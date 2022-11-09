Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panino's - Fort Colins

review star

No reviews yet

310 West Prospect Road

Fort Collins, CO 80526

HANDMADE BREAD STICKS
CREATE YOUR OWN PASTA
SPINACH ARTICHOKE POPPERS

APPETIZERS

BACON JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.99

Our housemade dough stued with bacon, jalapeno, cream cheese Served with a side of ranch

SPINACH ARTICHOKE POPPERS

SPINACH ARTICHOKE POPPERS

$8.99

Our housemade dough stued with spinach, artichoke, cream cheese Served with a side of roasted red pepper ranch

MEATBALL SLIDERS

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$9.99

Our handrolled meatballs served open face on toasted garlic bread with marinara, provolone, parmesan

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$7.99

Garlic bread baked with marinara, mozzarella, cheddar

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

Honey baked drums and wings fried and tossed in choice of garlic parmesan, barbque, or bualo sauce

HANDMADE BREAD STICKS

HANDMADE BREAD STICKS

$5.99

Parmesan crusted. Served with marinara or ranch

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$8.99

Traditionaly breaded. Served with fresh basil marinara

PANINO CHEESE STICKS

$7.99

Our dough rolled at and baked with mozzarella, cheddar. Served with fresh basil marinara or ranch

PEPPERONI PANINO CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

Our dough rolled at and baked with mozzarella, cheddar and pepperoni. Served with fresh basil marinara or ranch

SPINACH FETA FLATBREAD

SPINACH FETA FLATBREAD

$9.99

Fresh baked with olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, provolone, feta

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

Banana peppers, black olive, carrot

HOUSE SALAD FULL

HOUSE SALAD FULL

$12.99

Banana peppers, black olive, carrot

ITALIAN CHEF'S

ITALIAN CHEF'S

$11.99

Pepperoni, red onion, black olive, mushroom, tomato, salami, banana pepper, mozzarella

Spinach Chicken Salad

Spinach Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crisp bacon, mushroom, red onion, handmade breadstick croutons, tomato

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

Fresh romaine, chicken breast, breadstick croutons, parmesan

COBB

COBB

$12.99

Chicken breast, crisp bacon, black olive, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrot

ULTIMATE GARDEN

$10.99

Tomato, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, black olive

GREEK

$12.99

Gyro shavings, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, red onion, feta, green olive, black olive, tzaziki

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (HALF)

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (HALF)

$7.99

Fresh romaine, chicken breast, breadstick croutons, parmesan

CHICKEN SPINACH (HALF)

CHICKEN SPINACH (HALF)

$7.99

Crisp bacon, mushroom, red onion, handmade breadstick croutons, tomato

COBB (HALF)

COBB (HALF)

$7.99

Chicken breast, crisp bacon, black olive, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg

GREEK (HALF)

$7.99

Gyro shavings, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, red onion, feta, green olive, black olive, tzaziki

ITALIAN CHEF'S (HALF)

ITALIAN CHEF'S (HALF)

$6.99

Pepperoni, red onion, black olive, mushroom, tomato, salami, banana pepper, mozzarella

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD (HALF)

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD (HALF)

$7.99

Chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrot

ULTIMATE GARDEN (HALF)

$10.99

Tomato, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, black olive

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$6.99

PASTAS

GARDEN BAKE

GARDEN BAKE

$15.99

Fettuccine with fresh spinach, zucchini, onion, mushroom, and chicken breast in Alfredo, topped with Parmesan & provolone

CHX FETT ALFREDO

$15.98
CHICKEN FREDO BLEU

CHICKEN FREDO BLEU

$16.99

Sauteed mushrooms & broccoli with gorgonzola & Alfredo over fettuccine with crispy fried chicken breast

STEAK FREDO BLEU

$21.99Out of stock

Sauteed mushrooms & broccoli with gorgonzola & Alfredo over fettuccine with seared ribeye steak

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.99+

Baked with our house red sauce, provolone cheese, & romano cheese, served with spaghetti or sauteed primavera veggies

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$10.99+

Baked with our house red sauce, provolone cheese, & romano cheese, served with spaghetti or sauteed primavera veggies

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.98
JALAPENO BACON MAC & CHEESE

JALAPENO BACON MAC & CHEESE

$13.99

Penne baked with housemade cheese sauce

ITALIAN PLATTER

$19.99

Eggplant or chicken parmigiana, lasagna, spaghetti with one meatball or sausage

LASAGNA

$10.99+

Our meaty homemade Italian recipe

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$13.99

SICILIAN SCAMPI

$19.99

Spaghetti tossed with creamy garlic scampi sauce, shrimp, sundried tomato, spinach, red onion

CREATE YOUR OWN PASTA

$10.99

PANINOS

FULL SIZE #8 PANINO

$13.99

Steak, bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, mushroom, red onion, spinach, mozzarella

FULL SIZE 2 X 4

FULL SIZE 2 X 4

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, ham, mozzarella, cheddar

FULL SIZE BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINO

FULL SIZE BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINO

$12.99

Chicken breast, buffalo sauce, celery, Swiss, bleu cheese, ranch

FULL SIZE COMBO

$13.99

Choice of meat, black olive, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mozzarella.

FULL SIZE COWBOY

$13.99

Ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing

FULL SIZE DREAM STEAK

FULL SIZE DREAM STEAK

$13.99

Steak, bacon jalapeno cream cheese, ovenroasted onion, bell pepper, garlic, mushroom, provolone

FULL SIZE FARMER

$12.99

Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, ranch, lettuce, tomato

FULL SIZE GINO

$13.99

Choice of meatball or Italian sausage or both, oven roasted onion, bell pepper, garlic, provolone, Parmesan, marinara

FULL SIZE GRINDER

FULL SIZE GRINDER

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo

FULL SIZE GYRO

$13.99

Gyro shavings, feta, provolone, romaine, tomato, onion, Tzatziki sauce

FULL SIZE PHILLY

$13.99

Steak, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, provolone, side of ranch

FULL SIZE PESTO CHICKEN

$13.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella, basil pesto**, spinach, zucchini, tomato, pesto mayo

FULL SIZE POPEYE

$13.99

Chicken breast, spinach, bacon, mushroom, onion, tomato, Swiss, Italian dressing

FULL SIZE ROMAN

FULL SIZE ROMAN

$13.99

Chicken breast, artichoke heart, red onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil, feta, mozzarella, homemade sundried tomato and roasted red pepper aioli

FULL SIZE SPAGHETTI PIE

FULL SIZE SPAGHETTI PIE

$12.99

Spaghetti, choice of meat, mozzarella, smothered in marinara, topped with Parmesan

FULL SIZE STEAK 'N BAC

FULL SIZE STEAK 'N BAC

$13.99

Steak, bacon, basil pesto**, garlic, mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze

FULL SIZE WHOPPA

$12.99

Beef, onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo

BUILD YOUR OWN

$7.99

Mozzarella & one topping

HALF #8 PANINO

$8.99

Steak, bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, mushroom, red onion, spinach, mozzarella

HALF 2 X 4

HALF 2 X 4

$8.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, ham, mozzarella, cheddar

HALF BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINO

HALF BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINO

$8.99

Chicken breast, buffalo sauce, celery, Swiss, bleu cheese, ranch

HALF COMBO

$8.99

Choice of meat, black olive, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mozzarella.

HALF COWBOY

$8.99

Ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing

HALF DREAM STEAK

HALF DREAM STEAK

$8.99

Steak, bacon jalapeno cream cheese, ovenroasted onion, bell pepper, garlic, mushroom, provolone

HALF FARMER

$8.99

Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, ranch, lettuce, tomato

HALF GINO

$8.99

Choice of meatball or Italian sausage or both, oven roasted onion, bell pepper, garlic, provolone, Parmesan, marinara

HALF GRINDER

HALF GRINDER

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo

HALF GYRO

$8.99

Gyro shavings, feta, provolone, romaine, tomato, onion, Tzatziki sauce

HALF PHILLY

$8.99

Steak, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, provolone, side of ranch

HALF PESTO CHICKEN

$8.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella, basil pesto**, spinach, zucchini, tomato, pesto mayo

HALF POPEYE

$8.99

Chicken breast, spinach, bacon, mushroom, onion, tomato, Swiss, Italian dressing

HALF ROMAN

HALF ROMAN

$8.99

Chicken breast, artichoke heart, red onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil, feta, mozzarella, homemade sundried tomato and roasted red pepper aioli

HALF SPAGHETTI PIE

HALF SPAGHETTI PIE

$8.99

Spaghetti, choice of meat, mozzarella, smothered in marinara, topped with Parmesan

HALF STEAK 'N BAC

HALF STEAK 'N BAC

$8.99

Steak, bacon, basil pesto**, garlic, mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze

HALF WHOPPA

$8.99

Beef, onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo

HALF BUILD YOU OWN

$5.99

Mozzarella & one topping

SMALL PIZZA

SM MARGHARITA

$8.99

Three cheeses, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze

SM BIG "T"

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, mushroom, bell pepper

SM ALL MEAT PIE

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, bacon

SM AGGIE

$9.99

Spinach artichoke cream cheese, pepperoni, goathorn pepper, banana pepper

SM SICILIAN

$9.99

pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper

SM MOMMA'S

$9.99

Spinach, mushroom, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, garlic, red onion, tomato

SM CREATE YOUR OWN

$6.99

You’re the chef - build your own pizza!

MEDIUM PIZZA

MED CREATE YOUR OWN

$8.99

You’re the chef - build your own pizza!

MED ALL MEAT PIE

MED ALL MEAT PIE

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, bacon

MED MOMMA'S

MED MOMMA'S

$14.99

Spinach, mushroom, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, garlic, red onion, tomato

MED AGGIE

MED AGGIE

$14.99

Spinach artichoke cream cheese, pepperoni, goathorn pepper, banana pepper

MED SICILIAN

$14.99

pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper

MED BIG "T"

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, mushroom, bell pepper

MED MARGHARITA

MED MARGHARITA

$12.59

Three cheeses, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze

LG PIZZA

LG PEPPERONI

LG PEPPERONI

$15.49

LG CREATE YOUR OWN

$13.99

You’re the chef - build your own pizza!

LG MARGHARITA

$18.99

Three cheeses, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze

LG BIG "T"

$24.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, mushroom, bell pepper

LG ALL MEAT PIE

$24.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, bacon

LG SICILIAN

$24.99

pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper

LG AGGIE

$24.99

Spinach artichoke cream cheese, pepperoni, goathorn pepper, banana pepper

LG MOMMA'S

$24.99

Spinach, mushroom, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, garlic, red onion, tomato

DESSERT

CANNOLI

$2.99

crispy italian pastry shells hand filled to order with sweetened premium ricotta and chocolate

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Served with berry compote

MUD PIE

MUD PIE

$6.99

Cappucino ice cream from Walrus with caramel and fudge with an oreo crust

GRASSHOPPER PIE

GRASSHOPPER PIE

$6.99Out of stock

Mint Chocolate chip ice cream from Walrus with caramel and fudge with an oreo crust

Limited Time Cannolis

$3.50Out of stock

Vinilla Ice Cream

$2.99

EXTRA SIDES AND SAUCES

Side of Alfredo

$1.50

Side of ranch

$0.99

Side of marinara

$0.99

16 oz Bottle of ranch

$6.00

16 oz Alfredo

$7.99

16 oz Marinara

$6.00

Side of Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Side of Italian Sausage Links (2)

$6.00

Garlic Bread (2 pc)

$2.99

Side of Shrimp (10)

$9.00

Side of Pasta Salad

$1.50

Basket Fries

$3.99

Side Pesto Mayo

$1.50

Side Of Veggies

$4.99

Side Of Prima Veggie

$4.99

N/A TO-GO Beverage

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

PANINOS LEMONADES

$4.99

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.99

ITALIAN CREAM SODA

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family-owned, vintage inspired, neighborhood eatery. We aim to HONOR our co-workers, resources, and guests with everything we do and want everyone to feels SEEN, VALUED, and ENJOYED. We hope you enjoyed your time here as much as we enjoyed serving you.

Website

Location

310 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Directions

