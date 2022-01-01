Golden restaurants you'll love
Not to be outdone by its sister city Aurora, Golden is yet another place that features a wide range of cuisine. In the mood for a classic American hamburger smothered with caramelized onions and mushrooms? No problem! Or are you looking for something more down-to-earth, like a cafe where you can sit down and eat a homemade scone and sip on espresso? Golden has both types of cuisine and much more.
In Golden, you'll find places for Mexican food, pizza, seafood, and donuts for the breakfast munchies. Not only that, but you’ll also find Italian restaurants, steakhouses, and locally-owned bakeries. Many of the best restaurants in town call Washington Avenue home, but that's not where you’ll find everything in Golden. You have to travel off the beaten path to find local favorites, which is part of the adventure.
If you’re into vegan cuisine, Golden has you covered there as well. Mediterranean restaurants and organic-inspired grills along North Rubey Drive are the best options. Think about it. How many cities in Colorado even have vegan-friendly restaurants? The answer is not many. But if you’re still wanting more, Golden has a broad range of bars, taverns, and brewpubs to round out its nightlife.
Cafe 13
1301 Arapahoe St., Golden
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
|Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant
Motomaki
14650 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Make Your Own: Bowl
|$4.00
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
|2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL
|$15.75
SANDWICHES
Launch Espresso Food Spirits
18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden
|Popular items
|Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
|Shantytown
|$10.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
|Born In the USA
|$11.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
The Buffalo Rose
1119 Washington Ave., Golden
|Popular items
|PORK TORTA
|$10.00
Shredded adobo pork shoulder, jicama slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeno, red chili mayo.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$10.00
1/3 lb Angus burger, greens, tomato, onion, pickle. Choose Cheddar or Swiss.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
1/3 lb Angus Beef. Greens. Tomato. Onion. Pickle. Cheddar OR Swiss.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
811 12th St, Golden
|Popular items
|Blackened Catfish Poboy
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade
|Dun Rite Pulled Pork
|$12.00
House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles
|Pig Pen
|$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ
Bonfire Burritos
2221 Ford Street, Golden
|Popular items
|B - The Classic
|$4.25
Eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, choice of meat (chorizo, sausage, bacon) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
|B - Jackalope
|$5.00
Eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema and green chile
|L - Burro
|$10.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
SANDWICHES
Windy Saddle Cafe
1110 Washington Ave, Golden
|Popular items
|Meat Burrito
|$8.50
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50
|Chai Charger
Genesee Pub & BBQ
25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden
|Popular items
|Pick 2 Smoked Meat
|$20.99
Your choice of two 6oz portions of our freshly smoked meats
|Brisket Bomb
|$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, with melted cheddar jack cheese topped with two handmade onion rings on a 4" briouche bun
|Chicken Wings
GF* Hickory Smoked Wings flash fried to delicious crispy perfection
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Atomic Burgers
1310 Ford St, Golden
|Popular items
|Today's Special:The Big Country
|$10.00
Our burger topped with chipotle lime BBQ sauce, double cheddar, and a handful of fries...
|Hamburger
|$6.75
6oz Burger
|Double Hamburger
|$10.50
Two 6oz Burgers
Nosu Ramen
700 12TH ST #150, GOLDEN
|Popular items
|Bao Buns- Pork
|$9.00
2 Pieces. Crispy Pork Belly in Bao Buns w Cucumber, Sriracha and Hoisin
|Soup Dumplings
|$8.00
4 Pieces Pork Soup Dumplings. Chili Vinegar on the side
|Braised Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
Braised Chicken Ramen Bowl. Chicken Broth. Lotus Root. Shishito Pepper. Poached Egg
GRILL
Tributary Food Hall
701 12th St., Golden
|Popular items
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Roast Beef French Dip
|$14.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$14.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula
Last Stand Tavern
32138 CO-72, Golden
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.99
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.99
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bono's Italian Restaurant
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
|Popular items
|16" Mama Bono Supreme
|$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, onions and black
olives with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce
|Cheese Calzone
|$9.99
Stuffed with mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses
|16" Cheese
|$17.49
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
1305 Washington Ave, Golden
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
|Golden Backpack (Large)
|$22.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
|Large (14") Custom Pizza
|$15.49
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Roaming Buffalo BBQ
17121 S Golden Rd, Golden
|Popular items
|Picnic Package
|$70.00
|Mac & Cheese
Gold Mine Cupcakes
700 12th Street, Golden
Golden Mill
1012 Ford Street, Golden
Seasoned Swine
-15800 W. Colfax Ave., Golden