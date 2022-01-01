Go
Stella's Fried Pork Tenderloins

476 28 Road

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Popular Items

Hawkeye$10.99
How Tyler and I prefer it! Mustard, pickle and onion.
Fries Basket$3.99
Hand - cut in house and lightly salted. These are the real deal! Served with Ketchup.
Fried Pork Tenderloin Strips$5.99
Huge strips of pork loin battered and fried for your dipping pleasure. Served with our house made raspberry dipping sauce.
Grilled Pork Loin Sandwich$10.99
Marinated Grilled Pork Loin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & special sauce.
Fried Cheese Curds$6.99
Wisconsin squeeky cheese curds dipped in our house made batter and quickly fried to perfection. Served with our house raspberry dipping sauce.
The Hoosier$11.99
Fully loaded... Lettuce, Tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo.
Bacon Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
These are a bit different and so familiar at the same time. Jalapenos topped with a bacon cream cheese filling, and topped with Panko breading. Served with our house raspberry dipping sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Think Chic - Fil- A... but homemade. Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Mayo.
Brass Rail Burger$10.99
The classic American Cheeseburger! 6 0z patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce,onion, tomato, pickle & special sauce.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

476 28 Road, Grand Junction CO 81501

Directions

