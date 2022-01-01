Chicken wraps in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frisco restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Ollie's Pub & Grub image

GRILL

Ollie's Pub & Grub

620 Main Street, Frisco

Avg 4 (336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP$13.95
Blackened chicken, jack cheese, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion,
BBQ ranch dressing & tortilla strips.
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub
Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe image

 

Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe

408 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1607 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Wrap$14.95
Sweet and spicy Thai chicken and steamed white rice with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
A huge classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken wrapped in an herbed spinach tortilla.
More about Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe

