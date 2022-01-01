Lafayette restaurants you'll love
More about Teocalli Cocina
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teocalli Cocina
103 North Public Rd Unit C, Lafayette
Popular items
Taco de Carne Asada
$5.00
Carne Asada, Chimichurri, Smoked Onion, Cheese Crust
Taco de Pescado
$4.50
Grilled Mahi a la talla, Kale Slaw, Avocado Espuma
Taco de Carnitas
$4.00
Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Roasted Tomatillo
More about Community - Lafayette
Community - Lafayette
206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette
Popular items
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
$15.00
Lettuce / Pickle / Special Sauce / Potato Bun
PORCHETTA
$28.00
Sakura belly, house sausage, apple bourbon jus, broccolini
SHRIMP AND GRITS
$15.00
head on Gulf whites, Carolina cheddar grits, Alabama white BBQ
More about Cugini Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Cugini Pizzeria
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105, Lafayette
Popular items
Pepperoni Roll
$3.85
Pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Meatball Roll
$3.85
Meatball wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
16in Cheese or Build your own
$16.95
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
More about Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette
Popular items
Bourbon Chicken
$12.50
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
Taco Bowl
$12.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
Bahn Mi Bowl
$13.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
More about 95a Bistro & Co.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
95a Bistro & Co.
1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette
Popular items
French Dip
$19.00
roast beef, fontina cheese, horseradish crème, au jus, on a hoagie roll, choice of side
Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing
Bolognese
$21.00
papparadelle noodles, classic Italian meat sauce, touch of cream, grana padana
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
105 W Emma St, Lafayette
Popular items
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)
$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Beets & Sweets
roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese
Half Bird
$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
More about Stem Ciders
Stem Ciders
1380 Horizon Ave Unit A, Lafayette
Popular items
Braised Short Rib
$27.00
red wine braise, goat cheese potato cake, crispy pickled brussel sprouts, roasted carrots.
Acreage Bratwurst
$14.00
Sauerkraut, Mustard Sauce, Split Top Bun. Served with fries (G) (GF option available +2)
Soft Pretzels
$9.00
3 Mini Soft Pretzels from On Tap Kitchen, Cider Cheese Sauce, Hot Mustard • **cannot be made gluten free**
More about Ghost Box Pizza
Ghost Box Pizza
103 S. Public Road, Lafayette
Popular items
Margherita - LG
$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, evoo, maldon sea salt, red sauce
CYO Detroit - LG
$16.00
Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.
CYO Detroit - SM
$13.00
Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.
More about Mono Mono 3
Mono Mono 3
599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette
Popular items
Gochujang Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Secret Sauce Chicken
$14.00
Combo B
$39.00
More about Nissi's Entertainment & Events
Nissi's Entertainment & Events
1455 Coal Creek Drive Unit T, Lafayette
More about Westbound & Down Mill
Westbound & Down Mill
2755 Dagny Way, Lafayette
More about Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
More about Ruby Ru's # 2
Ruby Ru's # 2
1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette