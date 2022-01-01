Frisco restaurants you'll love

Frisco restaurants
Toast
  • Frisco

Must-try Frisco restaurants

Ollie's Pub & Grub image

GRILL

Ollie's Pub & Grub

620 Main Street, Frisco

Avg 4 (336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CALI CLUB BURGER$15.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Fresh avocado, bacon, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
SMALL WINGS (7)$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe image

 

Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe

408 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1607 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap #2$4.95
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar
Egg #3$11.95
Our egg sandwiches are served on a freshly baked croissant with a side of home fries.
Bacon and cheddar cheese. Substitute turkey bacon.
- Biscuits & Gravy -$13.95
Traditional Southern fresh baked biscuits, smothered with homemade pork sausage gravy. Topped with two eggs any style and served with homemade home fries.
More about Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe
Pure Kitchen image

 

Pure Kitchen

116 Basecamp Way, Frisco

Avg 4.2 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pure Thai Bowl$15.00
Rice noodles, crispy squash & zucchini, sweet peppers, coconut peanut sauce, carrot, hemp seed, Marcona almonds, cilantro, Gluten Free, Vegan
N.A.E. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, persimmon chutney, aged cheddar, hemp seed pesto, Gluten Free available
Southwest Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, black beans, white cheddar, roasted veggie hash, avocado, microgreens, fresh salsa, tortilla strips, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available
More about Pure Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar

260 TEN MILE CIRCLE, COPPER MOUNTAIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mojito$10.00
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$16.00
Draft Red Pinot Noir 8oz$12.00
More about High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar
Frisco Inn on Galena image

 

Frisco Inn on Galena

106 Galena St, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Frisco Inn on Galena
