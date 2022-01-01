Chicken wraps in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub
GRILL
Ollie's Pub & Grub
620 Main Street, Frisco
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.95
Blackened chicken, jack cheese, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion,
BBQ ranch dressing & tortilla strips.
More about Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe
408 Main St, Frisco
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Sweet and spicy Thai chicken and steamed white rice with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.95
A huge classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken wrapped in an herbed spinach tortilla.