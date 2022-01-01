Breckenridge bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Breckenridge

The Blue Stag Saloon image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Stag Saloon

321 S Main Street, Breckenridge

Avg 3.8 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Wings$24.00
Full pound wings twice fried with Celery Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Toast in sauce of Choice: KIckin' Korean Buffalk, Mild Buffaol, Chipotle BBq or Hot Buffalo
Smoked Bison Meatloaf$24.99
Mashed Potatoes, Red Wine Demi, Broccoli & Bacon, Chipotle Bbq, Scallion
Stag Bacon Burger$16.79
Two 1/4 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, L,T,O,P, Sesame Seed Bun
More about The Blue Stag Saloon
Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck

180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge

Avg 4 (924 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Add cheese for $1. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
SMALL WINGS (7)$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
Windy City Pizza and Pub image

 

Windy City Pizza and Pub

400 North Park Avenue #15a, Breckenridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.50
Knotted homemade dough topped with garlic, butter, parmesan & a side of homemade marinara.
Baked Wings - Dozen$16.99
BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Mozzarella Rolls$7.75
Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
More about Windy City Pizza and Pub
The Lobby Bar image

 

The Lobby Bar

1627 Ski Hill Rd, Breckenridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moscow Mule$9.00
Elevate Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
House Margarita$10.00
Campo Bravo Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave, and a Lime
Old Fashioned$10.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters and Simple Syrup. Garnished with a Cherry and Orange Peel.
More about The Lobby Bar
Rootstalk image

 

Rootstalk

207 N Main St, Breckenridge

Avg 4.9 (722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime NY Strip$49.00
Creamed Corn, Foraged Porcini Mushrooms, Summer Truffle
French Onion Soup$16.00
Duck Confit, Roasted Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere
Malfaldine$19.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Ramps, Charred Broccolini, Pesto
More about Rootstalk
Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee image

 

Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee

605 S Park Ave, Breckenridge

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRUSSELS SPROUTS (GF)$6.00
golden raisins, cider vinaigrette, Haystack goat cheese
BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
scrambled eggs, tater tots, chorizo, beans, salsa, and cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
BRECKY$10.00
our take on the classic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, with the addition of arugula and haus-made aïoli on a brioche bun
More about Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee
The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery image

 

The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery

103 N Main Street, Breckenridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery
Restaurant banner

 

Modis Breck

113 S. Main St., BRECKENRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Ramen$28.00
More about Modis Breck

