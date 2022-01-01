Westminster restaurants you'll love

Must-try Westminster restaurants

Wing Slingers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Slingers

8458 Federal Blvd, Westminster

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$6.99
99 cent Wings$0.99
Tuesday-60 cent Boneless /pc$0.60
More about Wing Slingers
Rosita’s Southwest Mexican image

 

Rosita’s Southwest Mexican

8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Plate
Tacos Al Pasto (pictured):
Marinated pork tacos filled with fresh onion, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.
Street Tacos:
Seasoned steak, fish or chicken tacos filled with fresh cabbage, onion, crumbled goat cheese, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.
Deep Fried Tacos:
Just made fried white corn hard shell. Served with lettuce and cheese.
Burnt Tacos:
Just made fried white corn hard shell, cheddar cheese melted crispy on the outside with lettuce inside.
Super Burrito$10.50
Smothered burrito topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Southwest Breakfast
Two eggs smothered with green chili, fried potatoes, and two tortillas served with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo.
More about Rosita’s Southwest Mexican
Restaurant banner

 

Superfruit Republic - Westminster

8940 Westminster Blvd, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Superfruit Republic - Westminster
