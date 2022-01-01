Louisville restaurants you'll love

Louisville restaurants
Toast
  • Louisville

Louisville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Louisville restaurants

Zucca Italian Ristorante image

 

Zucca Italian Ristorante

808 Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagne Bolognese$16.00
Bolognese sauce, ricotta, herbs, mozzarella, garlic toast
Lg Arugula & Pear$12.50
pears, gorgonzola radicchio, toasted hazelnuts golden balsamic vinaigrette
Small Arugula & Pear$8.00
pears, gorgonzola radicchio, toasted hazelnuts golden balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zucca Italian Ristorante
Lucky Pie Louisville image

 

Lucky Pie Louisville

637 Front Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, grana.
Fresh Mozz'$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
Popeye$15.00
Olive oil & sea salt, mozzarella, fontina, spinach, garlic, grana, pecoreno.
More about Lucky Pie Louisville
Busaba Thai image

 

Busaba Thai

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Curry$14.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
Drunken [VOA]$14.00
Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.
Vegetable Egg Roll (2) [V]$5.00
Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce
More about Busaba Thai
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections

836 Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Latte$3.25
Latte
1/3 espresso, 2/3 hot milk, thin layer of foam. A cafe latte should have the same glossy finish as the cappuccino. This is pulled with a double ristretto.
BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL EGG SANDWICH$4.00
Bagel & Egg = Base
Add meat, cheese, or veggies of your choice!
CUBANA PANINI$11.00
Smoked pork, grilled ham, swiss, spicy pickles, chipotle mayo & dijon mustard on ciabatta
More about Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
/pôr/ wine house image

 

/pôr/ wine house

701 A Main St, Lousville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BRUSCHETTA$7.00
gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic
BURRATA & BRAISED TOMATOES$19.00
pomodoro sauce | sherry agave roasted garlic | fresh basil | pistachio crumbles | grilled sourdough
STEAK FRITES$32.00
12oz New York Strip | rosemary truffle frites |arugula salad | bone marrow butter
More about /pôr/ wine house
The Huckleberry image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Huckleberry

700 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant Sandwich$9.00
fried eggs, cheddar, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, served with fruit
Country Breakfast$8.75
2 eggs, potatoes, and biscuit, with choice of bacon, chicken green chili sausage, pork sausage, or grilled ham
Mixed Berry Crepe$9.25
mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, and vanilla topped with a mixed berry sauce served with eggs 9.25 and a choice of meat 10.25
More about The Huckleberry
Boss Lady Pizza image

 

Boss Lady Pizza

1613 Coalton Rd, Superior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, ranch swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
12" Betty Sticks$7.35
fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)
12" Hawt Bettys$8.93
fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flakes, honey drizzle, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)
More about Boss Lady Pizza
Angry Horse Eatery image

 

Angry Horse Eatery

1 Superior Dr., Superior

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Ivory-BBQ Pork Panini$15.00
Pepperjack cheese, beer battered onion rings, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
Superior Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, raisins, dates, cayenne dusted almonds, fresh strawberries, green apples, grated parmesan, shallot strawberry vinaigrette
Loaded Buffalo Shoestrings$11.00
Red Bird Farms chicken strip, shredded american cheese, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, chopped applewood smoked bacon
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Verde image

FRENCH FRIES

Verde

640 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Chips, Guac, and red salsa
Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, Piña Salsa
Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, & choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)
More about Verde
Switch Pop-ups image

 

Switch Pop-ups

836 1/2 Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
December 23rd 6pm$20.00
Vegas Bash NYE 2018$60.00
2018 Halloween Party$10.00
More about Switch Pop-ups
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar image

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese.
Sausage Biscuit Sandwich$5.99
Sausage and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
Bacon Biscuit Sandwich$5.99
Thick, crispy bacon strips and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
The Rotary image

 

The Rotary

1116 W. Dillon Rd. #5, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rotary

Burritos

Turkey Clubs

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Paninis

Cheese Pizza

