Taste of Philly Arvada
No reviews yet
6350 Sheridan Boulevard
#b115
Arvada, CO 80003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cheesesteaks
- 8" Original Cheesesteak$10.29
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$10.59
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pepper Cheesesteak$10.59
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$10.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
- 8" Works Cheesesteak$10.79
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
- 8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$10.59
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Green Chile Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
- 8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 12" Original Cheesesteak$14.29
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$14.59
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Pepper Cheesesteak$14.59
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$14.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
- 12" Works Cheesesteak$14.79
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Pizza Cheesesteak$14.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
- 12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$14.59
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Green Chile Cheesesteak$14.99
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$14.99
Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Hoagies
- 8" Italian$9.79
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Club Hoagie$9.99
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Turkey$9.49
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Ham$8.99
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Veggie Grinder$7.49
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a toasted Liscio's roll
- 12" Italian Hoagie$13.79
Fresh sliced capicola, salami, ham and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 12" Club Hoagie$13.99
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 12" Turkey$13.49
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 12" Ham$12.29
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 12" Veggie Grinder$9.99
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a toasted Liscio's roll
Specialties
- Reuben$13.99
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
- Club Sandwich$13.79
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
- Grilled Cheese$5.50
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.99
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
- BLT$8.99
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
- 8" Meatball Parmesan$8.49
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies
- 12" Meatball Parmesan$12.49
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies
- Chicken Tenders$9.79
3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce