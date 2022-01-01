Stella's Fried Pork Tenderloins
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
476 28 Road
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
476 28 Road, Grand Junction CO 81501
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Scallywags Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Skorz
Come in and enjoy!
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar
Come Enjoy 626 Grab N' Go! Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 7:30PM
Tacoparty
Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team