Westminster restaurants you'll love

Tacos Al Pasto (pictured):

Marinated pork tacos filled with fresh onion, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.

Street Tacos:

Seasoned steak, fish or chicken tacos filled with fresh cabbage, onion, crumbled goat cheese, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.

Deep Fried Tacos:

Just made fried white corn hard shell. Served with lettuce and cheese.

Burnt Tacos:

Just made fried white corn hard shell, cheddar cheese melted crispy on the outside with lettuce inside.

