Breckenridge restaurants you'll love
Breckenridge's top cuisines
Must-try Breckenridge restaurants
More about Breckenridge Brewery
Breckenridge Brewery
600 South Main Street, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.50
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island on marble rye
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders Served with Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese or honey mustard. Suggested Breck Brew Pairing: Hugs & High Fives
|Kid Fingers
|$7.00
breaded & fried chicken tenders with side.
More about The Blue Stag Saloon
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blue Stag Saloon
321 S Main Street, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Wings
|$24.00
Full pound wings twice fried with Celery Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Toast in sauce of Choice: KIckin' Korean Buffalk, Mild Buffaol, Chipotle BBq or Hot Buffalo
|Smoked Bison Meatloaf
|$24.99
Mashed Potatoes, Red Wine Demi, Broccoli & Bacon, Chipotle Bbq, Scallion
|Stag Bacon Burger
|$16.79
Two 1/4 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, L,T,O,P, Sesame Seed Bun
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$11.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Add cheese for $1. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
|SMALL WINGS (7)
|$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
More about Windy City Pizza and Pub
Windy City Pizza and Pub
400 North Park Avenue #15a, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Knotted homemade dough topped with garlic, butter, parmesan & a side of homemade marinara.
|Baked Wings - Dozen
|$16.99
BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|Mozzarella Rolls
|$7.75
Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
More about Flipside Burger
Flipside Burger
320 S Main street, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$6.59
Hand cut french fries tossed in truffle oil with Grana Pandano cheese, salt and herbs.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
All natural fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, bacon, spicy pickles, remoulade.
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$13.49
All natural chicken, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette.
More about The Lobby Bar
The Lobby Bar
1627 Ski Hill Rd, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Moscow Mule
|$9.00
Elevate Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
|House Margarita
|$10.00
Campo Bravo Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave, and a Lime
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters and Simple Syrup. Garnished with a Cherry and Orange Peel.
More about Rootstalk
Rootstalk
207 N Main St, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Prime NY Strip
|$49.00
Creamed Corn, Foraged Porcini Mushrooms, Summer Truffle
|French Onion Soup
|$16.00
Duck Confit, Roasted Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere
|Malfaldine
|$19.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Ramps, Charred Broccolini, Pesto
More about Ullr Cafe
Ullr Cafe
1595 Ski Hill Rd, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|12 oz Americano
|$3.61
2 Shots of Espresso with Hot Water
|Caramel Frap
|$6.00
Espresso with Milk and Caramel Syrup Blended. Topped with our House Made Whipped Cream and a Caramel Drizzle
|20 oz Iced Lavender Vanilla
|$6.50
Espresso and Milk with Torani Vanilla and Lavender Syrup over Ice with a Honey Drizzle over Ice
More about Whiskey Star Smokehouse
SALADS • BBQ
Whiskey Star Smokehouse
231 S Main Street, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket
|$2.12
Per ounce
Smoked “Low-N-Slow’ for 18 hours over Post Oak wood imported from the country of Texas.
|Smoked Turkey Breast
|$1.62
per ounce
|Chopped Brisket
|$1.75
per ounce
Chopped Brisket is a mix of all the cuts of the brisket, tossed in our Sweet Espresso and Texas Red sauce and resmoked for a short amount of time.
**Not Gluten Free**
More about Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee
Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee
605 S Park Ave, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS (GF)
|$6.00
golden raisins, cider vinaigrette, Haystack goat cheese
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$12.00
scrambled eggs, tater tots, chorizo, beans, salsa, and cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
|BRECKY
|$10.00
our take on the classic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, with the addition of arugula and haus-made aïoli on a brioche bun
More about Castaways Cove
Castaways Cove
100 S. Park Ave #C102, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Steak Bowl
Thin sliced steak, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
|Teriyaki Bao Bun
|$8.95
Two steamed buns filled with either or chicken or pork, teriyaki sauce, house relish and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sriracha.
|Shredded Chicken Bowl
Tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
More about The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery
The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery
103 N Main Street, Breckenridge
More about LoLo Juice
LoLo Juice
505 South Main Street, Suite B4b, Breckenridge
More about Crepes a la Cart- Kitchen
Crepes a la Cart- Kitchen
309 South Ridge Street Unit A&B, Breckenridge
More about Crepes - Bluebird Market
Crepes - Bluebird Market
307 S Main St, Breckenridge
More about Ski Town Chicken Joint
Ski Town Chicken Joint
161 East Adams Avenue, Breckenridge
More about Fiesta Jalisco Breckenridge
Fiesta Jalisco Breckenridge
224 South Main Street, Breckenridge