Boulder restaurants you'll love
Boulder's top cuisines
Must-try Boulder restaurants
Nopalito's
2850 Iris Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|House Bowls
|$7.50
|3 Taco's
|$7.50
|Mexican Churro
|$3.50
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Ferris Brieller Sandwich
|$10.99
turkey, brie, apples, arugula & pesto jam on ciabatta roll
|Crosswalk Sandwich
|$9.99
turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pesto mayo on sourdough
|Italian Stallion Sandwich
|$9.99
ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, yellow mustard & mayo on marbled rye
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)
|$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
|Chicken Kebob (gfo)
|$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
|Neopolitan Pizza (vg)
|$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - Boulder
928 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS
|$36.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
|THE WEDGE
|$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|A.M. Sandwich
|$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
|Sm Huevos Rancheros
|$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
|Large House Breakfast
|$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
SANDWICHES
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
|Popular items
|Parigot
|$11.00
French ham, swiss cheese, and butter.
|Alyce
|$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$13.50
Bacon and swiss cheese.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|California
|$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
|The Platter
|$95.00
[8 rolls $117 value] Kitsune's Kiss, Hanami, Denali, California, Asparagus Maki, New Orleans, Diablo, Washington DC
(sorry, no substitutions or modifications)
|Diablo
|$19.50
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with Seared Tuna, Scallions and Ponzu Sauce
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme
|$16.00
Chopped BBQ, queso, pickled onion & jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
|Warm Churros
|$6.00
4 PC warm churro, cinnamon, dulce de leche
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish
1932 14th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$7.00
Chilled edamame with Jacobson salt
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Organic miso with tofu
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Hot Disco Honey Pie
|$25.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil
|Arugula Salad
|$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Plain Pie
|$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1110 13th St., Boulder
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
SALADS
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|Duck Confit
|$28.00
Rustic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a cherry demiglace
|Baguette & Butter
|$9.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
|Flourless Chocolate Tort
|$8.00
Served with berries and whipped cream
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Popular items
|Crispy Potato Wedges (gf, v)
|$7.00
Harissa & Sea Salt (gf-v)
Upgrade to Fully Loaded with Cheese and Sauces. Contains Nuts (d-c-gf)
|ZEAL BEEF BRAISE
|$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
|Falafel (gf, vo)
|$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad, Hummus (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Popular items
|Flautitas
|$8.75
Corn tortillas filled with chicken. Deep fried served with sour cream
|Efrain Burrito
|$13.25
A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!
|Blue Corn Enchiladas
|$8.50
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.
Moe's Original BBQ
675 30th St., Boulder
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
|$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Zolo
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado Goddess Dip
|$10.00
local vegetables, crispy shallots, seeds, cornmeal crackers, molito powder, olive oil
|Colorado Tamales
|$16.00
roasted root vegetables, braised greens, butternut squash puree, green chile
|Winter Squash & Sage Gougeres
|$9.00
green onion buttermilk dressing, red pepper jelly, blue cheese
PIZZA • TAPAS
Dagabi Cucina
3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder
|Popular items
|Manchego Caesar
|$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
|Mushrooms & Feta
|$10.00
Button Mushrooms topped with Honey-Balsamic Glaze (Gluten-Free)
|Verdura Paellas
|$23.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Giant white beans
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
cauliflower puree, xnipec sauce, za'atar, pickled fresno, golden raisin, dill
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
PRETZELS
Bohemian Biergarten
2017 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Pork Schnitzel
|$16.00
|Beef Goulash
|$19.00
|Jager Schnitzel
|$19.00
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Rona-rrito
|$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Gemini
1115 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Cauliflower a la Plancha
|$15.00
romesco, pickled raisins, hazelnuts (VG, GF, DF)
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$26.00
celery root puree, braised greens, roasted tomatoes, horseradish
|Spare Ribs
|$15.00
sherry glaze, fresh herbs (GF, DF)
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Half Dozen
|$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Rincon Argentino
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|#11 Espinaca
|$4.35
|#8 Pollo Barbacoa
|$4.35
|#9 Jamón Y Queso
|$4.35
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
|The Skip Scramble
|$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
TAPAS • RAMEN
My Ramen & Izakaya
3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyoza
|$5.75
Napa cabbage, onions, and chicken wrapped in gyoza skin.
|F / R
Served with diced carrot & celery, egg, and white & green onions.
|Shoyu Ramen
|$14.00
Soy sauce base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1124 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.25
braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro
|Short Rib
|$4.50
guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija
|Gobernador
|$4.50
grilled shrimp, bacon, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF)
STEAKS
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
1922 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$17.00
Gruyère, Crostini
|Simple Salad
|$14.00
Market Greens, Herbs & Vegetables, Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
|The Wedge
|$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing