Edwards restaurants you'll love
Edwards's top cuisines
Must-try Edwards restaurants
More about The Rose
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
The Rose
97 main st STE W-102B, Edwards
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, crisp onion, pickle, mustard, on french roll with fries, cucumber salad, or side salad
|Gyoza (dumplings)
|$12.00
Shrimp and pork, scallion, ginger, f*ck yeah sauce
|Salmon Avocado
Wasabi mayo, eel sauce, asparagus.
More about Zino Ristorante
Zino Ristorante
27 Main Street #101, Edwards
|Popular items
|Funghi.
|$21.00
Wild Mushrooms, Arugula, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano, Truffle Oil
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
|Housemade Burrata.
|$16.00
Housemade Burrata Cheese, Tomato Jam, Basil Pesto, Aged Balsamic, Sea Salt, Grilled Ciabatta
*Gluten Free Without Ciabatta*
*Nut Free Without Pesto*
|Margherita.
|$18.00
Fresh Basil, Marinara, House Stretched Mozzarella.
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
More about Riverwalk Theater
Riverwalk Theater
34253 US-6, Edwards
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Burnt Ends I House Made Pimento Cheese I Local Challah Roll
*comes with chips
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Fresh Village Bagel Baked Pretzel
*add a cup of nacho cheese if you like
|Side of The Day - 1 Pint
|$8.00
9/3 Sides
Baked Beans and/or Blue Cheese Potato Salad
More about Village Bagel
Village Bagel
34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7, Edwards