucumber and house ranch
Souvlaki$23.00
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
More about Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Some Burros
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff image

 

Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff

26 S San Francisco Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Veggie Mexican$12.50
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)$19.00
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPANISH OMELETTE$13.50
3 Eggs, Pork Chorizo, Onion, Peppers, Tomato, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chile Sauce, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.
BREAKFAST TAMALES$14.50
2 Vegetarian or Beef Tamales, Green Chili Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs, Black Beans & Cheddar, On Mixed Greens.
BIG FAT FRENCH TOAST$10.50
Texas Toast dipped in Cinnamon-Vanilla Egg Mix, Served with Choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Potatoes
More about The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
Fat Olives image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Fat Olives

2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (3005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball App*$8.00
Three per order topped with our ten hour meat ragu
Pepperoni*$13.00
San Marzano tomato D.O.P, house-made mozzarella, hand-cut pepperoni
Belgio Dolce*$16.00
(3rd Place winner, International Pizza Expo 2014)
-What Guy Ate-
White base, house-made mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano, shaved brussel sprouts, Calabrian chili oil, Molinari soppressata, local honey, crushed pistachios
More about Fat Olives
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Last Haul Smoke & Grill

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
Deli Sandwiches$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, green chilies,
shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced
tomatoes and red onions served with
a side of locally made salsa.
More about The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
More about Over Easy
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tri-Cobb Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
Mac 'n' Cheese Balls$10.99
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
& Thai angel sauce
Irish Egg Rolls$11.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company
Diablo Burger Flagstaff image

 

Diablo Burger Flagstaff

120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Daddy Kane$15.75
~Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Pickles & DB Special Sauce (Thousand Island)
Monk$13.00
~Straight, no chaser: the original, no muss, no fuss, straight-shootin' DB burger
Señor Smoke$15.75
~Ancho Grilled Onions, Grilled Avocado, Bacon, Cilantro & Sriracha Mayo
More about Diablo Burger Flagstaff
Evans Fish and Chips image

 

Evans Fish and Chips

113 Suite A S. San Francisco, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mushy Peas$2.50
Cheddar and Onion Pie$7.95
Chicken Tenders and Chips$10.95
More about Evans Fish and Chips
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image

 

Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

6 E RT 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegas$15.00
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, krab, tobiko. Tempura-fried, topped with sweet sauce
Miso Soup$4.00
Vegetarian upon request
Edamame$6.00
Choice of crushed salt, Sriracha salt, or ginger salt
More about Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
Mama Burger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Burger

991 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Guacamole$6.50
Bacon, guacamole, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
Mama Burger$5.25
House Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, and grilled onions.
More about Mama Burger
Galaxy Diner image

 

Galaxy Diner

931 West Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOLDEN FRIED JALAPEÑO POPPERS$10.99
More about Galaxy Diner
The Toasted Owl - East Side image

 

The Toasted Owl - East Side

5200 E. Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Toasted Owl - East Side

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Burritos

Brisket

Tacos

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Boneless Wings

Cake

Enchiladas

