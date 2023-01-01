Taqueria Monarca LLC -
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2997 May Dr, Grand Junction CO 81504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stella's Fried Pork Tenderloins - Stella's @ The Rail
No Reviews
476 28 Road Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Junction
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurant