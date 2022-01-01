Avon Bakery & Deli
Breakfast Plates Until 10AM
Full Monty
2 Eggs, home-fries, choice of smoked ham, nitrite free natural bacon or Polidori sausage patty, white or wheat toast. +add extra egg .89 each
Challah French Toast
Housemade Challah French toast, Ham, bacon or sausage, fruit & 100% pure Vermont Maple Syrup. *Add 2 eggs +1.79
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Natural Bacon, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, Vermont 100% Pure Bacon Infused Maple Syrup on Challah French Toast...Sweet & Savory=Delicious
Artisan Bagels
Veggie Delight
Parmesan Herb Bagel, hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes & fresh arugula. *item comes as described no modifications
The Elvis
Toasted Snicker-Bagel, peanut butter, banana & bacon. *item comes as described no modifications
Burn You Twice
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel, Southwest Jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapenos, avocado, tomato & arugula. *item comes as described no modifications
Helluva Good Bagel
Toasted Everything Bagel, Bacon Horseradish cream cheese, bacon, tomato, pickled onions & sprouts. *item comes as described no modifications
The Greek
Toasted Spinach & Feta Bagel, Hummus, Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Olives & Spinach. *item comes as described no modifications
Bagel & Schmear
Breakfast Burrittos
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, homefries, black beans, cilantro, cheddar cheese & salsa. *Add avocado +1.29, roasted jalapenos +.99, sour cream +.99
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Spinach, scrambled eggs, homefries, black beans, cilantro, cheddar cheese & salsa. *Add avocado +1.29, roasted jalapenos +.99, sour cream +.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
Scottish Smoked Salmon Bagel
Euro-Organic Smoked Salmon with Lemon-dill cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, capers & lemon
YO VINNY!-Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Traditional East Coast Italian Breakfast Sandwich! Sauteed Peppers & Onions, scrambled eggs & sharp provolone cheese on a toasted Semolina baguette
Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Shaved tri-tip beef, housemade buttermilk biscuit, melted pepperjack cheese & chipotle mayo
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Nitrate Free Natural Bacon, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Smoked Ham, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Polidori Sausage Patty, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
Roast Turkey, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
Egg & Cheese Sandwich (no meat)
Fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
Granola & Fruit Cups
Soups & Salads
Soup
Check Today's Soups on our website: avonbakery.com/specials
Soup & Salad
Choice of Small Soup & Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad
ABD Kale Waldorf Salad w/Chicken
Grilled fresh herbed chicken breast, baby kale & greens mix, avocado, granny smith apples, grapes, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Grilled Marinated Chicken breast, bacon, hard cooked egg, avocado on a bed of mixed greens w/ ranch or blue cheese dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, kalamata olives, oven dried tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onion & feta cheese. +Add grilled NAE chicken breast, chicken salad or tuna salad 3.99 +smoked salmon 4.99
Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna & Seaweed Salad
Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi Tuna, seaweed salad, soy, ginger & wasabi
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & house-made Caesar dressing. +Add grilled NAE chicken breast, chicken salad or tuna salad 3.99 +smoked salmon 4.99
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, sprouts. +Add grilled NAE chicken breast, chicken salad or tuna salad 3.99 +smoked salmon 4.99
Daily Specials
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Roast Turkey & Swiss, Warm House-made Stuffing, Cranberry Mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Cranberry Walnut Wheat Bread
ABD Tuna Melt
ABD-TUNA MELT- Tuna Salad, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, hot cherry peppers, spicy brown mustard, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper & oregano on Marble Rye
Cold Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
Genoa salami, natural ham, capaccola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper on a baguette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, muenster cheese, hummus, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & onions on a Pane Toscano baguette
House-Roast Beef Sandwich
House roast beef, white cheddar, horseradish-cream, lettuce, tomato & pickled onions on a Pane Toscano baguette
Turkey Club Sandwich
Thick-cut NATURAL bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a Ciabatta roll. MAKE IT SPICY w/ Pepper-jack & Chiplotle Mayo+.49, *add RSTD Jalapeno +.89, *add avocado +.99
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Grilled Marinated Veggies: Eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, blistered tomatoes & sprouts with hummus on a Pane Toscano baguette
Triple Decker BLT Sandwich
Three slices toasted Sourdough, thick-cut NATURAL bacon, mayo, red leaf lettuce & tomato. MAKE IT SPICY:Chipotle Mayo +.49, *Add Avocado +.99, *Add RSTD Jalapeno +.89
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore Tuna, mayo, celery, red onion, capers & lemon, lettuce, tomato, onions, sprouts on a Ciabatta roll. *Add Hot Cherry Peppers+.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Antibiotic free roast chicken, mayo, celery, onions, walnuts, golden raisins, fresh thyme, lettuce, tomato, onions, sprouts on multigrain bread
Smoked Salmon on Marble Rye
Smoked Salmon, Lemon-Dill cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers on marble rye.
BYO Cold Sandwich
Make the perfect sandwich just the way you like it.
Hot Sandwiches
ABD Chicken Club
Fresh Herb grilled NAE chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato on foccacia. MAKE IT SPICY: Pepper-jack & Chipotle Mayo+.49, *Add RSTD Jalapeno+.99 *Add Avocado +.99,
Half Pound Rueben
Corned Beef, Pastrami or Roast Turkey, swiss, coleslaw or sauerkraut, Russian dressing or grainy mustard on marble rye
THE POUNDER RUEBEN
ONE# of Corned Beef, Pastrami or Roast Turkey, swiss, coleslaw or sauerkraut, Russian dressing or grainy mustard on marble rye
Meatball Sandwich
Grandma Verdirame's Meatball recipe, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette
Sweet Sausage & Peppers
Polidori sweet sausage, sauteed peppers & onions, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded NAE chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded NAE chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce & blue cheese dressing on a Ciabatta roll w/a side of carrot & celery sticks. (sub Ranch if you prefer)
ABD Steak Bomb
House-roasted shaved TRI-TIP, sauteed peppers & onions, grilled mushrooms, HOT cherry peppers, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette
Cheesesteak Sandwich
House-roasted shaved TRI-TIP, sauteed peppers & onions, melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
Grilled NAE chicken breast, sauteed peppers & onions, melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Eggplant, tomato basil sauce, Parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette
BYO Hot Sandwich
Make the perfect sandwich just the way you like it.
Wraps
ABD Spicy Turkey Wrap
Roast Turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. *Add Avocado +.89, *Add RSTD Jalapeno +.89
ABD Spicy Chicken Wrap
Grilled NAE chicken breast, chipotle mayo, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. *Add Avocado +.89, *Add RSTD Jalapeno +.89
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled NAE chicken breast, croutons, House-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded NAE chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce & blue cheese dressing w/a side of carrot & celery sticks. (sub Ranch if you prefer)
Veggie Wrap
Grilled Marinated Veggies: Eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers, blistered tomatoes, sprouts & hummus
BYO Wrap
Build Your Own wrap just the way you like it.
Kids Meals: Includes carrots & celery, kids brownie & fountain drink.
Lunch Sides
Beverages
Boylan's Craft Soda
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Coffee
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
FIJI Water
Essenntia Water
Aranciata
Limonata
Poppi Probiotic Soda
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Yerb Mate
Nantucket Nectars
Red Bull
Izze
Big B's Juices
GT'S Kombucha
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Bai 5
Fuel Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Cookies
Dessert Bars
