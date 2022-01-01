Frisco restaurants you'll love
Ollie's Pub & Grub
620 Main Street, Frisco
|CALI CLUB BURGER
|$15.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Fresh avocado, bacon, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
|SMALL WINGS (7)
|$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe
408 Main St, Frisco
|Wrap #2
|$4.95
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar
|Egg #3
|$11.95
Our egg sandwiches are served on a freshly baked croissant with a side of home fries.
Bacon and cheddar cheese. Substitute turkey bacon.
|- Biscuits & Gravy -
|$13.95
Traditional Southern fresh baked biscuits, smothered with homemade pork sausage gravy. Topped with two eggs any style and served with homemade home fries.
Pure Kitchen
116 Basecamp Way, Frisco
|Pure Thai Bowl
|$15.00
Rice noodles, crispy squash & zucchini, sweet peppers, coconut peanut sauce, carrot, hemp seed, Marcona almonds, cilantro, Gluten Free, Vegan
|N.A.E. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Avocado, persimmon chutney, aged cheddar, hemp seed pesto, Gluten Free available
|Southwest Bowl
|$14.00
Brown rice, black beans, white cheddar, roasted veggie hash, avocado, microgreens, fresh salsa, tortilla strips, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available
High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar
260 TEN MILE CIRCLE, COPPER MOUNTAIN
|Mojito
|$10.00
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$16.00
|Draft Red Pinot Noir 8oz
|$12.00
Frisco Inn on Galena
106 Galena St, Frisco