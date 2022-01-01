Louisville restaurants you'll love
More about Zucca Italian Ristorante
Zucca Italian Ristorante
808 Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Lasagne Bolognese
|$16.00
Bolognese sauce, ricotta, herbs, mozzarella, garlic toast
|Lg Arugula & Pear
|$12.50
pears, gorgonzola radicchio, toasted hazelnuts golden balsamic vinaigrette
|Small Arugula & Pear
|$8.00
pears, gorgonzola radicchio, toasted hazelnuts golden balsamic vinaigrette
More about Lucky Pie Louisville
Lucky Pie Louisville
637 Front Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Prosciutto
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, grana.
|Fresh Mozz'
|$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
|Popeye
|$15.00
Olive oil & sea salt, mozzarella, fontina, spinach, garlic, grana, pecoreno.
More about Busaba Thai
Busaba Thai
133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
|Drunken [VOA]
|$14.00
Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.
|Vegetable Egg Roll (2) [V]
|$5.00
Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce
More about Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
836 Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.25
Latte
1/3 espresso, 2/3 hot milk, thin layer of foam. A cafe latte should have the same glossy finish as the cappuccino. This is pulled with a double ristretto.
|BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL EGG SANDWICH
|$4.00
Bagel & Egg = Base
Add meat, cheese, or veggies of your choice!
|CUBANA PANINI
|$11.00
Smoked pork, grilled ham, swiss, spicy pickles, chipotle mayo & dijon mustard on ciabatta
More about /pôr/ wine house
/pôr/ wine house
701 A Main St, Lousville
|Popular items
|BRUSCHETTA
|$7.00
gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic
|BURRATA & BRAISED TOMATOES
|$19.00
pomodoro sauce | sherry agave roasted garlic | fresh basil | pistachio crumbles | grilled sourdough
|STEAK FRITES
|$32.00
12oz New York Strip | rosemary truffle frites |arugula salad | bone marrow butter
More about The Huckleberry
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Huckleberry
700 Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Croissant Sandwich
|$9.00
fried eggs, cheddar, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, served with fruit
|Country Breakfast
|$8.75
2 eggs, potatoes, and biscuit, with choice of bacon, chicken green chili sausage, pork sausage, or grilled ham
|Mixed Berry Crepe
|$9.25
mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, and vanilla topped with a mixed berry sauce served with eggs 9.25 and a choice of meat 10.25
More about Boss Lady Pizza
Boss Lady Pizza
1613 Coalton Rd, Superior
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, ranch swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
|12" Betty Sticks
|$7.35
fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)
|12" Hawt Bettys
|$8.93
fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flakes, honey drizzle, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Angry Horse Eatery
1 Superior Dr., Superior
|Popular items
|Pulled Ivory-BBQ Pork Panini
|$15.00
Pepperjack cheese, beer battered onion rings, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
|Superior Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, raisins, dates, cayenne dusted almonds, fresh strawberries, green apples, grated parmesan, shallot strawberry vinaigrette
|Loaded Buffalo Shoestrings
|$11.00
Red Bird Farms chicken strip, shredded american cheese, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, chopped applewood smoked bacon
More about Verde
FRENCH FRIES
Verde
640 Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
Chips, Guac, and red salsa
|Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, Piña Salsa
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, & choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)
More about Switch Pop-ups
Switch Pop-ups
836 1/2 Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|December 23rd 6pm
|$20.00
|Vegas Bash NYE 2018
|$60.00
|2018 Halloween Party
|$10.00
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese.
|Sausage Biscuit Sandwich
|$5.99
Sausage and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
|Bacon Biscuit Sandwich
|$5.99
Thick, crispy bacon strips and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.