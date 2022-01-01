Fort Collins restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fort Collins restaurants
White Tree Sushi
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$8.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Our homemade miso soup! Miso is mixed in a light seafood and vegetable broth, served with a bit of tofu and scallions
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Mushroom Cabernet Philly
|$12.99
Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
|Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.49
Crisp tortillas loaded with jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes & green onions with chips & salsa.
|Hand breaded Dunked Tenders
|$11.99
Enjoy our hand-breaded chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Bounty Bowl
|$14.25
Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.
|Scrambled Tofu
|$13.25
Seasoned tofu and fresh veggies scrambled together. Served with grilled potatoes, avocado, and toast.
|Green Chili Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$4.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
|Coleslaw
|$5.00
mayo, vinegar, scallion, cabbage, carrots, ginger
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
|Signature Box Lunch
|$13.49
A specialty sandwich of your choice – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.
|Turkey Trailhead
|$11.29
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard
The Still Whiskey Steaks
151 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Pasta Primavera
|$18.00
Cavatappi Pasta and roasted vegetables in a creamy nutmeg sauce.
|Prime Sirloin
|$26.00
10oz hand-cut
|Steamed Mussels
|$17.00
House made chorizo, Calabrian chilis, roasted tomato, garlic, white wine, herbs, served with grilled bread.
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|BLT-YAY
|$10.50
Freshly grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
|Chomper
|$11.25
Mixed greens (green leaf lettuce and organic baby spinach), sliced turkey, bacon bites, hard boiled egg, assorted cheese cubes, cucumber, tomato & garbanzo beans with your choice of dressing on the SIDE.
|THE ITALIANO
|$11.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, peppered salami, beechwood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, deli dressing, spicy creamy balsamic on a French Baguette.
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$14.95
Slow roasted beef, Swiss cheese, French roll served with fries
|Moot House Burger
|$14.95
All natural beef, Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with fries
|Fish & Chips
|$17.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Texas Two Step Burger
|$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
|All American Burger
|$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
|Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger
|$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Daily Doughnut
|$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
|Wendy Peffercorn Single
|$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
|Burger Family Pack
|$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
The Regional
130 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|fried oyster mushroom sandwich
|$14.00
|Boston Bibb Salad
|$8.00
|Carrot cake
|$7.00
Chick'nCone
234 North College Avenue #B1, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Sandwich
|$5.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick’nCone
|$8.00
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Cajun Fries
|$3.00
Famous Cajun Fries!
little on mountain
1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|thursday's family meal
|$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
|egg sandwich
|$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
|bourbon old fashioned - bottle
|$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
Pobre Pancho's
1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Meat with Meat Paco Macho
|$14.95
Burrito stuffed with Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese and Lettuce
|Chile Relleno
|$5.50
Mild Chile Pepper deep fried into a soft outer shell, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese
|Pancho Dip
|$3.35
bean and cheese dip
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Gib's Dozen
|$13.49
13 Bagels.
|8oz Cream Cheese
|$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
|N.Y.C.
|$9.99
Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.
The Post Chicken & Beer
1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Post Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
|Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
|Fried Chicken Family Love
|$49.95
8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$5.49
Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
|60/40 Combo
|$10.28
60% Beef 40% bacon patty! lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$3.99
white truffle oil, parmesan, parsley
JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches
1501 W Elizabeth St. Suite 4, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Smoked Brisket, Chipotle Lime Mayo, Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast
|FoCo P-Po (PeePoh)
|$10.50
Flavor Grenade! Smoked Pork Topped with Queso Verde, Green Chili Salsa & Funyuns on Texas Toast
|El Cubano
|$10.50
A Classic! House Made Cuban Mustard, JoJos Pickles, Smoked Pork, House Cured Ham & Swiss Cheese pressed on Texas Toast
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|8oz Cream Cheese
|$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
|Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
|The Triple
|$9.39
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheese.
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
|Local Sausage Pizza
|$17.75
Peperonata, Calabrese chilies, fontina cheese, herbed goat cheese, spinach
The Waffle Lab
130 w. olive st, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
|Maple-Bacon Bliss
|$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.
|Breakfast Sammie
|$9.00
Our classic waffle split in half then filled with two local over easy cage-free eggs with melted swiss and cheddar. LOOK at our add-ons!
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
|The Soup & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Gib's Dozen
|$13.49
13 Bagels.
|Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
|Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
Retreat Bakery Bar
2601 S Lemay Ave Suite 21, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
A yeast raised dough filled with cinnamon and fresh apples, fried to perfection and glazed.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
Brioche rolled with a cinnamon filling and topped with icing.
|Sprinkle Cookie
|$2.50
Chewy sugar cookie topped with rainbow sprinkles.
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$11.29
Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
|Pilgrim
|$11.79
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, mayo
|BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Burger
|$10.95
Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle
|Mogul
|$12.65
Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing
|Lizzies Sub
|$11.95
Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing
Otto Pint
1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Big Christmas
|$13.00
Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.00
Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart
|BBQ Drew
|$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and red onion
Comet Chicken
126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|4 Piece Basket
|$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|5 Piece Basket
|$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|3 Piece Basket
|$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Sorrento
|$17.00
|Chicken Franchaise
|$18.00
|Mascarpone Cheesecake
|$8.00
Juli y Juan's Kitchen
1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Beef Bulgogi Bao: (order of 2) (GF, DF)
|$15.00
Order of 2. Flash seared thinly sliced Ribeye, quick pickled veggies, saamjang sauce (gochujang, doenjang, sesame oil, ginger and scallions), a touch of kewpie, all inside a steamed bun.
|Black Sesame Mochi Cake: (GF)
|$5.00
Glutinous rice flour infused with toasted black sesame and a black caramel sauce on top, with sake-infuse black sesame coconut whipped cream.
|Chicken FireBalls; (order of 8)(GF, *DF)
|$10.00
Order of 6. Juicy Chicken Meatballs, served with medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, topped with fresh parsley.