Avon Bakery & Deli

568 Reviews

$

25 Hurd Lane

Avon, CO 81620

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Bagel & Cream Cheese or Spread

Breakfast Plates Until 10AM

Full Monty

$13.99

2 Eggs, home-fries, choice of smoked ham, nitrite free natural bacon or Polidori sausage patty, white or wheat toast. +add extra egg .89 each

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$13.99

Housemade Challah French toast, Ham, bacon or sausage, fruit & 100% pure Vermont Maple Syrup. *Add 2 eggs +1.79

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Natural Bacon, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, Vermont 100% Pure Bacon Infused Maple Syrup on Challah French Toast...Sweet & Savory=Delicious

Artisan Bagels

Veggie Delight

$7.99

Parmesan Herb Bagel, hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes & fresh arugula. *item comes as described no modifications

The Elvis

$7.99

Toasted Snicker-Bagel, peanut butter, banana & bacon. *item comes as described no modifications

Burn You Twice

$7.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel, Southwest Jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapenos, avocado, tomato & arugula. *item comes as described no modifications

Helluva Good Bagel

Helluva Good Bagel

$7.99

Toasted Everything Bagel, Bacon Horseradish cream cheese, bacon, tomato, pickled onions & sprouts. *item comes as described no modifications

The Greek

The Greek

$7.99

Toasted Spinach & Feta Bagel, Hummus, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Olives & Spinach. *item comes as described no modifications

Bagel & Schmear

Bagel & Cream Cheese or Spread

$3.99

Toasted Bagel & your choice of spread *eggs cannot be added to this item. You must order a breakfast sandwich.

Bagel & Butter, Honey or Jelly

$3.40

Toasted Bagel with your choice of butter, honey, jelly or peanut butter

Breakfast Burrittos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, homefries, black beans, cilantro, cheddar cheese & salsa. *Add avocado +1.29, roasted jalapenos +.99, sour cream +.99

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Spinach, scrambled eggs, homefries, black beans, cilantro, cheddar cheese & salsa. *Add avocado +1.29, roasted jalapenos +.99, sour cream +.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Scottish Smoked Salmon Bagel

Scottish Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.99

Euro-Organic Smoked Salmon with Lemon-dill cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, capers & lemon

YO VINNY!-Pepper & Egg Sandwich

YO VINNY!-Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Traditional East Coast Italian Breakfast Sandwich! Sauteed Peppers & Onions, scrambled eggs & sharp provolone cheese on a toasted Semolina baguette

Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$9.99

Shaved tri-tip beef, housemade buttermilk biscuit, melted pepperjack cheese & chipotle mayo

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Nitrate Free Natural Bacon, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Smoked Ham, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Polidori Sausage Patty, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Roast Turkey, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69

Egg & Cheese Sandwich (no meat)

$7.99

Fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69

Granola & Fruit Cups

Granola Parfait

$5.30

Mixed Berry Cup

$5.30

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Granola Bag

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Soup

$6.99+

Check Today's Soups on our website: avonbakery.com/specials

Soup & Salad

$12.99

Choice of Small Soup & Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad

ABD Kale Waldorf Salad w/Chicken

$13.99

Grilled fresh herbed chicken breast, baby kale & greens mix, avocado, granny smith apples, grapes, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken breast, bacon, hard cooked egg, avocado on a bed of mixed greens w/ ranch or blue cheese dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, kalamata olives, oven dried tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onion & feta cheese. +Add grilled NAE chicken breast, chicken salad or tuna salad 3.99 +smoked salmon 4.99

Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna & Seaweed Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi Tuna, seaweed salad, soy, ginger & wasabi

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & house-made Caesar dressing. +Add grilled NAE chicken breast, chicken salad or tuna salad 3.99 +smoked salmon 4.99

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, sprouts. +Add grilled NAE chicken breast, chicken salad or tuna salad 3.99 +smoked salmon 4.99

Daily Specials

Thanksgiving Sandwich

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$15.00

Roast Turkey & Swiss, Warm House-made Stuffing, Cranberry Mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Cranberry Walnut Wheat Bread

ABD Tuna Melt

ABD Tuna Melt

$15.00

ABD-TUNA MELT- Tuna Salad, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, hot cherry peppers, spicy brown mustard, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano on Marble Rye

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$14.99

Genoa salami, natural ham, capaccola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper on a baguette

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked Turkey, muenster cheese, hummus, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & onions on a Pane Toscano baguette

House-Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.99

House roast beef, white cheddar, horseradish-cream, lettuce, tomato & pickled onions on a Pane Toscano baguette

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.99

Thick-cut NATURAL bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a Ciabatta roll. MAKE IT SPICY w/ Pepper-jack & Chiplotle Mayo+.49, *add RSTD Jalapeno +.89, *add avocado +.99

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Veggies: Eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, blistered tomatoes & sprouts with hummus on a Pane Toscano baguette

Triple Decker BLT Sandwich

Triple Decker BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Three slices toasted Sourdough, thick-cut NATURAL bacon, mayo, red leaf lettuce & tomato. MAKE IT SPICY:Chipotle Mayo +.49, *Add Avocado +.99, *Add RSTD Jalapeno +.89

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Albacore Tuna, mayo, celery, red onion, capers & lemon, lettuce, tomato, onions, sprouts on a Ciabatta roll. *Add Hot Cherry Peppers+.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Antibiotic free roast chicken, mayo, celery, onions, walnuts, golden raisins, fresh thyme, lettuce, tomato, onions, sprouts on multigrain bread

Smoked Salmon on Marble Rye

Smoked Salmon on Marble Rye

$16.99

Smoked Salmon, Lemon-Dill cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers on marble rye.

BYO Cold Sandwich

$14.99

Make the perfect sandwich just the way you like it.

Hot Sandwiches

ABD Chicken Club

ABD Chicken Club

$15.99

Fresh Herb grilled NAE chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato on foccacia. MAKE IT SPICY: Pepper-jack & Chipotle Mayo+.49, *Add RSTD Jalapeno+.99 *Add Avocado +.99,

Half Pound Rueben

Half Pound Rueben

$16.99

Corned Beef, Pastrami or Roast Turkey, swiss, coleslaw or sauerkraut, Russian dressing or grainy mustard on marble rye

THE POUNDER RUEBEN

$21.99

ONE# of Corned Beef, Pastrami or Roast Turkey, swiss, coleslaw or sauerkraut, Russian dressing or grainy mustard on marble rye

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$14.99

Grandma Verdirame's Meatball recipe, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette

Sweet Sausage & Peppers

Sweet Sausage & Peppers

$13.99

Polidori sweet sausage, sauteed peppers & onions, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded NAE chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded NAE chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce & blue cheese dressing on a Ciabatta roll w/a side of carrot & celery sticks. (sub Ranch if you prefer)

ABD Steak Bomb

ABD Steak Bomb

$15.99

House-roasted shaved TRI-TIP, sauteed peppers & onions, grilled mushrooms, HOT cherry peppers, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.99

House-roasted shaved TRI-TIP, sauteed peppers & onions, melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled NAE chicken breast, sauteed peppers & onions, melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded Eggplant, tomato basil sauce, Parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette

BYO Hot Sandwich

$15.99

Make the perfect sandwich just the way you like it.

Wraps

ABD Spicy Turkey Wrap

ABD Spicy Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Roast Turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. *Add Avocado +.89, *Add RSTD Jalapeno +.89

ABD Spicy Chicken Wrap

ABD Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled NAE chicken breast, chipotle mayo, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. *Add Avocado +.89, *Add RSTD Jalapeno +.89

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled NAE chicken breast, croutons, House-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Breaded NAE chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce & blue cheese dressing w/a side of carrot & celery sticks. (sub Ranch if you prefer)

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Veggies: Eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, blistered tomatoes, sprouts & hummus

BYO Wrap

BYO Wrap

$14.99

Build Your Own wrap just the way you like it.

Kids Meals: Includes carrots & celery, kids brownie & fountain drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Pizza Bread or Pizza Bagel

$9.99

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

Kids Quesadilla

$9.99

Kids PBJ

$9.99

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.99

Lunch Sides

Chips

$2.50

Boylan's Craft Soda

$3.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Boylan's Craft Soda & Chips

$5.00

Boylan's Craft Soda & Small Side

$4.00

Rocky Ford Melon (in season)

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Mixed Berry Cup

$5.50

Potato Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Beverages

Boylan's Craft Soda

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.60

Coffee

$3.60

Iced Tea

$3.60

Hot Tea

$3.60

Iced Coffee

$3.60

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

FIJI Water

$4.80

Essenntia Water

$5.30

Aranciata

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Poppi Probiotic Soda

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.30

Yerb Mate

$4.60

Nantucket Nectars

$4.60

Red Bull

$4.75

Izze

$4.60

Big B's Juices

$5.00

GT'S Kombucha

$6.00

Milk

$3.60

Chocolate Milk

$3.60

Bai 5

$4.80

Fuel Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50

Dessert Bars

Brownie

$4.50

Blondie

$4.50

Magic Bar

$4.50

Quickbread Slices

Banana Bread Slice

$4.50

Banana Walnut Bread Slice

$4.50
Pumpkin Bread Slice

Pumpkin Bread Slice

$4.50

Cranberry Walnut Bread Slice

$4.50

Gluten Free Banana Bread Slice

$5.50

Gluten Free Berry Pound Cake Slice

$5.50
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Avon Bakery & Deli specializes in Organic Artisan Bread, fresh foods made to order from scratch. We offer Catering for the family or office meetings, cakes for birthday parties or stop by for a quick sandwich.

Website

Location

25 Hurd Lane, Avon, CO 81620

Directions

