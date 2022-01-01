Golden restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Golden, Colorado

Not to be outdone by its sister city Aurora, Golden is yet another place that features a wide range of cuisine. In the mood for a classic American hamburger smothered with caramelized onions and mushrooms? No problem! Or are you looking for something more down-to-earth, like a cafe where you can sit down and eat a homemade scone and sip on espresso? Golden has both types of cuisine and much more.



In Golden, you'll find places for Mexican food, pizza, seafood, and donuts for the breakfast munchies. Not only that, but you’ll also find Italian restaurants, steakhouses, and locally-owned bakeries. Many of the best restaurants in town call Washington Avenue home, but that's not where you’ll find everything in Golden. You have to travel off the beaten path to find local favorites, which is part of the adventure.



If you’re into vegan cuisine, Golden has you covered there as well. Mediterranean restaurants and organic-inspired grills along North Rubey Drive are the best options. Think about it. How many cities in Colorado even have vegan-friendly restaurants? The answer is not many. But if you’re still wanting more, Golden has a broad range of bars, taverns, and brewpubs to round out its nightlife.