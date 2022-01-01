Fort Collins restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fort Collins

Fort Collins's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Fort Collins restaurants

White Tree Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

White Tree Sushi

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$8.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Miso Soup$3.00
Our homemade miso soup! Miso is mixed in a light seafood and vegetable broth, served with a bit of tofu and scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber
More about White Tree Sushi
Banner pic

 

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mushroom Cabernet Philly$12.99
Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla$12.49
Crisp tortillas loaded with jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes & green onions with chips & salsa.
Hand breaded Dunked Tenders$11.99
Enjoy our hand-breaded chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Rainbow Restaurant image

 

Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bounty Bowl$14.25
Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.
Scrambled Tofu$13.25
Seasoned tofu and fresh veggies scrambled together. Served with grilled potatoes, avocado, and toast.
Green Chili Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Smok image

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork$4.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
Coleslaw$5.00
mayo, vinegar, scallion, cabbage, carrots, ginger
Mac & Cheese$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
More about Smok
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Signature Box Lunch$13.49
A specialty sandwich of your choice – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.
Turkey Trailhead$11.29
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
The Still Whiskey Steaks image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Still Whiskey Steaks

151 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.9 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pasta Primavera$18.00
Cavatappi Pasta and roasted vegetables in a creamy nutmeg sauce.
Prime Sirloin$26.00
10oz hand-cut
Steamed Mussels$17.00
House made chorizo, Calabrian chilis, roasted tomato, garlic, white wine, herbs, served with grilled bread.
More about The Still Whiskey Steaks
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews

120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT-YAY$10.50
Freshly grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
Chomper$11.25
Mixed greens (green leaf lettuce and organic baby spinach), sliced turkey, bacon bites, hard boiled egg, assorted cheese cubes, cucumber, tomato & garbanzo beans with your choice of dressing on the SIDE.
THE ITALIANO$11.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, peppered salami, beechwood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, deli dressing, spicy creamy balsamic on a French Baguette.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
The Moot House image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$14.95
Slow roasted beef, Swiss cheese, French roll served with fries
Moot House Burger$14.95
All natural beef, Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with fries
Fish & Chips$17.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
More about The Moot House
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Two Step Burger$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
All American Burger$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
More about Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm image

 

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Daily Doughnut$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
Wendy Peffercorn Single$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
Burger Family Pack$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
More about The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
The Regional image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Regional

130 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
fried oyster mushroom sandwich$14.00
Boston Bibb Salad$8.00
Carrot cake$7.00
More about The Regional
Chick'nCone image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

234 North College Avenue #B1, Fort Collins

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sandwich$5.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick’nCone$8.00
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Cajun Fries$3.00
Famous Cajun Fries!
More about Chick'nCone
little on mountain image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

little on mountain

1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
thursday's family meal$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
egg sandwich$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
bourbon old fashioned - bottle$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
More about little on mountain
Pobre Pancho's image

TORTA • GRILL

Pobre Pancho's

1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 3.9 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat with Meat Paco Macho$14.95
Burrito stuffed with Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese and Lettuce
Chile Relleno$5.50
Mild Chile Pepper deep fried into a soft outer shell, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese
Pancho Dip$3.35
bean and cheese dip
More about Pobre Pancho's
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Gib's NY Bagels

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gib's Dozen$13.49
13 Bagels.
8oz Cream Cheese$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
N.Y.C.$9.99
Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
Fried Chicken Family Love$49.95
8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs image

 

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs

140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$5.49
Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
60/40 Combo$10.28
60% Beef 40% bacon patty! lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
Truffle Fries$3.99
white truffle oil, parmesan, parsley
More about Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches image

 

JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches

1501 W Elizabeth St. Suite 4, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$11.00
Smoked Brisket, Chipotle Lime Mayo, Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast
FoCo P-Po (PeePoh)$10.50
Flavor Grenade! Smoked Pork Topped with Queso Verde, Green Chili Salsa & Funyuns on Texas Toast
El Cubano$10.50
A Classic! House Made Cuban Mustard, JoJos Pickles, Smoked Pork, House Cured Ham & Swiss Cheese pressed on Texas Toast
More about JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS

Gib's NY Bagels

1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Cream Cheese$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
The Triple$9.39
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheese.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Nick's Italian image

PIZZA

Nick's Italian

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
Local Sausage Pizza$17.75
Peperonata, Calabrese chilies, fontina cheese, herbed goat cheese, spinach
More about Nick's Italian
The Waffle Lab image

 

The Waffle Lab

130 w. olive st, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
Maple-Bacon Bliss$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.
Breakfast Sammie$9.00
Our classic waffle split in half then filled with two local over easy cage-free eggs with melted swiss and cheddar. LOOK at our add-ons!
More about The Waffle Lab
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

 

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
The Soup & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Gib's NY Bagels image

 

Gib's NY Bagels

2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gib's Dozen$13.49
13 Bagels.
Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
BG pic

 

Retreat Bakery Bar

2601 S Lemay Ave Suite 21, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Fritter$3.25
A yeast raised dough filled with cinnamon and fresh apples, fried to perfection and glazed.
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Brioche rolled with a cinnamon filling and topped with icing.
Sprinkle Cookie$2.50
Chewy sugar cookie topped with rainbow sprinkles.
More about Retreat Bakery Bar
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$11.29
Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
Pilgrim$11.79
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, mayo
BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$10.95
Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle
Mogul$12.65
Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing
Lizzies Sub$11.95
Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing
More about Avogadro's Number
Otto Pint image

PIZZA • GRILL

Otto Pint

1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 3.7 (259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Christmas$13.00
Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake
Chicken Pesto$12.00
Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart
BBQ Drew$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and red onion
More about Otto Pint
Comet Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Comet Chicken

126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (2892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Piece Basket$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
5 Piece Basket$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
3 Piece Basket$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
More about Comet Chicken
Domenics - Fort Collins image

 

Domenics - Fort Collins

931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sorrento$17.00
Chicken Franchaise$18.00
Mascarpone Cheesecake$8.00
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Juli y Juan's Kitchen image

 

Juli y Juan's Kitchen

1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Bulgogi Bao: (order of 2) (GF, DF)$15.00
Order of 2. Flash seared thinly sliced Ribeye, quick pickled veggies, saamjang sauce (gochujang, doenjang, sesame oil, ginger and scallions), a touch of kewpie, all inside a steamed bun.
Black Sesame Mochi Cake: (GF)$5.00
Glutinous rice flour infused with toasted black sesame and a black caramel sauce on top, with sake-infuse black sesame coconut whipped cream.
Chicken FireBalls; (order of 8)(GF, *DF)$10.00
Order of 6. Juicy Chicken Meatballs, served with medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, topped with fresh parsley.
More about Juli y Juan's Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Cookies

Cake

Cobb Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston