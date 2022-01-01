Westminster restaurants you'll love
Westminster's top cuisines
Must-try Westminster restaurants
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Slingers
8458 Federal Blvd, Westminster
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$6.99
|99 cent Wings
|$0.99
|Tuesday-60 cent Boneless /pc
|$0.60
Rosita’s Southwest Mexican
8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster
|Popular items
|Taco Plate
Tacos Al Pasto (pictured):
Marinated pork tacos filled with fresh onion, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.
Street Tacos:
Seasoned steak, fish or chicken tacos filled with fresh cabbage, onion, crumbled goat cheese, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.
Deep Fried Tacos:
Just made fried white corn hard shell. Served with lettuce and cheese.
Burnt Tacos:
Just made fried white corn hard shell, cheddar cheese melted crispy on the outside with lettuce inside.
|Super Burrito
|$10.50
Smothered burrito topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Southwest Breakfast
Two eggs smothered with green chili, fried potatoes, and two tortillas served with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo.
Superfruit Republic - Westminster
8940 Westminster Blvd, Westminster