Boulder's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Boulder restaurants

Nopalito's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Bowls$7.50
3 Taco's$7.50
Mexican Churro$3.50
More about Nopalito's
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs image

 

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs

1148 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ferris Brieller Sandwich$10.99
turkey, brie, apples, arugula & pesto jam on ciabatta roll
Crosswalk Sandwich$9.99
turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pesto mayo on sourdough
Italian Stallion Sandwich$9.99
ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, yellow mustard & mayo on marbled rye
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
Chicken Kebob (gfo)$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
Neopolitan Pizza (vg)$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Rosetta Hall
Jax Fish House - Boulder image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - Boulder

928 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$36.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
THE WEDGE$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A.M. Sandwich$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
Sm Huevos Rancheros$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Large House Breakfast$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
More about Dot's Diner
Le French Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Le French Cafe

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parigot$11.00
French ham, swiss cheese, and butter.
Alyce$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
Quiche Lorraine$13.50
Bacon and swiss cheese.
More about Le French Cafe
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Japango image

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
The Platter$95.00
[8 rolls $117 value] Kitsune's Kiss, Hanami, Denali, California, Asparagus Maki, New Orleans, Diablo, Washington DC
(sorry, no substitutions or modifications)
Diablo$19.50
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with Seared Tuna, Scallions and Ponzu Sauce
More about Japango
Vaca Gordo image

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Supreme$16.00
Chopped BBQ, queso, pickled onion & jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
Warm Churros$6.00
4 PC warm churro, cinnamon, dulce de leche
More about Vaca Gordo
Blofish image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$7.00
Chilled edamame with Jacobson salt
Miso Soup$4.00
Organic miso with tofu
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
More about Blofish
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage

2675 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Disco Honey Pie$25.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil
Arugula Salad$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Plain Pie$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice
More about Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1110 13th St., Boulder

Avg 4.6 (11287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Verde image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas$16.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
Enchiladas$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
More about Verde
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image

SALADS

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder

1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Confit$28.00
Rustic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a cherry demiglace
Baguette & Butter$9.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
Flourless Chocolate Tort$8.00
Served with berries and whipped cream
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
Zeal Boulder image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Potato Wedges (gf, v)$7.00
Harissa & Sea Salt (gf-v)
Upgrade to Fully Loaded with Cheese and Sauces. Contains Nuts (d-c-gf)
ZEAL BEEF BRAISE$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
Falafel (gf, vo)$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad, Hummus (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
More about Zeal Boulder
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flautitas$8.75
Corn tortillas filled with chicken. Deep fried served with sour cream
Efrain Burrito$13.25
A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!
Blue Corn Enchiladas$8.50
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

675 30th St., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Zolo image

 

Zolo

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Avocado Goddess Dip$10.00
local vegetables, crispy shallots, seeds, cornmeal crackers, molito powder, olive oil
Colorado Tamales$16.00
roasted root vegetables, braised greens, butternut squash puree, green chile
Winter Squash & Sage Gougeres$9.00
green onion buttermilk dressing, red pepper jelly, blue cheese
More about Zolo
Dagabi Cucina image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Dagabi Cucina

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Manchego Caesar$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
Mushrooms & Feta$10.00
Button Mushrooms topped with Honey-Balsamic Glaze (Gluten-Free)
Verdura Paellas$23.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Giant white beans
More about Dagabi Cucina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$9.00
cauliflower puree, xnipec sauce, za'atar, pickled fresno, golden raisin, dill
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
CHICKEN TACOS$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Bohemian Biergarten image

PRETZELS

Bohemian Biergarten

2017 13th St, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Schnitzel$16.00
Beef Goulash$19.00
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
More about Bohemian Biergarten
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rona-rrito$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Walnut Cafe
Gemini image

 

Gemini

1115 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cauliflower a la Plancha$15.00
romesco, pickled raisins, hazelnuts (VG, GF, DF)
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
celery root puree, braised greens, roasted tomatoes, horseradish
Spare Ribs$15.00
sherry glaze, fresh herbs (GF, DF)
More about Gemini
Boulder Baked image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Boulder Baked

5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Half Dozen$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Chocolate Chip$1.75
More about Boulder Baked
Rincon Argentino image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Rincon Argentino

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#11 Espinaca$4.35
#8 Pollo Barbacoa$4.35
#9 Jamón Y Queso$4.35
More about Rincon Argentino
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
The Skip Scramble$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
My Ramen & Izakaya image

TAPAS • RAMEN

My Ramen & Izakaya

3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (3237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Gyoza$5.75
Napa cabbage, onions, and chicken wrapped in gyoza skin.
F / R
Served with diced carrot & celery, egg, and white & green onions.
Shoyu Ramen$14.00
Soy sauce base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
More about My Ramen & Izakaya
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$4.25
braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro
Short Rib$4.50
guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija
Gobernador$4.50
grilled shrimp, bacon, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder image

STEAKS

Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder

1922 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$17.00
Gruyère, Crostini
Simple Salad$14.00
Market Greens, Herbs & Vegetables, Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
The Wedge$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder

Burritos

Tacos

Curry

Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Salmon

Nachos

Fried Rice

