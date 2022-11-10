A map showing the location of Superfruit Republic WestminsterView gallery

Superfruit Republic Westminster

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8940 Westminster Blvd

Westminster, CO 80031

Popular Items

Classic Bowl
AVOCADO TOAST
BUILD YOUR OWN-2 fruit, 1 extra, 1 boost

SUPERFRUIT BOWLS

Blended Organic Superfruit Bowls - Acai or Pitaya Topped with fresh fruit and other nutritious toppings.

Pumpkin Spice Bowl

$12.50

Organic Acai Bowl blended with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice and then topped with fresh blueberry, organic pumpkin seeds, gluten free granola, and GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST crumbles - finished with local honey

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh strawberry, sliced banana, gluten free granola, and local honey.

14'er Bowl

14'er Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic chia seeds, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Macadamia Bowl

Macadamia Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh banana, organic macadamia nuts, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Tropical Bowl

Tropical Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with sliced banana, fresh mango, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Cacao Bowl

Cacao Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh sliced banana, organic cacao nibs, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Green Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, local honey, and a choice of organic green boost - wheatgrass, spirulena, or chlorella

Cocogoji Bowl

Cocogoji Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with organic coconut flakes, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Blueberry Pumpkin Bowl

Blueberry Pumpkin Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic pumpkin seeds, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Organic Plain Greek Yogurt with a couple scoops of gluten free granola, fresh banana, strawberry, and blueberry with optional honey/agave sweetener

Superfruit's Wonder

Superfruit's Wonder

$13.00

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh strawberry, banana, mango, pineapple, organic chia seeds, organic coconut flakes, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, and local honey

BUILD YOUR OWN-2 fruit, 1 extra, 1 boost

$10.75+

TOASTS, WAFFLES AND OATS

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.

AB TOAST

$8.00

Toasted slice of multigrain seedlovers toasts with Justin's Almond butter spread, fresh strawberry, fresh banana, organic chia seeds, and agave

HUMMUS TOAST

HUMMUS TOAST

$8.00

Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.

NUTELLA TOAST

NUTELLA TOAST

$8.00

Hearty slice of toasted whole grain bread spread with half Nutella and half Raspberry chia Jam

HOMEMADE WAFFLE (GF/V)

HOMEMADE WAFFLE (GF/V)

$7.25

Homemade Gluten Free waffle topped with fresh strawberry, fresh sliced banana, whipped cream and agave (FULLY VEGAN - Almond milk Waffles and Almond Milk whipped cream)

STEEL CUT OATS

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Steel Cut Oats topped with choice of 2 fresh fruits and agave.

ENERGY BARS, PASTRY AND HONEY

Outrageous Bread (GF/V)

$4.00

Bobo's Oat Bar

$4.00
Energy Bites (GF/V) - 2

Energy Bites (GF/V) - 2

$2.95

2 Homemade Energy Bites (Ingredients)- Popped Rice, Oats, Chia, Chocolate Organic Protein Powder, Walnuts, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, almond milk and Coconut butter.

Energy Bites (GF/V) - 4

Energy Bites (GF/V) - 4

$5.00

4 Homemade Energy Bites (Ingredients)- Popped Rice, Oats, Chia, Chocolate Organic Protein Powder, Walnuts, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, almond milk and Coconut butter.

Coffee- 1LB KALADI BAG

$13.00

Honey - 1lb Beeyond the Hive

$8.75

Açaí Bead Bracelet

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Acai blended with pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, banana, and soy milk.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Apple Juice blend with organic acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana

PBJ Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Acai, Soy Milk, Banana, and peanut butter.

Kale Kissed Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit), fresh kale, orange juice, strawberry.

Apple Ginger Smith Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit), organic apple juice, fresh ginger, fresh cucumber, and fresh apple.

Coconut Craze Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk, blueberries, and organic coconut flakes.

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit) blended with orange juice, fresh pineapple, fresh banana.

COLD PRESSED JUICE

Raw Juice- G3 Fire Shot

$4.25Out of stock

4oz shot - Ginger, Orange, Jalapeño, Blue-Green Algae, Lemon

Raw Juice - Mini Boss

$4.25

4oz Shot - Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Camu, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper

Raw Juice- Tropic Thunder

Raw Juice- Tropic Thunder

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Romaine, Lemon, Mint (12oz)

Raw Juice - Red Cure

Raw Juice - Red Cure

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Beet, Cucumber, Apple, Cilantro, Lemon, Ginger (12oz)

Raw Juice - Master Cleanse

Raw Juice - Master Cleanse

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Pineapple, Lemon, Dandelion, Maitake Mushroom, Turmeric, Cayenne

Raw Juice - Celery

Raw Juice - Celery

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Juice - Celery and lemon (12oz Bottle).

Raw Juice - Melon Rose

Raw Juice - Melon Rose

$8.25

Organic Cold Pressed Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, Rose Water, Baobab, Vegan Probiotic

Raw Juice - Mermaid Lemonade

Raw Juice - Mermaid Lemonade

$8.25

Organic Cold Pressed Blue Majik, Lemon, Aloe, Peach Blossom, Coconut Nectar, Vegan Probiotic Supercharged Lemonade!

Raw Juice - The Cleanup 2.0

Raw Juice - The Cleanup 2.0

$8.25

Cold Pressed Lemon, Coconut Nectar, Lavender Oil, Activated Charcoal, Bentonite Clay, and vegan probiotic.

LATTES AND ESPRESSO

Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Almond Milk Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Soy Latte

$5.00+

Fall is in season with this Pumpkin Spiced Latte made with soymilk.

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Delicious Peppermint latte laced with gourmet chocolate and locally sourced espresso.

Oat Milk Caramel Latte

$5.00+

BASIC COFFEE AND TEAS

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Two Leaves Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Dragonfruit Drink

$5.50

COLD DRINKS

Rosebud Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Berry Black Kombucha

$4.75

Mint Green Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$4.00

Big B's Apple Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Colorados Premier fast casual Açaí Bowl and smoothie healthy dining option featuring locally sourced goods. Eat in the store while browsing on WiFi or take your delicious protein smoothie on your way to the Gym.

Location

8940 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80031

Directions

