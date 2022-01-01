Golden breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Golden
More about Cafe 13
Cafe 13
1301 Arapahoe St., Golden
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
|Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant
More about Bonfire Burritos
Bonfire Burritos
2221 Ford Street, Golden
|Popular items
|B - The Classic
|$4.25
Eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, choice of meat (chorizo, sausage, bacon) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
|B - Jackalope
|$5.00
Eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema and green chile
|L - Burro
|$10.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema