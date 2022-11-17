Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Windy City Pizza and Pub Breckenridge

No reviews yet

400 North Park Avenue #15a

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Popular Items

16 inch Traditional
Mozzarella Rolls
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Baked Wings - Dozen

Baked Wings - Dozen

$16.99

BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Baked Wings - Half Order

$8.99

BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Bruschetta

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, minced roasted garlic cloves, olive oil & balsamic glaze. On toasted crostini. Bruschetta mix, glaze, and crostini wrapped separately to ensure it doesn't get soggy and messy.

Caprese

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella slices, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Toasted bread with butter, garlic, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Knotted homemade dough topped with garlic, butter, parmesan & a side of homemade marinara.

Homemade BBQ Meatballs (5)

$9.99

Homemade meatballs in Windy City's Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce.

Mozzarella Rolls

Mozzarella Rolls

$7.99

Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Baby Face Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our fresh homemade pesto sauce with mozzarella, feta, spinach & sliced tomatoes in a toasted wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.

Capone

$13.99

Meatballs made fresh in-house, topped with marinara, mozzarella & shredded parmesan, served on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons. Served cold. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded chicken, homemade marinara, mozzarella on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Dean

$13.99

Grilled chicken tossed in homemade BBQ or Buffalo sauce, with bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Dillinger

$13.99

Capicola, Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper in a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

The Fridge

$12.99

Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, minced garlic & mustard, served on a toasted roll. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Caprese Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Cold homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil with a balsamic glaze. Served with a warm toasted garlic butter roll. Add breaded chicken (hot) for 3.00. Served with chips and a pickle.

Calzone/Stromboli

CYO Calzone

$10.99

Starts w/ Ricotta Sauce, mozzarella & side of marinara. Add toppings.

CYO Stromboli

$10.99

Starts w/ Red Sauce & mozzarella. Add toppings. Served with a side of marinara.

Desserts

Dessert Rolls

$6.99

Six rolls of frosting wrapped in our homemade dough topped with brown sugar & cinnamon.

Italian Bread Pudding

$6.99

Homemade Italian bread pudding with dried cranberries and pecans, topped with our own amaretto sauce.

Entrees

Alfredo Chicken Bacon Linguini

$18.99

Linguine with our homemade alfredo sauce mixed with chicken, bacon, and broccoli. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$17.99

Chicken cutlet baked with seasoned breadcrumbs, served with homemade marinara & mozzarella over linguine. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.

Meatballs Over Linguini

$17.99

Homemade meatballs & marinara sauce served over linguine. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.

Pesto Pasta

$15.99

Linguine tossed in our fresh homemade pesto, olive oil, artichokes & mushrooms. Add chicken for 2.00. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.

Sausage over Linguini

$17.99

Italian sausage & homemade marinara sauce served over linguine. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.

Vegetarian Sausage Linguini

$17.99

Vegan plant based sausage served with homemade marinara over linguine. Topped with vegan cheese for 2.00. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.

Specialty Pizzas

10 Thin Blower

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

10 Thin Bum Knee Margherita

$14.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

10 Thin Cold Smoke

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

10 Thin Dust On Crust

$14.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

10 Thin Groomer

$14.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

10 Thin No Fall Zone

$14.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

10 Thin Peak 6 Traverse

$14.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

10 Thin Send the Meat

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

10 Thin Spring Slush

$14.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

10 Thin Summer Bliss

$14.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

10 Thin Veg Out

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

10 Thin White Room

$14.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

10 Traditional Blower

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

10 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita

$14.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

10 Traditional Cold Smoke

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

10 Traditional Dust On Crust

$14.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

10 Traditional Groomer

$14.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

10 Traditional No Fall Zone

$14.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

10 Traditional Peak Six Traverse

$14.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

10 Traditional Send the Meat

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

10 Traditional Spring Slush

$14.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

10 Traditional Summer Bliss

$14.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

10 Traditional Veg Out

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

10 Traditional White Room

$14.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

14 Thin Blower

$20.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

14 Thin Bum Knee Marghertia

$20.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

14 Thin Cold Smoke

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

14 Thin Dust On Crust

$20.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

14 Thin Groomer

$20.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

14 Thin No Fall Zone

$20.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

14 Thin Peak Six Traverse

$20.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

14 Thin Send the Meat

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

14 Thin Spring Slush

$20.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

14 Thin Summer Bliss

$20.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

14 Thin Veg Out

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

14 Thin White Room

$20.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

14 Traditional Blower

$20.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

14 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita

$20.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

14 Traditional Cold Smoke

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

14 Traditional Dust On Crust

$20.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

14 Traditional Groomer

$20.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

14 Traditional No Fall Zone

$20.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

14 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse

$20.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

14 Traditional Send the Meat

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

14 Traditional Spring Slush

$20.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

14 Traditional Summer Bliss

$20.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

14 Traditional Veg Out

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

14 Traditional White Room

$20.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

16 Thin Blower

$25.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

16 Thin Bum Knee Margherita

$25.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

16 Thin Cold Smoke

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

16 Thin Dust On Crust

$25.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

16 Thin Groomer

$25.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

16 Thin No Fall Zone

$25.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

16 Thin Peak Six Traverse

$25.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

16 Thin Send the Meat

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

16 Thin Spring Slush

$25.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

16 Thin Summer Bliss

$25.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

16 Thin Veg Out

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

16 Thin White Room

$25.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

16 Traditional Blower

$25.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

16 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita

$25.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

16 Traditional Cold Smoke

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

16 Traditional Dust on Crust

$25.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

16 Traditional Groomer

$25.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

16 Traditional No Fall Zone

$25.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

16 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse

$25.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

16 Traditional Send the Meat

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

16 Traditional Spring Slush

$25.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

16 Traditional Summer Bliss

$25.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

16 Traditional Veg Out

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

16 Traditional White Room

$25.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

Marinara

Ranch

$0.75

Pizza Create your Own

Cheese Slice

$3.50
10 Inch Thin

10 Inch Thin

$10.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

10 Inch Traditional

10 Inch Traditional

$10.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

14 Inch Thin

14 Inch Thin

$14.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

14 Inch Traditional

14 Inch Traditional

$14.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

16 Inch Thin

16 Inch Thin

$16.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

16 inch Traditional

16 inch Traditional

$16.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

Gluten Free 10 inch

$14.50

Salads

Chi-Town Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, feta, black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & red onion. Italian dressing.

Cucumber Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, feta, olives & roasted red peppers. Greek dressing.

Lake Michigan Summer

$11.99

Romaine lettuce topped with fresh strawberries, red onions, feta, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Windy City Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken in fresh homemade pesto on romaine lettuce with red onion, green pepper, black olives & feta. Greek dressing.

Caesar House Salad

$5.50+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons. Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$5.50+

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onions & croutons. Ranch dressing.

Kid’s

Kid's Linguini

$6.99

Plain or with homemade marinara. Served with crostini.

Kid's Chicken Cutlet And Broccoli

$7.50

A chicken breast breaded with Italian style breadcrumbs. Served with a side of broccoli.

Kid's Grilled Cheese, Served with Chips

$7.50

Roll style grilled cheese with kettle chips.

Side Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Bottled Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$4.50Out of stock

2 Liter Fanta

$4.50Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$4.50

20 oz Root Beer

$3.00

20 oz Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Powerade Blue

$3.50

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.50

Powerade Lemon Lime

$3.50

Peace Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Beer

Avalanche Amber Ale

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Stella

$6.00

Special $3 Einstok White Ale

$3.00

21st El Sully Mexican Lager

$6.00

4 Noses Flat Iron Hazy IPA

$7.25

4 Noses Pilsner Drifter

$6.00

CCC Glider Cider

$6.75

Einstock Toasted Porter

$7.00

Good Company Breckenridge Seltzer

$6.00

Modelo

$5.25

Telluride Face Down Brown

$6.00

Telluride Ski-in-Ski-Stout

$6.00

Tivoli German Lager

$6.00

Tivoli Mile Hi Hefeweizen

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Breckenridge Old Fashioned

$11.00

Classic House Margarita

$8.00

Corn Snow Cosmo

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Hot Toddy Rum Cider

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Snow Bunny

$10.00

Winter Mule

$10.00

Wine

25% off bottle Cabernet Sauvignon - Dante

$8.00+

Cabernet - Tree Fort

$10.00+

Malbec - Tercos

$9.00+

Merlot - Dante

$9.00+

Mr. Moody's Red Blend

$10.00+

Pinot Noir - Lyric

$11.00+

Chardonnay - Dante

$8.00+

Chardonnay - Le Jade

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio - Stonewood Cellars

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Tree Fort

$10.00+

25% off Bottle - Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Sparkling 8 oz Can - Archer Roose Bubbly

$8.00

Rose 8oz Can Archer Roose

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Happy Hour daily from 3pm-6pm. Discounts off appetizers, wine, specialty cocktails, and beer.

Website

Location

400 North Park Avenue #15a, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Directions

Gallery
Windy City Pizza and Pub image
Windy City Pizza and Pub image
Windy City Pizza and Pub image
Windy City Pizza and Pub image

