Lafayette restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lafayette restaurants

Teocalli Cocina image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teocalli Cocina

103 North Public Rd Unit C, Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco de Carne Asada$5.00
Carne Asada, Chimichurri, Smoked Onion, Cheese Crust
Taco de Pescado$4.50
Grilled Mahi a la talla, Kale Slaw, Avocado Espuma
Taco de Carnitas$4.00
Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Roasted Tomatillo
More about Teocalli Cocina
Community - Lafayette image

 

Community - Lafayette

206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Lettuce / Pickle / Special Sauce / Potato Bun
PORCHETTA$28.00
Sakura belly, house sausage, apple bourbon jus, broccolini
SHRIMP AND GRITS$15.00
head on Gulf whites, Carolina cheddar grits, Alabama white BBQ
More about Community - Lafayette
Cugini Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Cugini Pizzeria

385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105, Lafayette

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Roll$3.85
Pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Meatball Roll$3.85
Meatball wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
16in Cheese or Build your own$16.95
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
More about Cugini Pizzeria
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Ruby Ru's Street Eatery

1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon Chicken$12.50
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
Taco Bowl$12.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
Bahn Mi Bowl$13.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
More about Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
95a Bistro & Co. image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

95a Bistro & Co.

1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$19.00
roast beef, fontina cheese, horseradish crème, au jus, on a hoagie roll, choice of side
Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing
Bolognese$21.00
papparadelle noodles, classic Italian meat sauce, touch of cream, grana padana
More about 95a Bistro & Co.
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

105 W Emma St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (6533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Beets & Sweets
roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese
Half Bird$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Stem Ciders image

 

Stem Ciders

1380 Horizon Ave Unit A, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$27.00
red wine braise, goat cheese potato cake, crispy pickled brussel sprouts, roasted carrots.
Acreage Bratwurst$14.00
Sauerkraut, Mustard Sauce, Split Top Bun. Served with fries (G) (GF option available +2)
Soft Pretzels$9.00
3 Mini Soft Pretzels from On Tap Kitchen, Cider Cheese Sauce, Hot Mustard • **cannot be made gluten free**
More about Stem Ciders
Ghost Box Pizza image

 

Ghost Box Pizza

103 S. Public Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita - LG$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, evoo, maldon sea salt, red sauce
CYO Detroit - LG$16.00
Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.
CYO Detroit - SM$13.00
Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.
More about Ghost Box Pizza
Main pic

 

Mono Mono 3

599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gochujang Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Secret Sauce Chicken$14.00
Combo B$39.00
More about Mono Mono 3
Nissi's Entertainment & Events image

 

Nissi's Entertainment & Events

1455 Coal Creek Drive Unit T, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nissi's Entertainment & Events
Westbound & Down Mill image

 

Westbound & Down Mill

2755 Dagny Way, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Westbound & Down Mill
Banner pic

 

Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Ruby Ru's # 2

1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ruby Ru's # 2

