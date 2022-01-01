Avon restaurants you'll love
More about Hooked
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hooked
45 W Thomas Place, Avon
|Popular items
|Dynamite Roll
|$19.00
tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$17.00
salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch
|California Roll
|$22.50
fresh picked crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
More about Coyote Cafe
Coyote Cafe
210 The Plaza, Beaver Creek
|Popular items
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$7.99
A folded flour with melted jack/cheddar cheese.
|KALE & AVOCADO SALAD
|$17.99
Baby kale, cucumber, pickled rose red onion & Peruvian sweet drop peppers tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with an avocado fan.
|ENCHILADAS
|$16.99
Choice of protein, rolled in a corn tortilla, smothered with your choice of sauces and topped with cheese.
More about Avon Bakery & Deli
Avon Bakery & Deli
25 Hurd Lane, Avon
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$8.99
Nitrate Free Natural Bacon, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
|Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.99
Shaved tri-tip beef, housemade buttermilk biscuit, melted pepperjack cheese & chipotle mayo
|ABD Chicken Club
|$15.99
Fresh Herb grilled NAE chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato on foccacia. MAKE IT SPICY: Pepper-jack & Chipotle Mayo+.49, *Add RSTD Jalapeno+.99 *Add Avocado +.99,
More about Fiesta Jalisco Avon
Fiesta Jalisco Avon
240 Chapel Place #129, Avon