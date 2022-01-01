Arvada restaurants you'll love
Arvada
7525 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada
|Side House Salad
|$5.00
Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing
|MD/2lb Pesto Chicken
|$22.50
Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil
|Traditional Wings
|$10.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Lady Nomada
7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada
|Carne Asada Fries
|$15.00
Skirt steak, guacamole, crema, onion, cilantro
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Fresh avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano peppers
|Birria
|$13.00
Braised short rib, queso oaxaca, ancho chile dipping sauce, radish salad
SMOOTHIES
Inta Juice of Arvada
14705 W 64th Ave, Arvada
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Cherry Berry
100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Cherry
|Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
BBQ
Thank Sool
2222 S Havana St, Aurora
|Takoyaki (타코야끼)
|$8.00
|Honey Garlic Chicken (허니갈릭치킨)
|$21.00
|Fried Dumplings (군만두)
|$7.00
CD's Wings
7685 W 88TH AVE, WESTMINSTER
|10 WINGS
|$13.55
|WAFFLE FRIES - SMALL
|$2.86
|RANCH
|$0.53
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap & Dough
5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.75
shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Italian Style: Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce Or
Buffalo Style: Celery, Carrots and Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Roasted Brussel Sprouts
|$9.50
Roasted brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, roasted garlic, lemon aioli. May contain gluten
Lot One-Lot Que
13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
|Smoked Wings
|$13.00
crispy chicken wings drenched in your choice of buffalo, bar bq or dry rub
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon
|Taco Plate
|$19.00
your choice of:
chicken tinga
barbacoa
pork carnitas
blackened shrimp
All tacos come with roasted corn salsa, sw slaw and cotija served with housemade tortilla chips, salsa, and lime crema
add guacamole =$1. Gf corn tortillas available upon request
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Cochino Taco Arvada
7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
|Pastor Taco
|$4.45
Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.45
Pork belly slow roasted then fried, cabbage onion and jalapeno slaw, avocado tomatillo, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.
|Squash Taco
|$4.45
Mexican squash, caramelized veggies, asadero cheese, crema and fresh cilantro.
Smokin Fins - Arvada
7600 Grandview Ave, Suite 100, Arvada
|Mango Tango
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
|Lobster Stuffed Avocado
|$14.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Pile High Burgers
Not Given, Arvada
Kokoro - Arvada Location
5535 Wadsworth Byp, Arvada
Pickleball Food Pub
7647 W. 88th Ave, Arvada
Teocali Arvada
5770 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada