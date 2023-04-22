Restaurant header imageView gallery

Field Kitchen 111 1150 Pine St

review star

No reviews yet

1150 Pine St

Louisville, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Field Kitchen 111 Legion

Little Bites

Wings

$15.00

Bruschetta

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Smothered Tots

$8.50

Meatballs

$10.00

Hummus

$10.00

Pickles

$7.00

Fried Mozz

$8.00

Charcuterie

$18.00

Pizza

Half Half Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Weekly Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Monday Bingo

Fried Chicken dinner

$15.00

Ribeye Dinner

$15.00

Add On$

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Goddess

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Soups

Beer Cheese

$8.00

Soup/Day

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar

$7.00

GF Caesar

$7.00

Wedge

$7.00

Desserts

White Choc Mous

$5.00

Field Kitchen 111 Gravity

Little Bites

Wings

$15.00

Bruschetta

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Smothered Tots

$8.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Pub

Location

1150 Pine St, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Pie Louisville - 637 front street
orange starNo Reviews
637 Front Street Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Verde- Louisville
orange star3.5 • 153
640 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
The Huckleberry
orange star3.7 • 904
700 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
orange star4.6 • 663
836 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Waterloo - 817 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
817 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1071 Courtesy Rd Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Lulu's BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.4 • 1,023
701 B Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
orange star4.6 • 663
836 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
orange star4.2 • 587
585 E South Boulder Rd Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston