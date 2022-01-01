  • Home
GB Fish & Chips #4 - Arvada 7401 Ralston Road

No reviews yet

7401 Ralston Road

Arvada, CO 80002

Popular Items

1/2 COD
1/2 COD MEAL
FULL COD

SWIMMERS Meals

1/2 COD MEAL

$16.50

1/2 TILAPIA MEAL

$14.15

1/2 POLLOCK MEAL

$13.00

1/2 PRAWNS MEAL

$14.95

1/2 COMBO MEAL

$17.75

FULL COD MEAL

$26.25

FULL TILAPIA MEAL

$21.95

FULL POLLOCK MEAL

$20.00

FULL PRAWNS MEAL

$22.95

FULL COMBO MEAL

$27.75

1/2 SQUID MEAL

$13.75

1/2 OYSTERS MEAL

$14.50

1/2 SCALLOP MEAL

$14.45

HALF & HALF MEAL

FULL SPECIAL MEAL

FULL SQUID MEAL

$20.75

FULL OYSTERS MEAL

$23.00

FULL SCALLOP MEAL

$22.95

SWIMMERS Fish Only

1/2 COD

$10.95

1/2 TILAPIA

$8.65

1/2 POLLOCK

$7.50

1/2 PRAWNS

$9.50

1/2 COMBO

$12.25

FULL COD

$20.75

FULL TILAPIA

$16.50

FULL POLLOCK

$14.50

FULL PRAWNS

$17.50

FULL COMBO

$22.25

1/2 SQUID

$8.25

1/2 OYSTERS

$8.99

1/2 SCALLOP

$8.95

HALF & HALF

1/2 SPECIAL

FULL SQUID

$15.25

FULL OYSTERS

$17.50

FULL SCALLOP

$17.50

SPECIALTIES Meals

BANGERS MEAL

$12.00

SHEPHERDS PIE MEAL

$13.65

PORK PIE MEAL

$10.75

CHIC & MUSHROOM PIE MEAL

$10.75

BEEF & ONION PIE MEAL

$10.75

CORNISH PASTY MEAL

$13.75

CHICKEN CURRY PASTY MEAL

$13.75

SAUSAGE ROLLS MEAL

$10.75

SPECIALTIES Entree Only

BANGERS

$6.50

ENGLISH PORK SAUSAGE

SHEPHERDS PIE

$8.15

PORK PIE

$5.25

CHIC & MUSHROOM PIE

$5.25

BEEF & ONION PIE

$5.25

CORNISH PASTY

$8.25

CHICKEN CURRY PASTY

$8.25

SAUSAGE ROLLS

$5.25

SIDES

CHIPS(FRIES)

$3.25

COLESLAW

$3.25

BAKED BEANS

$3.25

MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

CRISPS(POTATO CHIPS)

$3.25

CURRY SAUCE

$3.25

CUP CLAM CHOWDER

$4.75

BOWL CLAM CHOWDER

$8.25

QT CLAM CHOWDER

$15.75

PICKLED ONION

$0.50

CUP OF TARTAR

$1.00

KIDS MEALS

KIDS COD MEAL

$7.50

KIDS TILAPIA MEAL

$7.50

KIDS PRAWN MEAL

$7.50

KIDS OYSTER MEAL

$7.50

KIDS SQUID MEAL

$7.50

KIDS SCALLOP MEAL

$7.50

KIDS BANGER MEAL

$7.50

KIDS SAUSAGE ROLLS MEAL

$7.50

FROZEN PACKS

BANGER PACK

$6.95

PASTY 3 PACK

$21.75

MEAT PIE 3 PACK

$14.50

FAMILY PACKS

4-6 PERSON FAMILY PACK

$45.99

6-8 PERSON FAMILY PACK

$65.99

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.00

SMORES PACKET

$5.00

Individual Pieces

PC Cod

$3.75

PC Tilapia

$2.50

PC Prawn

$2.75

PC Squid

$1.50

PC Scallop

$1.50

PC Oyster

$2.50

PC Pollock

$7.50

PC Banger

$3.75

Liquor

Stoli

$8.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$16.00

Herradura

$8.00

DBL Herradura

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Leopold Bros

$8.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$16.00

DBL Leopold Bros

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

Pimms

$8.00

DBL Pimms

$16.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mule

$8.00

Pimmskey

$8.00

Pimms Cup

$8.00

GB Press

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Sunshine Press

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$9.00

Blackbeard's Blast

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.00

Fall Punch

$9.00

Pimm's Winter Cup

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

$9.00

Almond Joy

$9.00

Cider Hot Toddy

$9.00

CodFather

$9.00

Beer

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Stella BTL

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA BTL

$7.00

Newcastle BTL

$7.00

Sam Smith's Nut Brown BTL

$7.00

Magners Cider BTL

$7.00

O'Douls BTL

$5.00

PBR Can

$4.00

Modelo Especial Can

$5.00

Prost Weissbier Can

$7.00

Boddingtons Can

$7.00

Ska Modus Hoperandi Can

$7.00

Guiness Can

$7.00

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet

$7.00

Barefoot Chardonnay

$7.00

Barefoot Champagne

$7.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Diet

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Motts Apple

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ribena

$2.50

Drink Cup

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best fish & chips in Denver

Location

7401 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO 80002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

