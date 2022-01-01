Grand Junction restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Junction restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Grand Junction

Grand Junction's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Grand Junction restaurants

Highland Distillery image

 

Highland Distillery

782 24 Rd, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Redstone$9.00
Whiskey barrel infused vodka, lemon juice, turbinado syrup, maraschino cherry juice, garnished with a lemon slice.
Orgeat Old Fashioned$11.00
Oryeon rye whiskey, house made almond orgeat, Elemakule Tiki bitters, served on the rocks with a serrated orange peel garnish
Maverick$8.00
Gin, elderflower syrup, and lemon juice, soda, garnished with an orange slice and mint leaves.
More about Highland Distillery
Scallywags Bar and Grill image

GRILL

Scallywags Bar and Grill

509 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork You$14.00
Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Pickles, Red Onion, Swiss And Mixed Cheese W/ Bbq Sauce On Toasted Buttered House Made Bun… Pork Ya!
Italian$13.00
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, Mixed Cheese And Mayo.
Wings$13.00
ANY FLAVOR OF WINGS CAN BE MADE REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT OR CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT!!!!
FLAVORS
TERIYAKI, PINEAPPLE HABANERO, BBQ, CHIPOTLE BBQ, HOT, REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT, AND CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT
DIPS
RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, BBQ, HONEY MUSTARD, RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE ,ITALIAN, ALFREDO
More about Scallywags Bar and Grill
Tacoparty image

TACOS

Tacoparty

126 S 5th St, Grand Junction

Avg 4.6 (1028 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Mole Verde, Salsa Macha, Queso Fresco, Sage Honey, Chives **Contains Nuts
Pulled Pork Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Green Chile, Mayacoba Bean Puree, Radish Pico, Herbs, Queso Fresco
Twice Fried Yam Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Green Chile, Crema Mayo, Radish, Flowers and Blooms
More about Tacoparty
Pablo’s Pizza image

 

Pablo’s Pizza

319 Main Street, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece!
Antipasto Salad
Spring mix, artichokes, black olives, mozzarella, pepperoni, red bell peppers, roasted tomatoes
Chocolate Chip Almond Toffee Cookie$1.38
Homemade with Enstrom's toffee and baked fresh daily, they are delicious!
More about Pablo’s Pizza
Bin 707 Foodbar image

 

Bin 707 Foodbar

225 N 5TH ST, STE 105, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Pie$12.00
Chocolate Mousse | Pretzel Crust | Caramel | Roasted Piñon Nut Ice Cream
Roasted Beets | Citrus | Puffed Beet Crisp | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee$15.00
Citrus | Grains | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Graham Crust | Whipped Cream
More about Bin 707 Foodbar
Moody's image

 

Moody's

546 Main St, GRAND JUNCTION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Steak Salad$18.00
Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.
Lemon Dill Chicken On Sourdough$15.00
A deep fried lightly breaded chicken breast with lemon dill aioli, sliced heirloom tomato, lettuce, onion, and melted sharp cheddar cheeses on locally made sourdough loaf. Served with spicy coleslaw.
Creme Brulee$8.00
Rich vanilla bean custard with a crunchy caramelized top.
More about Moody's
Feisty Pint image

 

Feisty Pint

359 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bone In Wings$12.50
Naked Curds$9.50
Prime Dip$12.50
More about Feisty Pint
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

2565 American Way, Grand Junction

Avg 4.4 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos 3$13.00
corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream
Pepperoni$11.50
marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni
Burrito Bowl$13.50
steak or chicken + cilantro lime rice + black beans + topped w/ romaine lettuce + cheddar + jalapenos + tomatillo salsa +sour cream
More about Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar image

 

626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Tempura Cauliflower (Plant Based)$14.00
Coconut sesame tempura batter, Gochujang and sriracha-cashew dipping sauces
626 Bourbon Bacon Cheese Burger$23.00
Half pound 7X Wagyu Beef, bourbon candied bacon, Dirty Hippy beer braised onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, brioche bun, 626 fries, plant-based garlic aioli
*Pecan Lentil Empanada (*Plant Based)$22.00
Organic mesquite flour empanada filled with pecans, organic lentils, and squash. Cayenne habanero coriander sauce, tomatillo chimichurri, local roasted corn & pablano salsa. squash skewers.
*Gluten Free *Plant Based
More about 626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar
PizzAmoré image

 

PizzAmoré

683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Pepperoni$13.49
16" Carnivore$20.99
Ranch$0.50
More about PizzAmoré

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grand Junction

Antipasto Salad

Cookies

Tacos

Pies

Map

More near Grand Junction to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston