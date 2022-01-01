Farmington restaurants you'll love

Farmington restaurants
Toast
  • Farmington

Farmington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Food Trucks
Latin American
Must-try Farmington restaurants

Heavy Burgers image

 

Heavy Burgers

1806 East 20th Street, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macho Nacho Fries$8.00
Hand cut fries piled high with our carne asada seasoned burger (your choice of beef or bean patty), lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, ho-made nacho cheese, and an avocado crema drizzle. Comes with a side of fresh made salsa.
Oklahoma Whiskey Burger$9.00
1\\4 lb smashed burger seared with Manhattan onions on the flattop grill, topped with our trailer made whiskey BBQ sauce, pickles, shredded cheddar, and bacon.
COMES AS IS, NO MODIFICATIONS. If you'd like to customize, please feel free to build your own custom burger.
VEGGIE Burger$7.00
6 oz pinto bean burger sourced locally from NAPI.
Los Flores Latin Cuisine image

 

Los Flores Latin Cuisine

1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Relleno Combination: 1 Relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos$15.99
1 Chile relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 tacos Rice and Beans
Chips & Salsa$2.75
Choose spicy, mild verde, or pineapple mango salsa
Asada Chili Fries$8.99
French fries topped with our homemade green or red chili sauce and melted cheese.
Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant image

PIZZA

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant

2400 W Main St, Farmington

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Durango Joes - Farmington 20th St. image

 

Durango Joes - Farmington 20th St.

1501 East 20th Street, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Durango Joes - Farmington East image

 

Durango Joes - Farmington East

5100 East Main Street suite 100, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Durango Joes - Farmington West image

 

Durango Joes - Farmington West

1245 West Apache Street Suite 125, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Durango Joes - Drive Thru Big 5 image

 

Durango Joes - Drive Thru Big 5

918 East Main Street, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Farmington

Chili

More near Farmington to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

