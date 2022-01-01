Golden restaurants you'll love

Go
Golden restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Golden

Top restaurants in Golden, Colorado

Not to be outdone by its sister city Aurora, Golden is yet another place that features a wide range of cuisine. In the mood for a classic American hamburger smothered with caramelized onions and mushrooms? No problem! Or are you looking for something more down-to-earth, like a cafe where you can sit down and eat a homemade scone and sip on espresso? Golden has both types of cuisine and much more.

In Golden, you'll find places for Mexican food, pizza, seafood, and donuts for the breakfast munchies. Not only that, but you’ll also find Italian restaurants, steakhouses, and locally-owned bakeries. Many of the best restaurants in town call Washington Avenue home, but that's not where you’ll find everything in Golden. You have to travel off the beaten path to find local favorites, which is part of the adventure.

If you’re into vegan cuisine, Golden has you covered there as well. Mediterranean restaurants and organic-inspired grills along North Rubey Drive are the best options. Think about it. How many cities in Colorado even have vegan-friendly restaurants? The answer is not many. But if you’re still wanting more, Golden has a broad range of bars, taverns, and brewpubs to round out its nightlife.

Golden's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Scroll right

Must-try Golden restaurants

Cafe 13 image

 

Cafe 13

1301 Arapahoe St., Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
Croissant Sandwich$8.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant
More about Cafe 13
Motomaki image

 

Motomaki

14650 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make Your Own: Bowl$4.00
Miso Soup$3.00
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$15.75
More about Motomaki
Launch Espresso Food Spirits image

SANDWICHES

Launch Espresso Food Spirits

18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
Shantytown$10.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
Born In the USA$11.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
More about Launch Espresso Food Spirits
The Buffalo Rose image

 

The Buffalo Rose

1119 Washington Ave., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PORK TORTA$10.00
Shredded adobo pork shoulder, jicama slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeno, red chili mayo.
CLASSIC BURGER$10.00
1/3 lb Angus burger, greens, tomato, onion, pickle. Choose Cheddar or Swiss.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
1/3 lb Angus Beef. Greens. Tomato. Onion. Pickle. Cheddar OR Swiss.
More about The Buffalo Rose
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen

811 12th St, Golden

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Catfish Poboy$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade
Dun Rite Pulled Pork$12.00
House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles
Pig Pen$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ
More about Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
Bonfire Burritos image

 

Bonfire Burritos

2221 Ford Street, Golden

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
B - The Classic$4.25
Eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, choice of meat (chorizo, sausage, bacon) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
B - Jackalope$5.00
Eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema and green chile
L - Burro$10.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
More about Bonfire Burritos
Windy Saddle Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Windy Saddle Cafe

1110 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.2 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Burrito$8.50
Veggie Burrito$8.50
Chai Charger
More about Windy Saddle Cafe
Genesee Pub & BBQ image

 

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pick 2 Smoked Meat$20.99
Your choice of two 6oz portions of our freshly smoked meats
Brisket Bomb$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, with melted cheddar jack cheese topped with two handmade onion rings on a 4" briouche bun
Chicken Wings
GF* Hickory Smoked Wings flash fried to delicious crispy perfection
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Bob's Atomic Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Atomic Burgers

1310 Ford St, Golden

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Today's Special:The Big Country$10.00
Our burger topped with chipotle lime BBQ sauce, double cheddar, and a handful of fries...
Hamburger$6.75
6oz Burger
Double Hamburger$10.50
Two 6oz Burgers
More about Bob's Atomic Burgers
Nosu Ramen image

 

Nosu Ramen

700 12TH ST #150, GOLDEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bao Buns- Pork$9.00
2 Pieces. Crispy Pork Belly in Bao Buns w Cucumber, Sriracha and Hoisin
Soup Dumplings$8.00
4 Pieces Pork Soup Dumplings. Chili Vinegar on the side
Braised Chicken Ramen$15.00
Braised Chicken Ramen Bowl. Chicken Broth. Lotus Root. Shishito Pepper. Poached Egg
More about Nosu Ramen
Tributary Food Hall image

GRILL

Tributary Food Hall

701 12th St., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Roast Beef French Dip$14.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
Prosciutto Sandwich$14.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula
More about Tributary Food Hall
Last Stand Tavern image

 

Last Stand Tavern

32138 CO-72, Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.99
Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Reuben Sandwich$14.99
More about Last Stand Tavern
Bono's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bono's Italian Restaurant

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Mama Bono Supreme$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, onions and black
olives with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce
Cheese Calzone$9.99
Stuffed with mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses
16" Cheese$17.49
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.99
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
Golden Backpack (Large)$22.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Large (14") Custom Pizza$15.49
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
Roaming Buffalo BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Roaming Buffalo BBQ

17121 S Golden Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Picnic Package$70.00
Mac & Cheese
More about Roaming Buffalo BBQ
Gold Mine Cupcakes image

 

Gold Mine Cupcakes

700 12th Street, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gold Mine Cupcakes
Restaurant banner

 

Golden Mill

1012 Ford Street, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Golden Mill
Restaurant banner

 

Seasoned Swine

-15800 W. Colfax Ave., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seasoned Swine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Golden

Burritos

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Golden to explore

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston