Avon restaurants you'll love

Avon restaurants
Toast
  • Avon

Avon's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Avon restaurants

Hooked image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hooked

45 W Thomas Place, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dynamite Roll$19.00
tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll$17.00
salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch
California Roll$22.50
fresh picked crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
More about Hooked
Coyote Cafe image

 

Coyote Cafe

210 The Plaza, Beaver Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS QUESADILLA$7.99
A folded flour with melted jack/cheddar cheese.
KALE & AVOCADO SALAD$17.99
Baby kale, cucumber, pickled rose red onion & Peruvian sweet drop peppers tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with an avocado fan.
ENCHILADAS$16.99
Choice of protein, rolled in a corn tortilla, smothered with your choice of sauces and topped with cheese.
More about Coyote Cafe
Avon Bakery & Deli image

 

Avon Bakery & Deli

25 Hurd Lane, Avon

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.99
Nitrate Free Natural Bacon, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$9.99
Shaved tri-tip beef, housemade buttermilk biscuit, melted pepperjack cheese & chipotle mayo
ABD Chicken Club$15.99
Fresh Herb grilled NAE chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato on foccacia. MAKE IT SPICY: Pepper-jack & Chipotle Mayo+.49, *Add RSTD Jalapeno+.99 *Add Avocado +.99,
More about Avon Bakery & Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Jalisco Avon

240 Chapel Place #129, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fiesta Jalisco Avon
