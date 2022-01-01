Edwards restaurants you'll love

Edwards restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edwards

Edwards's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Edwards restaurants

The Rose image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

The Rose

97 main st STE W-102B, Edwards

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, crisp onion, pickle, mustard, on french roll with fries, cucumber salad, or side salad
Gyoza (dumplings)$12.00
Shrimp and pork, scallion, ginger, f*ck yeah sauce
Salmon Avocado
Wasabi mayo, eel sauce, asparagus.
More about The Rose
Zino Ristorante image

 

Zino Ristorante

27 Main Street #101, Edwards

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Funghi.$21.00
Wild Mushrooms, Arugula, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano, Truffle Oil
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
Housemade Burrata.$16.00
Housemade Burrata Cheese, Tomato Jam, Basil Pesto, Aged Balsamic, Sea Salt, Grilled Ciabatta
*Gluten Free Without Ciabatta*
*Nut Free Without Pesto*
Margherita.$18.00
Fresh Basil, Marinara, House Stretched Mozzarella.
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
More about Zino Ristorante
Riverwalk Theater image

 

Riverwalk Theater

34253 US-6, Edwards

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Burnt Ends I House Made Pimento Cheese I Local Challah Roll
*comes with chips
Pretzel$6.00
Fresh Village Bagel Baked Pretzel
*add a cup of nacho cheese if you like
Side of The Day - 1 Pint$8.00
9/3 Sides
Baked Beans and/or Blue Cheese Potato Salad
More about Riverwalk Theater
Restaurant banner

 

Village Bagel

34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7, Edwards

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Village Bagel
