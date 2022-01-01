Arvada restaurants you'll love

Arvada restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Arvada

Arvada's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Arvada restaurants

Arvada image

 

Arvada

7525 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side House Salad$5.00
Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing
MD/2lb Pesto Chicken$22.50
Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil
Traditional Wings$10.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Lady Nomada image

 

Lady Nomada

7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Skirt steak, guacamole, crema, onion, cilantro
Guacamole$10.00
Fresh avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano peppers
Birria$13.00
Braised short rib, queso oaxaca, ancho chile dipping sauce, radish salad
Inta Juice of Arvada image

SMOOTHIES

Inta Juice of Arvada

14705 W 64th Ave, Arvada

Avg 4.8 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Cherry Berry
100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Cherry
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
Thank Sool image

BBQ

Thank Sool

2222 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Takoyaki (타코야끼)$8.00
Honey Garlic Chicken (허니갈릭치킨)$21.00
Fried Dumplings (군만두)$7.00
CD's Wings image

 

CD's Wings

7685 W 88TH AVE, WESTMINSTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$13.55
WAFFLE FRIES - SMALL$2.86
RANCH$0.53
Homegrown Tap & Dough image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap & Dough

5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Avg 4.4 (2619 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Caesar Salad$10.75
shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Wings$13.00
Italian Style: Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce Or
Buffalo Style: Celery, Carrots and Ranch or Blue Cheese
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Roasted brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, roasted garlic, lemon aioli. May contain gluten
Lot One-Lot Que image

 

Lot One-Lot Que

13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$13.00
crispy chicken wings drenched in your choice of buffalo, bar bq or dry rub
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon
Taco Plate$19.00
your choice of:
chicken tinga
barbacoa
pork carnitas
blackened shrimp
All tacos come with roasted corn salsa, sw slaw and cotija served with housemade tortilla chips, salsa, and lime crema
add guacamole =$1. Gf corn tortillas available upon request
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Avg 4.9 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Cochino Taco Arvada image

 

Cochino Taco Arvada

7702 Ralston Road, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pastor Taco$4.45
Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
Pork Belly Taco$4.45
Pork belly slow roasted then fried, cabbage onion and jalapeno slaw, avocado tomatillo, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.
Squash Taco$4.45
Mexican squash, caramelized veggies, asadero cheese, crema and fresh cilantro.
Park Burger Arvada image

 

Park Burger Arvada

5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins - Arvada

7600 Grandview Ave, Suite 100, Arvada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Lobster Stuffed Avocado$14.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Pile High Burgers image

 

Pile High Burgers

Not Given, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kokoro - Arvada Location image

 

Kokoro - Arvada Location

5535 Wadsworth Byp, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pickleball Food Pub

7647 W. 88th Ave, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Teocali Arvada

5770 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

