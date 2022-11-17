Windy City Pizza and Pub Breckenridge

- Home
400 North Park Avenue #15a
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baked Wings - Dozen
BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Baked Wings - Half Order
BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, minced roasted garlic cloves, olive oil & balsamic glaze. On toasted crostini. Bruschetta mix, glaze, and crostini wrapped separately to ensure it doesn't get soggy and messy.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella slices, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
Garlic Bread
Toasted bread with butter, garlic, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
Garlic Knots
Knotted homemade dough topped with garlic, butter, parmesan & a side of homemade marinara.
Homemade BBQ Meatballs (5)
Homemade meatballs in Windy City's Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce.
Mozzarella Rolls
Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Baby Face Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in our fresh homemade pesto sauce with mozzarella, feta, spinach & sliced tomatoes in a toasted wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.
Capone
Meatballs made fresh in-house, topped with marinara, mozzarella & shredded parmesan, served on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons. Served cold. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded chicken, homemade marinara, mozzarella on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Dean
Grilled chicken tossed in homemade BBQ or Buffalo sauce, with bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Dillinger
Capicola, Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper in a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
The Fridge
Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, minced garlic & mustard, served on a toasted roll. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Caprese Pesto Sandwich
Cold homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil with a balsamic glaze. Served with a warm toasted garlic butter roll. Add breaded chicken (hot) for 3.00. Served with chips and a pickle.
Calzone/Stromboli
Desserts
Entrees
Alfredo Chicken Bacon Linguini
Linguine with our homemade alfredo sauce mixed with chicken, bacon, and broccoli. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Chicken cutlet baked with seasoned breadcrumbs, served with homemade marinara & mozzarella over linguine. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.
Meatballs Over Linguini
Homemade meatballs & marinara sauce served over linguine. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.
Pesto Pasta
Linguine tossed in our fresh homemade pesto, olive oil, artichokes & mushrooms. Add chicken for 2.00. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.
Sausage over Linguini
Italian sausage & homemade marinara sauce served over linguine. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.
Vegetarian Sausage Linguini
Vegan plant based sausage served with homemade marinara over linguine. Topped with vegan cheese for 2.00. Served with a side house salad and 2 garlic buttered crostini's.
Specialty Pizzas
10 Thin Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
10 Thin Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
10 Thin Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
10 Thin Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
10 Thin Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
10 Thin No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
10 Thin Peak 6 Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
10 Thin Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
10 Thin Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
10 Thin Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
10 Thin Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
10 Thin White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
10 Traditional Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
10 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
10 Traditional Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
10 Traditional Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
10 Traditional Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
10 Traditional No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
10 Traditional Peak Six Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
10 Traditional Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
10 Traditional Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
10 Traditional Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
10 Traditional Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
10 Traditional White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
14 Thin Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
14 Thin Bum Knee Marghertia
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
14 Thin Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
14 Thin Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
14 Thin Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
14 Thin No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
14 Thin Peak Six Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
14 Thin Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
14 Thin Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
14 Thin Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
14 Thin Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
14 Thin White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
14 Traditional Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
14 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
14 Traditional Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
14 Traditional Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
14 Traditional Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
14 Traditional No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
14 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
14 Traditional Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
14 Traditional Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
14 Traditional Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
14 Traditional Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
14 Traditional White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
16 Thin Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
16 Thin Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
16 Thin Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
16 Thin Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
16 Thin Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
16 Thin No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
16 Thin Peak Six Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
16 Thin Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
16 Thin Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
16 Thin Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
16 Thin Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
16 Thin White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
16 Traditional Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
16 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
16 Traditional Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
16 Traditional Dust on Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
16 Traditional Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
16 Traditional No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
16 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
16 Traditional Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
16 Traditional Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
16 Traditional Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
16 Traditional Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
16 Traditional White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
Marinara
Ranch
Pizza Create your Own
Cheese Slice
10 Inch Thin
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
10 Inch Traditional
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
14 Inch Thin
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
14 Inch Traditional
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
16 Inch Thin
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
16 inch Traditional
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
Gluten Free 10 inch
Salads
Chi-Town Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, feta, black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & red onion. Italian dressing.
Cucumber Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, feta, olives & roasted red peppers. Greek dressing.
Lake Michigan Summer
Romaine lettuce topped with fresh strawberries, red onions, feta, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Windy City Salad
Grilled chicken in fresh homemade pesto on romaine lettuce with red onion, green pepper, black olives & feta. Greek dressing.
Caesar House Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons. Caesar dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onions & croutons. Ranch dressing.
Kid’s
Beer
Avalanche Amber Ale
Bud Light
Budweiser
Stella
Special $3 Einstok White Ale
21st El Sully Mexican Lager
4 Noses Flat Iron Hazy IPA
4 Noses Pilsner Drifter
CCC Glider Cider
Einstock Toasted Porter
Good Company Breckenridge Seltzer
Modelo
Telluride Face Down Brown
Telluride Ski-in-Ski-Stout
Tivoli German Lager
Tivoli Mile Hi Hefeweizen
Specialty Cocktails
Wine
25% off bottle Cabernet Sauvignon - Dante
Cabernet - Tree Fort
Malbec - Tercos
Merlot - Dante
Mr. Moody's Red Blend
Pinot Noir - Lyric
Chardonnay - Dante
Chardonnay - Le Jade
Pinot Grigio - Stonewood Cellars
Sauvignon Blanc Tree Fort
25% off Bottle - Guinigi Pinot Grigio
Sparkling 8 oz Can - Archer Roose Bubbly
Rose 8oz Can Archer Roose
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Happy Hour daily from 3pm-6pm. Discounts off appetizers, wine, specialty cocktails, and beer.
400 North Park Avenue #15a, Breckenridge, CO 80424