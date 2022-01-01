Breckenridge bars & lounges you'll love
The Blue Stag Saloon
321 S Main Street, Breckenridge
|Crispy Wings
|$24.00
Full pound wings twice fried with Celery Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Toast in sauce of Choice: KIckin' Korean Buffalk, Mild Buffaol, Chipotle BBq or Hot Buffalo
|Smoked Bison Meatloaf
|$24.99
Mashed Potatoes, Red Wine Demi, Broccoli & Bacon, Chipotle Bbq, Scallion
|Stag Bacon Burger
|$16.79
Two 1/4 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, L,T,O,P, Sesame Seed Bun
Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$11.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Add cheese for $1. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
|SMALL WINGS (7)
|$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
Windy City Pizza and Pub
400 North Park Avenue #15a, Breckenridge
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Knotted homemade dough topped with garlic, butter, parmesan & a side of homemade marinara.
|Baked Wings - Dozen
|$16.99
BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|Mozzarella Rolls
|$7.75
Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
The Lobby Bar
1627 Ski Hill Rd, Breckenridge
|Moscow Mule
|$9.00
Elevate Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
|House Margarita
|$10.00
Campo Bravo Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave, and a Lime
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters and Simple Syrup. Garnished with a Cherry and Orange Peel.
Rootstalk
207 N Main St, Breckenridge
|Prime NY Strip
|$49.00
Creamed Corn, Foraged Porcini Mushrooms, Summer Truffle
|French Onion Soup
|$16.00
Duck Confit, Roasted Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere
|Malfaldine
|$19.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Ramps, Charred Broccolini, Pesto
Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee
605 S Park Ave, Breckenridge
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS (GF)
|$6.00
golden raisins, cider vinaigrette, Haystack goat cheese
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$12.00
scrambled eggs, tater tots, chorizo, beans, salsa, and cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
|BRECKY
|$10.00
our take on the classic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, with the addition of arugula and haus-made aïoli on a brioche bun
The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery
103 N Main Street, Breckenridge